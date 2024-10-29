BC Developments Launches $50 Million, State-of-the-Art FBO Project at Hamilton Airport

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Developments, a leading Canadian property developer specializing in industrial, residential, and mixed-use developments, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of its latest project: a state-of-the-art Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) facility at Hamilton International Airport. This new facility will serve as a major hub for aviation services in the region, with flagship tenant FlyXcite, a leader in private jet charters solutions for business and personal jet travel worldwide.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on October 24, 2024, signals the start of a new era for Hamilton Airport, further solidifying its status as a major player in the Canadian aviation landscape. The new FBO facility is designed to offer premium services for business travelers, private jet owners, and aviation companies, setting a new standard in luxury and efficiency.

A Vision for the Future of Aviation

The Hamilton Airport FBO is part of BC Developments’ ongoing strategy to invest in innovative infrastructure projects that foster growth in high-potential industries like aviation. The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region, including job creation and an increase in international traffic.

"The Hamilton Airport FBO represents a significant step forward in our commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in aviation," said Scott Biddle, President of BC Developments. "This facility will not only provide world-class services to our clients but also solidify Hamilton as a key hub in Canada’s aviation landscape. We are proud to partner with top-tier tenants like FlyXcite, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this development will have on the region."

Enhancing the Hamilton Airport Experience

The FBO will feature a modern terminal with exclusive lounges, meeting rooms, and high-end amenities tailored to the needs of discerning travelers. Its strategic location at Hamilton International Airport provides a convenient gateway for both domestic and international flights, further establishing the airport as a key center for business and leisure aviation.

“We are thrilled to break ground on this milestone development,” said Brooke Hayward, Chief Operating Officer of BC Developments. “The Hamilton Airport FBO represents a substantial investment in the region and underscores our commitment to advancing Canada’s aviation sector. With up to 45 new jobs coming to the Hamilton area, we’re confident this facility will become a premier destination for top-tier aviation services in Canada.”

About BC Developments

BC Developments is a leading property development company in Canada, specializing in creating dynamic industrial, residential, and mixed-use spaces. With a strong portfolio of successful projects, including residential developments in Woodstock and Delhi, BC Developments is committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation in the real estate industry. The company’s latest venture into the aviation sector demonstrates its forward-thinking approach and dedication to supporting regional economies.

For more information about BC Developments and the Hamilton Airport FBO project, please visit bcdevelopments.ca or contact info@bcdevelopments.ca

Contact Information:

Brooke Hayward

Chief Operating Officer, BC Developments

info@bcdevelopments.ca

bcdevelopments.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678b5350-263c-43c8-951f-f063e5da7288