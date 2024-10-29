VT Insurance Agency LLC Selects Applied Digital Agency to Optimize Niche Commercial Lines Workflows

Chicago, IL., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that VT Insurance Agency LLC, a niche agency specializing in aerial application risks for fixed wing, rotor wing, and drone insurance, has selected Applied Digital Agency to automate the end-to-end commercial lines new business and remarketing workflows. VT Insurance Agency LLC leveraged the flexibility of Applied Epic and its Applied marketing, customer service, payments hub and submissions management applications to meet its unique business needs, reducing duplicative data entry and keeping information easily accessible to optimize the team’s operational and customer service efforts.

“As our agency grew, we experienced inefficiencies with our previous agency management system due to the number of unnecessary clicks and data re-entry needed to market and service accounts,” said Vaughn Tolbert, owner, VT Insurance Agency LLC and national board member of the Unmanned Pilots Associate for Safety and Standards (U-Pass). “Applied Epic’s modern, customizable technology stood out to us because we were able to integrate our marketing and policy workflows and build out aviation-specific forms that populate information directly from Applied Epic, allowing data to flow through each step of the workflow and give more time to our customers.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, payment hub, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Independent agents with lean teams must be strategic about the technology they use to enable their unique workflows and keep their bottom line in check,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency’s connected workflows and flexible infrastructure allow niche agencies to easily reuse account and policy data they’ve entered once across fields and forms throughout the insurance lifecycle, helping them work smarter and faster, and ultimately increase profitability.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.





About VT Insurance Agency LLC

VT Insurance Agency is the nation’s leading aerial application drone insurance agency, with a strong focus on agricultural drones. The agency carries 75%-80% of all legal aerial application drone policies, offering Property and Casualty insurance services such as aerial application drone/aircraft, pleasure and business drone/aircraft, aviation commercial general liability, products and completed operations, premises, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, and inventory. VT Insurance Agency is a proud national board member of the Unmanned Pilots Associate for Safety and Standards (U-Pass) and regularly helps push for regulation changes for drones in state and federal agencies.