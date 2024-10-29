Carnival Corporation & PLC® Fleet Go “All-In” With Galaxy Gaming’s Galaxy Table Games Progressives

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc.® (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology announced today that the Galaxy Operating System® (GOS) is now live on over 50 ships worldwide with Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company. Since the installation, tables powered by GOS have awarded over $5 million in jackpot payouts to players.

GOS is the jackpot progressive system for all Carnival Corporation ships, including Carnival Cruise Line®, Holland America Line®, and Princess Cruises®. Launched in 2024, GOS is the next-generation game management system developed by the industry’s leading table game experts. Featuring innovative progressive jackpot options, eye-catching Nebula sensors, and groundbreaking digital tracking capabilities, GOS shines in casinos across the Carnival Corporation fleet.

“Carnival Corporation is a global leader in delivering exceptional experiences for its guests, and our ongoing collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “We are thrilled that the deployment of our GOS system, along with our joint efforts to create engaging player experiences, has brought a best-in-class table games experience to their casino players across the entire fleet.”

“Our collaboration with Galaxy Gaming is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the onboard experience for our guests. The innovative GOS technology not only elevates the quality of our gaming offerings but also ensures that our customers enjoy a seamless and engaging experience throughout their voyage,” stated Dave Thomas, Vice President for North American Gaming Operations for Carnival Corporation.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has 131 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises , Carnival Cruise Line , Costa Cruises , Cunard , Holland America Line , P&O Cruises (Australia) , P&O Cruises (UK) , Princess Cruises , and Seabourn .

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (the “Company”) and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company that may cause actual results in the Company’s performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the ability to complete the proposed merger transaction with Evolution AB (publ) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including securing the necessary stockholder and regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; risks that the proposed merger transaction disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company’s management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed merger transaction; the risk that the proposed merger transaction may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company’s business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger transaction; the risk of stockholder litigation; effects relating to the announcement or the consummation of the proposed merger transaction on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and

the ability of Galaxy Gaming to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business; garner new market share; secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses; successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products; comply with regulations, changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations and/or self-imposed restrictions imposed on and by our customers that affect their revenues in land-based casino and online casino markets; have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions; and adapt to changes resulting from the COVID-19 or other pandemics including without limitation, government imposed shut downs, travel restrictions and supply chain interruptions; and other factors.

Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.



All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. Galaxy disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

