Latitude Food Allergy Care Announces the Opening of its New San Ramon Clinic

San Ramon, CA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Food Allergy Care, the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment to help families with food allergies live more freely, has announced today the opening of its new San Ramon clinic located at 2610 Crow Canyon Rd, Suite 200, San Ramon, CA 94583. The new expanded space allows Latitude to provide care for more families in the East Bay.

As with all of Latitude's clinics, the newly built clinic is designed specifically for the needs of food allergy patients and their caregivers. The bright, family -friendly setting allows patients to connect with other food allergy families that are going through similar experiences.

“We are delighted to continue to serve families in the San Ramon area and expand access to life-changing food allergy care in the East Bay,” said Tina L.R. Dominguez, MMS, PA-C, East Bay Clinical Director at Latitude San Ramon. “We are acutely aware of the needs of our food allergy patients and are thrilled to be able to provide a safe and welcoming environment to our food allergy families.”

“I am thrilled to be welcoming food allergy patients into our new space in San Ramon and be able to offer a location that is easily accessible to our East Bay families,” said Kim Yates, Founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care. “As patients and caregivers ourselves, we understand that clinical settings can often be cold and scary for our food allergy kids. We have instead created a space, across all of the Latitude clinics, that is designed to provide comfort and activities that make coming in for care a fun and supportive experience.”

Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like oral immunotherapy (OIT) and XOLAIR (omalizumab) to more than 6,500 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude invites food allergy families and healthcare providers to an Open House at the new San Ramon location on November 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM. This will be an opportunity for the community to tour the clinic, meet the Latitude team, and learn more about life-changing food allergy care. For more information about this open house, please email hello@latitudefac.com.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), to help families with food allergies live more freely. Latitude was founded in 2018 by food allergy parents in partnership with world-renowned researchers to provide an exceptional patient experience specifically designed for the needs of food allergy patients of all ages. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like OIT to more than 6,500 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude currently has four clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, two in New York City on the Upper East Side and in Brooklyn Heights, and will be opening additional new locations in 2025. Latitude is affiliated with UCSF Benioff Children’s Physicians and Weill-Cornell Medicine, and partners with Columbia University Medical Center and Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Latitude accepts insurance from most major carriers. For more information, please visit latitudefoodallergycare.com and follow Latitude on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.