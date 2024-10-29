Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Monday 28 October 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1269.4p



- including income, 1270.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1286.5p

- including income, 1287.4p

