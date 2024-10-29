NAPC Defense and Lamperd Less Lethal form Partnership for Security Products Marketing in The USA and Worldwide

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLIS) (“NAPC” or “the Company”), a licensed broker of munitions and military and enforcement, for military and law enforcement worldwide, today announces the signing of a new Master Distributor agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC Pink: LLLI) (“Lamperd”). This agreement shall be for sales and distribution of the full Lamperd product line and training services to law enforcement, military and other government authorized agencies in the USA and other countries where NAPC Defense has established customer relations.

Lamperd has been assigned a NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code, which enables it to sell military supplies to any NATO member country, and a Federal Business Firearms License for the manufacture, repair, storage, import, export and sale of virtually any manner of firearms and ammunition. Lamperd is one of only a very few manufacturers of less-lethal munitions in the world to receive these approvals.

NAPC Defense is licensed and approved to broker munitions and military hardware already produced and in inventory at various locations worldwide. NAPC benefits from the ability to bid and win contracts that are set aside in the Defense industry from a vast knowledge of Government Contracting. NAPC is brokering multiple munitions and military hardware items that are of interest to Allied and NATO forces in the Ukraine and the Middle East, which also require U.S. State Department approval.

NAPC was founded by a Service-Disabled Veteran. Registered with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, the company has team members experienced in all areas of ammunition, weapons, platforms, and airframe lifecycle management from mission need through demilitarization. NAPC utilizes a Quality Management philosophy that is derived from ISO 9001:2008. The organization tailored its philosophy to ensure that Customer quality initiatives are included in the Company’s day-to-day business processes. The team members are knowledgeable with all current initiatives related to US military specification ammunition and weapons to include the latest critical safety characteristic control planning and Material Readiness Assessment and Planning initiatives.

The NAPC security products portfolio currently includes: Small Arms Weapons, Ammunition, Visual Augmentation, Jamming Equipment, NIJ Certified Body Armor, Drones, Cornershot, Zero Click and more. With the signing of the new Lamperd distribution agreement, NAPC Defense will now be able to add the option of Less Lethal solutions to its product offerings which had previously been absent.

Stephen Gurba, President of NAPC Defense stated, “We are exceptionally pleased to have reached an agreement to add the extensive and versatile Lamperd line of less lethal security products to our marketing catalog. In researching the less lethal field we realized that the Lamperd line offers the widest selection, greatest versatility and highest quality solutions for our USA and global customers to possess a capability to effectively deal with increasing riots and other public order crisis with the lowest risk of harm or death to everyone on both sides. We intend to introduce the Lamperd Less Lethal product line to many prospective customers, beginning immediately.”

Barry Lamperd, CEO of Lamperd Less Lethal, commented, “Our entire product development, manufacturing, delivery and training staff are ready to support NAPC Defense with our full commitment in swiftly fulfilling all orders that their marketing program brings to us. To ensure the highest quality control and the quickest delivery times, all our manufacturing is done in-house with raw materials obtained from well established local suppliers. The Lamperd management team is also well versed in dealing with government agencies to obtain the necessary permits for the most efficient delivery to clients in every part of the world.”

About Lamperd Less Lethal:

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company manufactures and sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 12 Gauge, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and a variety of different riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information on Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com

About NAPC Defense:

NAPC Defense, Inc. is an armament sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell CornerShot USA weapons systems in the U.S and Saudi Arabia, in addition to brokering arms and munitions throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller weapons platforms, a series of ballistics protection technologies and related products are in development or being finalized for sale. For more information on NAPC Defense, Inc. visit: https://www.napcdefense.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information.



These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," “believes," "expects," "anticipates,” “estimates," "intends," "plans, “ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, NAPC's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kenny West, CEO (754) 242-6272 Ext.713

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74442b66-8f1b-492c-806f-1fa9a403e051.