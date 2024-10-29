Melissa M. Monk Joins Accruent as Chief Customer Officer

Austin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), today announced the appointment of Melissa M. Monk as its Chief Customer Officer. This strategic role underscores the company's commitment to a customer-first approach in its SaaS-forward growth strategy.

Monk will lead Professional Services, Customer Success, and Renewals in this role, reporting directly to Accruent President Richard Leurig. Her responsibilities span from implementation to ongoing success planning and customer renewals, ensuring that Accruent delivers unparalleled customer experiences at every touchpoint.

“Melissa brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation,” said Richard Leurig, President of Accruent. “Her leadership is what Accruent needs as we advance our commitment to customer-centricity. Melissa’s vision for a transformative customer journey aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, and I am confident she will elevate our customers’ experience to new heights.”

“There is an incredible opportunity in front of us as Accruent transforms into a leading SaaS-forward provider for the built environment,” said Melissa M. Monk, Chief Customer Officer at Accruent. “I am eager to bring my expertise and perspective to Accruent to build a world-class customer success organization. Our goal is clear: to ensure customer health, drive retention, and deliver exceptional value across all sectors and geographies we serve.”

About Melissa M. Monk

Melissa M. Monk serves as the Chief Customer Officer at Accruent, where she is responsible for delivering exceptional experiences from implementation through success planning and renewals for all customers. Prior to joining Accruent, Melissa served as the Global Chief Commercial and Operating Officer at Inbenta, focused on optimizing operations, growing revenue and executing strategic initiatives around the globe. Previously, Melissa held multiple senior roles at Equifax, including SVP & GM of Strategic Financial Services, responsible for significant revenue generation and growth strategies across various market segments and SVP of Global Partnerships and Alliances, driving revenue growth and joint innovation through strategic partnerships.

Melissa's extensive experience also includes leadership positions at Acxiom, Capital One, IBM, and Dell where key contributions involved developing business strategies, managing client relationships, and implementing transformational initiatives. Melissa holds an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a BS in Business from The University of Texas at Dallas.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.

