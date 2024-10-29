Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Drives Renewable Polyethylene Market to Reach USD 5,082 million by 2033 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The renewable polyethylene market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted increase from USD 971 million in 2023 to USD 5,082 million by 2033, reflecting a remarkable 18% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising environmental awareness and demand for sustainable materials in sectors such as packaging, consumer goods, and automotive components.

As global concerns about plastic waste intensify, renewable polyethylene offers a promising alternative due to its eco-friendly attributes, being both biodegradable and recyclable. The material’s physical properties mirror those of traditional polyethylene, providing a practical yet environmentally friendly alternative for many industries.

Additionally, governments worldwide are implementing regulations to curb fossil fuel dependency, further boosting the adoption of renewable materials like polyethylene derived from bio-based sources, such as sugarcane. This regulatory push, coupled with technological advancements, is making renewable polyethylene more affordable and accessible for businesses.

The market is particularly strong in regions like North America and Europe, where environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable products are accelerating demand. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit notable growth due to increasing investments in eco-friendly solutions.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Key growth drivers for the renewable polyethylene market include heightened environmental concerns, government policies favoring renewable materials, and growing consumer preference for sustainable products. Technological advancements in production and the integration of renewable polyethylene in flexible packaging further open opportunities for new applications and innovations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Value Growth : Projected to grow from USD 971 million in 2023 to USD 5.08 billion by 2033 .

: Projected to grow from . CAGR : Market expected to expand at 18% CAGR over the forecast period.

: Market expected to expand at over the forecast period. Eco-Friendly Demand : Consumer shift towards sustainable, biodegradable packaging solutions drives growth.

: Consumer shift towards sustainable, biodegradable packaging solutions drives growth. Regional Performance: North America and Europe lead due to stringent regulations and high consumer awareness.

“Renewable polyethylene is fast becoming a cornerstone of sustainable materials due to its comparable performance to conventional polyethylene. As global industries prioritize eco-friendly solutions, renewable polyethylene offers a vital alternative, especially in sectors like packaging and automotive,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Component Insights

The renewable polyethylene market comprises various types, including HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE. HDPE leads in applications such as packaging and agricultural products, while LDPE and LLDPE are predominantly used in bags and films due to their flexibility and durability.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Government Regulations: Policies limiting fossil fuel-based materials encourage the use of renewable alternatives. Consumer Shift: Rising preference for sustainable products, especially in packaging. Technology Advancements: Enhanced production methods reduce costs and increase accessibility of renewable polyethylene.





Dive Deep into the Full Report for a Complete Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/renewable-polyethylene-market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the renewable polyethylene market are:

Braskem

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sojitz corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Mitsui Co. Ltd.

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Respack Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

Toyoto Tsusho Corporation

These companies focus on strategic partnerships, technology advancements, and expanding renewable polyethylene applications across various industries.

Renewable Polyethylene Market: Segmentation

The global renewable polyethylene market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Product Type:

Basis of Application:

Packaging

Bags

Bottles

Plastic Films

Sports and Footwear

Agriculture

Non-Woven Fibers

Automotive Parts and Components

Others





Japanese Translation -

再生可能ポリエチレン市場は大幅な成長が見込まれており、2023 年の 9 億 7,100 万米ドルから 2033 年には 50 億 8,200 万米ドルに増加し、驚異的な 18% の CAGR を記録すると予測されています。この成長は、環境意識の高まりと、包装、消費財、自動車部品などの分野での持続可能な材料に対する需要によって推進されています。

プラスチック廃棄物に関する世界的な懸念が高まる中、再生可能ポリエチレンは、生分解性とリサイクル性の両方を兼ね備えた環境に優しい特性を持つため、有望な代替品となっています。この素材の物理的特性は従来のポリエチレンと似ており、多くの業界にとって実用的でありながら環境に優しい代替品となっています。

さらに、世界各国の政府は化石燃料への依存を抑制する規制を実施しており、サトウキビなどのバイオベースの資源から得られるポリエチレンなどの再生可能素材の採用がさらに進んでいます。この規制の推進と技術の進歩により、再生可能ポリエチレンは企業にとってより手頃な価格で利用しやすくなっています。

