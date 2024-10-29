BodyLase Voted Raleigh’s Best Med Spa For Third Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyLase® Med Spa has been voted the best Med Spa in the Triangle by the News & Observer for the third year in a row. BodyLase was the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle and has been locally-owned and woman-led since its founding 22 years ago.

“It’s amazing and gratifying to win this prestigious award for three years in a row,” said Karen Albright, BodyLase CEO. “This honor only reinforces our commitment to help our clients achieve their aesthetic goals and feel confident in their skin. I am so proud of the work our team does every day–they are the reason our clients fall in love with BodyLase!”



BodyLase first opened to provide laser hair removal services – before the term med spa even existed. Over the past 22 years, BodyLase has expanded its services to include a wide variety of outcome-driven treatments that are customized to suit each client’s unique goals. Our highly-trained providers are experts in treating common aesthetic concerns including fine lines and wrinkles, facial contouring and definition, permanent hair removal, body contouring and medical weight loss, just to name a few.



“Our clients are our passion,” Albright added. “I’m proud of our 1,250 5-star Google reviews and now, Raleigh’s Best Med Spa award three years in a row. We remain focused on delivering personalized, results-oriented treatments in a luxury environment to help our clients look and feel their best.”



About BodyLase

BodyLase was founded in 2002 by Karen Albright as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle. From humble beginnings, BodyLase has grown to include two beautiful spa locations that offer state-of-the-art and results-driven treatments. Services include Thermage FLX, Semaglutide weight loss, Laser Hair Removal, Botox, Juvederm collection of fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, IPL Photofacial, Hydrafacial, Morpheus 8, Fraxel skin rejuvenation, and more.

BodyLase is also proud to be a Top 200 Nationwide Allergan provider (the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm, CoolSculpting, and more), a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

BodyLase has two spa locations to serve the Triangle, including:

BodyLase Raleigh 6531 Creedmoor Rd, Ste 102, Raleigh, NC, 27613, 919-954-2288

BodyLase Cary: 302 Colonades Way, Suite 205, Cary, NC 27518, 919-851-8989