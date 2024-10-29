Canadian Engineers to Receive High-Demand Skills Training Through Innovative New Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Foresight Canada is announcing the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Engineers Upskilling Program (AME-UP) . AME-UP is funded by Upskill Canada , powered by Palette Skills and the Government of Canada, and is part of the first wave of partnership agreements that are taking an industry-oriented approach to supporting Canadian workers. These agreements will help thousands of workers find new careers through skills training and job placement in some of the fastest-growing industries in Canada.

Canada's advanced manufacturing sector faces pressure to adopt sustainable practices to meet climate targets and stay competitive. Traditional methods contribute to high emissions, waste, and inefficiencies, increasing the demand for greener, more efficient solutions. Cleantech innovations like energy-efficient technologies and waste reduction are crucial, but the transition requires a workforce equipped with specialized skills.

To address this need, Foresight Canada has launched the 16-week AME-UP program, which connects engineers with cleantech employers, offering hands-on experience, real-world projects, and industry-specific training. Employers benefit from access to skilled engineers through Work Integrated Learning (WIL), helping shape the future workforce while supporting the shift to sustainable manufacturing.

Upskill Canada, supported by funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) as part of the Upskilling for Industry Initiative, is Canada's most ambitious talent initiative. Central to all Upskill Canada programs is the role of community training providers, who work closely with industry to identify in-demand skills. Upskilling workers through Upskill Canada programs creates new career pathways for workers and better positions Canadian companies to compete both domestically and internationally.

Foresight Canada’s mission is to accelerate adoption of the world’s best clean technologies. Since 2013, they have supported 1280+ cleantech ventures, 150+ industry partners, and 300+ investor firms to deploy $1.77 billion in capital, achieve $511 million in revenues, and create 8,760+ high-paying jobs. Their domestic and international engagement includes collaboration with 2,000+ partners and collaborators.

“Programs like AME-UP are essential to uniting innovators and industry leaders, bridging the gap between technical talent and our cleantech industry, and preparing Canada’s workforce to drive our future economy forward. By fostering collaboration through market-driven programs, we equip engineering talent with the knowledge needed to advance innovation, drive adoption and ensure employers have access to a highly trained, ready-to-impact workforce.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Upskill Canada’s partnership with Foresight Canada will allow more workers to access jobs in Canada’s growing advanced manufacturing sector. Graduates of the AME-UP program will be in high demand, bringing the most up-to-date skills to a rapidly changing industry.” — Rhonda Barnet, CEO, Palette Skills

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they de-risk and simplify public and private sector adoption of the world’s best clean technologies to improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing urgent climate challenges.

Upskill Canada is a national talent platform that helps fast-growing companies access the talent they need to compete and succeed globally while creating new career pathways for workers to rapidly transition into high-demand roles. Upskill Canada programs are focused on strengthening key growth sectors: digital technology, cybersecurity, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, clean technology and biomanufacturing.