市場は特に北米やヨーロッパなどの地域で堅調で、環境規制や持続可能な製品に対する消費者の嗜好により需要が加速しています。一方、アジア太平洋地域では、環境に優しいソリューションへの投資の増加により、著しい成長が見込まれています。

成長の原動力と機会

再生可能ポリエチレン市場の主な成長要因としては、環境問題への懸念の高まり、再生可能素材を優遇する政府の政策、持続可能な製品に対する消費者の嗜好の高まりなどが挙げられます。生産における技術的進歩と再生可能ポリエチレンのフレキシブル包装への統合により、新たな用途や革新の機会がさらに広がります。

市場調査から得られた重要なポイント

• 市場価値の成長: 2023 年の 9 億 7,100 万米ドルから 2033 年までに 50 億 8,000 万米ドルに成長すると予測されています

。 • CAGR: 市場は予測期間中に 18% の CAGR で拡大すると予想されています。

• 環境に優しい需要: 持続可能で生分解性の包装ソリューションへの消費者のシフトが成長を牽引しています。

• 地域別のパフォーマンス: 厳格な規制と高い消費者意識により、北米とヨーロッパがリードしています。

アナリストコメント

「再生可能ポリエチレンは、従来のポリエチレンと同等の性能を備えているため、持続可能な材料の基盤として急速に普及しています。世界中の産業が環境に優しいソリューションを優先する中、再生可能ポリエチレンは、特に包装や自動車などの分野で重要な代替手段を提供します」と、同社の副社長であるニキル・カイトウェイド氏は語っています。

未来市場洞察 (FMI)

コンポーネントの洞察

再生可能ポリエチレン市場には、HDPE、LDPE、LLDPE などさまざまなタイプがあります。HDPE は包装や農産物などの用途で主流ですが、LDPE と LLDPE は柔軟性と耐久性があるため、主にバッグやフィルムに使用されています。

市場の成長、トレンド、機会の主な決定要因

1. 政府の規制: 化石燃料ベースの材料を制限する政策により、再生可能な代替品の使用が促進されます。2

. 消費者の変化: 特に包装において、持続可能な製品に対する好みが高まっています。3

. 技術の進歩: 生産方法の改善によりコストが削減され、再生可能なポリエチレンの利用しやすさが向上します。

主要企業と市場シェアの洞察

再生可能ポリエチレン市場のバリューチェーン全体で特定された主要な市場参加者の一部は次のとおりです。

• ブラスケム

• サウジ基礎産業公社 (SABIC)

• ダウ・ケミカル・カンパニー

• ライオンデルバセル・インダストリーズ NV

• 双日株式会社

• エイブリィ・デニソン・コーポレーション

• シールドエアー・コーポレーション

• 三井物産株式会社

• プランティック・テクノロジーズ

・リミテッド • トタル・コービオン PLA

• レスパック・マニュファクチャリング SDN. BHD.

• 豊通商株式会社

これらの企業は、戦略的パートナーシップ、技術の進歩、さまざまな業界における再生可能ポリエチレンの用途拡大に重点を置いています。

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The polyimide fibers market size is poised to generate revenue, surpassing USD 517.5 million in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is forecasted to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

According to the FMI market analysis report, the demand for sulfone polymers globally is projected to grow at 5.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The global industrial tape market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 5.3% in the review period 2023 to 2033. It is likely to reach a valuation of USD 11.4 billion in 2023.

The global UV tapes market share is estimated to be valued at around USD 558.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The high performance fluoropolymer market had an estimated market share worth USD 4.9 billion in 2023, and it is predicted to reach a global market valuation of USD 8.9 billion by 2034.

The MS polymers are predicted to rise at a moderate CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. The global market is anticipated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2034.

As per the updated report by Future Market Insights analysis, the lead research consultant expects the super absorbent polymer market value to reach USD 10.7 billion in 2024.

The fluoropolymer market is estimated to be valued at USD 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at USD 18 billion by 2033. The adoption of market is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The PP homopolymer market is anticipated to flourish at an average CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of USD 101.28 billion by 2033 while the market is likely to reach a value of USD 64.17 billion in 2023.

The global fluoropolymer film market size is estimated to be around USD 2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.7 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to report a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube