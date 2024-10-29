Formica Corporation and Xavier University Announce 11th Annual Threes for Trees Partnership

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 11th year, each three-pointer the Xavier Men’s Basketball team sinks this season won’t just bolster the scoreboard, but it will also support the city of Cincinnati to become even greener through the Threes for Trees program.

The program unites Formica Corporation, Xavier University and Learfield Sports’ Xavier Sports Properties with Cincinnati Parks to plant 5 trees locally for every three-point basket made by the Xavier Men’s Basketball team during the 2024-2025 season.

"The Threes for Trees partnership continues to be one of my favorite initiatives each year," said Amy Gath, vice president, marketing, Formica Corporation North America. "The impact is direct and meaningful, and I’m proud we can do our part to make Cincinnati an even more beautiful, sustainable city while supporting local athletics.”

Last year, the team made 232 three-pointers for 2,320 new trees in the city, and over the past 10 seasons, more than 22,000 trees have been planted by Formica Corporation and Xavier Basketball.

“We're big fans of anyone who wants to help us grow our tree canopy all over Cincinnati. Trees provide countless benefits when it comes to healthier, cleaner, and cooler Neighborhoods,” said Parks Director Jason Barron. “We're so grateful to have this great partnership with Formica and Xavier. It is going to be another awesome Musketeer basketball season, with lots of drained threes."

The number of three-pointers and corresponding trees planted will be updated throughout the season and announced during games, as part of radio broadcasts and on GoXavier.com. Whether made at home or away games, all three-pointers count toward the total number of trees planted.

“We at Xavier Sports Properties would like to thank Formica Corporation for their continued partnership of the Threes for Trees program,” said Duffy House, general manager of Xavier Sports Properties. “Together Xavier Athletics, Formica Corporation and Cincinnati Parks are helping keep our community beautiful.”

In addition to the Threes for Trees program, Formica Corporation also partners with Learfield/Xavier Sports Properties to sponsor the John D. Dovich Courtside Club Presented by FENIX®. The Italian-designed, premium FENIX® is a soft-to-the-touch, super-matte surface that is featured in the premier hospitality area in the Cintas Center on the bar top and tables throughout the space.

