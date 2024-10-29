Extra High Voltage Cables Forecast Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $83.84 Billion by 2034, Driven by Increasing Integration of Renewable Energy in Power Generation and Expansion of HVDC Technology

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extra High Voltage Cables Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-Use, Installation, Product Type, Conductor Type, Voltage Level, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Extra High Voltage Cables Market is valued at $41.46 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29%, reaching $83.84 billion by 2034



The extra high voltage cables market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for reliable and efficient power transmission solutions. As urbanization and industrial expansion intensify, there is a growing need for advanced cables capable of transporting high-capacity electricity over long distances with minimal losses The market is characterized by rapid technological advancements and significant infrastructure projects aimed at improving grid efficiency and meeting the increasing energy requirements of emerging economies and expanding urban areas.





The increasing demand for efficient and sustainable power transmission is driving the growth of the extra high voltage cables market. As urbanization accelerates and industrialization expands, there is a critical need for advanced cables capable of handling high-voltage electricity over long distances with minimal energy loss.

This market is buoyed by significant investments in infrastructure modernization and the integration of renewable energy sources. Extra high voltage cables, which offer superior performance and reliability, are becoming essential for enhancing grid efficiency and supporting the energy demands of rapidly developing regions. The push for technological innovation and robust infrastructure development is fueling market expansion, positioning extra high voltage cables as a key component in the global energy landscape.



In the extra high voltage cables market, key challenges include the high costs associated with manufacturing and installation, as well as the technical complexities of designing cables capable of handling ultra-high voltages over long distances. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the need for advanced materials to ensure reliability and safety further complicate market dynamics.

However, these challenges stimulate technological advancements and foster collaboration between manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and regulatory bodies. This collaborative approach drives innovation in cable technology, enhances the efficiency of power transmission systems, and supports the expansion of energy infrastructure, ultimately contributing to the growth and resilience of the global power grid.



The Asia-Pacific region is leading the extra high voltage cables market, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization across major economies such as China and Japan. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for robust power infrastructure to support large-scale urban development and energy projects. China's investments in energy continue to be remain strong, representing one-third of global clean energy investments and significantly contributing to the country's overall GDP growth.

Additionally, in Asia-Pacific region China leads the extra high voltage cables market, driven by its significant investments in energy infrastructure and rapid industrial growth. As the world's one of the largest consumer of electricity and a major player in renewable energy projects, China's demand for extra high voltage cables is driven by its extensive grid expansion and modernization efforts.



Key players such as Prysmian S.p.A, Nexans, NKT A/S, and Siemens are at the forefront of market expansion, utilizing their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the construction of new production facilities and the expansion of existing ones to meet the growing demand. For instance, in May 2024, TenneT began producing 525 kV DC cables for its BalWin4 and LanWin1 offshore projects. Manufactured by LS Cable in South Korea, these advanced cables will transmit up to two gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy efficiently.



This exceeds the capacity of the previous 320 kV cables. The project includes producing 1,650 kilometers of cable, both submarine and land. This effort supports the increasing integration of renewable energy by enhancing long-distance transmission capabilities and reducing energy losses.

