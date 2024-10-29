SoftServe and Rock Band Okean Elzy Deliver First Fundraised Ambulance as Attacks on Ukrainian Medical Facilities Intensify

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the first fully-equipped ambulance to come from the fundraising partnership between rock band Okean Elzy and SoftServe’s corporate charity fund, Open Eyes, has been delivered to Ukrainian medics on the frontlines. The first ambulance arrived as Russians intensify attacks on Ukrainian medical facilities in violation of international law.

“The Russians are simply hunting for these ambulances and medical supplies,” said paramedic Yulia Paievska (call sign ‘Taira’) during the transfer of vehicles from the group and the fund to the medics. “While ambulances are expendable, the losses of these vehicles are huge, and the need for them is constant and dire.”

The fundraising goal is to purchase another 30 ambulances for humanitarian aid throughout Okean Elzy’s world tour, which is launching the band’s first English-language album ‘Lighthouse’ amid its biggest North America tour to date. Throughout the full-scale war, SoftServe’s Open Eyes fund donated more than 250 ambulances.

“On average, one ambulance can save 15 wounded people a day,” said Yaroslav (call sign ‘Brother’) from the unit that received the ambulance. “And the vehicle must be equipped, otherwise it takes time, money, and effort to find this equipment. We often use the ambulances received from the Open Eyes fund as an example of everything we need. It is a kindred fortress on wheels, and its importance is hard to overestimate.”

He adds that medics rely on ambulances as much as they rely on their own colleagues. The vehicle must be in good working condition to avoid failure in a critical situation. Further, Yaroslav reports the situation at the front as more complicated due to constant shelling.

So far, $120,000 out of the $750,000 needed has been raised to purchase equipped ambulances. The fundraising for the ambulances will continue until the end of the year as Okean Elzy’s tour reaches audiences in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, where showgoers can join the fundraising or charity auction at the concerts. Assets auctioned at previous concerts included a flag signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024), Valeriy Zaluzhny, and a guitar as part of the rock band’s memorabilia. In addition to attendees donating funds to purchase ambulances, the proceeds from auctions and part of the ticket sales, as well as separate efforts from the band’s own fundraising initiatives, will go toward the overall crowdfunding goal to deliver 30 ambulances.

“In this war, Russia continues to kill our people every day, and we must realize that ending this war is the responsibility of all of us,” said Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, leader of the band Okean Elzy. “I know I personally must and will make every effort to do so, and I hope you think the same of yourselves.”

Anyone can help the medics at the front — join fundraising efforts for ambulances from any country via the Open Eyes fund here.

