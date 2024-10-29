Linklogis Releases Q3 Results: Transaction Volume Exceeds RMB100 Billion, Hitting a Record High

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 23, 2024, Linklogis Inc. (09959.HK, “Linklogis”) released its business update for the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the total transaction volume processed by the technology solutions of Linklogis reached RMB105 billion, representing an 18% year-over-year growth, with the quarterly transaction volume surpassing RMB100 billion for the first time, setting a new historical record. The company’s core growth driver, the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud, continued to excel, processing a total volume of supply chain assets of RMB47.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of 29%. Additionally, the ABS Cloud regained its growth momentum by launching new products, achieving an impressive 325% growth despite a challenging overall market environment.

Linklogis is dedicated to high-quality development, prioritizing the enhancement of efficiency and quality in its core business. Linklogis continues to diversify its customer base while strategically optimizing its business structure by reducing low-margin product lines. In the third quarter, Linklogis’ revenue and income from principal activities saw year-on-year growth, accompanied by a notable improvement in gross profit margin.

Focusing on Core Business Development, ABS Cloud Achieves 325% Growth Against Market Trends

In the third quarter of 2024, the total transaction volume processed by the technology solutions of Linklogis reached RMB105 billion, marking an 18% year-on-year increase. Within this, Anchor Cloud processed supply chain assets amounting to RMB64.4 billion, up 13% year-over-year, while FI Cloud handled supply chain assets totaling RMB34.6 billion, a 16% increase. Driven by a focused investment in its core business, the Multi-tier Transfer Cloud within the Anchor Cloud experienced robust growth, processing supply chain assets totaling RMB47.7 billion, a 29% rise year-over-year. Additionally, the ABS Cloud within the FI Cloud successfully launched new products to meet the increasing demand for diversified asset allocation in the current low-interest-rate environment. This initiative expanded services from upstream payable assets to downstream receivable assets, resulting in an impressive transaction volume of RMB22 billion for ABS Cloud in the third quarter, reflecting a remarkable 325% year-over-year growth and achieving success despite market challenges.

In the third quarter of 2024, Linklogis successfully won bids for the development of the supply chain finance service platform for Yangtze River Industry Investment Group and Genertec Universal Medical Group. Additionally, Linklogis has partnered with several large enterprises and financial institutions, including Shandong Binzhou Urban Construction Group, Huayuan Landport Capital Operation, Hubei Wanchuan State-owned Capital Investment and Operation Group, Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group, Huaxia Bank, and China Bohai Bank, to collaborate in the supply chain finance technology sector and launch the first batch of multi-tier transfer businesses.

Linklogis accelerated its high-quality customer acquisition in the third quarter, adding 103 new customers and 184 partners, bringing the total number of customers to 959 and total partners to 2,270. This includes 1,917 anchor enterprises and 353 financial institutions. Notable new anchor enterprise customers include Wahaha Group, Jingye Group, Shanghai Electric Group, Yunnan Provincial Investment Holdings Group, and Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group. Linklogis continues to expand and optimize its customer base, focusing on key industries such as infrastructure, construction, renewable energy, and public utilities, achieving a remarkable customer retention rate of 96%.

Acquisition of Bytter to Advance Treasury Development

According to the announcement on October 29, 2024, Linklogis has officially signed an equity acquisition agreement with the current controlling shareholder of Shenzhen Bytter Technology Co., Ltd. (“Bytter”) for the acquisition of 29.38% of its shares. Upon completion of the acquisition, Linklogis's total shareholding will increase to 54.38%, making it the controlling shareholder of Bytter. The two companies will enhance their product offerings by integrating their core strengths in fund management and supply chain finance technology. Together, they aim to support state-owned enterprises as well as large and medium-sized private enterprises in building a world-class financial management platform. Linklogis will combine external mergers and acquisitions with internal growth to embark on a new chapter in the development of smart industry-finance treasury solutions.

Linklogis is dedicated to enhancing shareholder returns through active share repurchases. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company has repurchased 142 million shares for approximately HK$280 million. Moving forward, Linklogis will continue to monitor market trends, seize growth opportunities, and focus on sustainable high-growth core businesses. Linklogis aims to maintain rapid customer acquisition while steadily advancing in technological innovation and service expansion, striving to create long-term value for both customers and investors.

