Meridian Energy Group Inc. Announces Field Construction Resumed at Davis Refinery Site in North Dakota

Belfield, ND and Houston, TX, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Davis Refinery is a fully-permitted 49,500-bpd, innovative, greenfield crude oil refinery being built in Belfield, North Dakota. Davis will utilize state-of-the-art environmental technology and controls to produce ultra clean transportation fuels for local and regional sales.

Meridian is pleased to announce that site work is resuming at the Davis Refinery, including improvements to local County Roads that will allow use for heavy construction loads. This will permit the roadbeds to complete a full freeze-thaw cycle this winter, with inspection and repairs, if necessary, to be completed next spring in preparation for shipments of heavy equipment, process modules and construction materials to the Davis Refinery site. Utility relocation work has already commenced at the Davis site.

The design and procurement for Meridian’s Davis Refinery is being performed under contract with McDermott International for the Refinery. As previously announced, Meridian has made additional design modifications that are responsive to the evolving marketplace for clean fuels and the energy transition, including changes that allowed Meridian to recently announce that the Davis Refinery will be the world’s first Net Zero Carbon crude oil refinery.

As Bill Prentice, Meridian’s Chairman and CEO explained, “Improvement of the County roads was originally scheduled for earlier this summer, but obtaining necessary approvals and easements took longer than expected. Fortunately, Martin Construction, who has been Meridian’s trusted site contractor since we began work on Davis, has worked with Meridian and the County with patience and flexibility throughout the process and has the resources to complete the required work on an expedited basis.”

Design, planning and regulatory approvals for the site work have been handled by Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., an engineering services firm based in Minneapolis. Dan Hedrington, Senior Project Manager/Principal at SEH, said: “Having been part of this project since day one, reaching this milestone is especially rewarding. Each step forward brings us closer to completing the Refinery, and I’m proud of the team’s dedication in turning this vision into a reality.”

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world. The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation Meridian refineries, as Meridian will be expanding with development, permitting, and financing its next series of projects in the Permian and in the Cushing, OK area. Meridian has several additional locations under consideration and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota and Houston, Texas. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information, visit: https://meridianenergygroupinc.com.

