ATTENTION NYSE: TD INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Toronto-Dominion Bank Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TD) on behalf of purchasers of TD securities between February 29, 2024 and October 9, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired TD securities during the Class Period may, no later than DECEMBER 23, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048, or CLICK HERE .

TD is a Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto.

According to the complaint, TD and its senior executives misrepresented the Company’s anti-money laundering (“AML”) program maintained purportedly to comply with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (‘BSA”). The suit alleges that Defendants concealed the true state of TD’s AML program and the fact that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive measures would undermine TD’s continued growth for the foreseeable future.

On October 10, 2024, TD disclosed that it would pay $3.09 billion in fines for AML and BSA failures. It further disclosed that, as a result of its settlement with regulators, TD would be subject to an asset cap which prevented its U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, TD’s failures represented “the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

On these announcements, the price of TD’s common stock declined from a closing price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024, to a close of $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and to a close the next day of $57.01 per share on October 11, 2024. This represented a decline of more than 10.23% over two trading days.

