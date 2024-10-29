Sky Quarry Appoints Darryl Delwo as Chief Financial Officer and Cyla Apache as VP of Finance

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry " or the "Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced two key appointments. Darryl Delwo, CPA, a seasoned finance and accounting executive, was previously named Chief Financial Officer effective August 20, 2024, and Cyla Apache has recently been promoted to Vice President of Finance. These appointments reflect Sky Quarry’s focus on strengthening its finance leadership as it advances its growth strategy as a publicly listed company on Nasdaq.



Darryl Delwo brings over 28 years of experience to the role and was promoted after serving as Vice President of Finance at Sky Quarry since 2020. Previously, Mr. Delwo served as Chief Financial Officer of Noralta Technologies Inc., an integrated SaaS provider primarily servicing the oil & gas market. Prior to that, Mr. Delwo was Controller and Acting CFO for the start-up company Sulvaris Inc., supporting the venture funding to recommence project construction. He has also served in Controller roles at Black Diamond Energy Services, Wholesale Sports, and Regus Canada. Mr. Delwo holds CPA and CMA designations in Canada, along with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Athabasca University.

Cyla Apache brings over six years of controllership experience. She is a motivated leader with a strong background in implementing software and developing efficient workflows. Additionally, Ms. Apache has extensive knowledge of tax law and demonstrates how an accounting department can drive revenue and profitability. She holds an MBA, an MS in Accounting, a CPA designation from the California State Board of Accountancy, and an Enrolled Agent designation from the IRS.

"After more than four years as VP of Finance, Mr. Delwo’s promotion to CFO is a natural step,” said David Sealock, CEO of Sky Quarry. “His 28 years of experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we grow as a Nasdaq-listed company and advance our capital markets strategy. Alongside Ms. Apache’s promotion to Vice President of Finance, these leadership additions enhance our ability to drive operational excellence and execute our strategic and financial priorities, all with a focus on value-added growth and commitment to our shareholders."

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

