Food Wrap Films Market Size Anticipated to Surpass USD 12.0 Billion by 2026 with 2.0% CAGR Growth | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expected market valuation of the global food wrap films market (marché des films d'emballage alimentaire) is US$ 12.0 billion , which shall be achieved by the market by 2026. In the case of the current market valuation, the last measured value was in 2021, accounting for about US$ 10.8 billion. The advancement forecasted by the market is a sluggish progress at a CAGR of 2.0%.

As far as the fundamental market driver is concerned, it is evident from the rising demand for flexible wrapping and packaging solutions for the food industry that foils, wrappers, and films are frequently required. Therefore, it creates demand for the subject market. Additionally, this factor enables the transportation of the food with better handling and shelf-life. Due to this, demand from consumers is also increasing for the same.

Consumers demand more Cost-efficient and eco-friendly products so that food carrying becomes more convenient. These purposes are mainly served by aluminum foil. Apart from this, the weight of the foil is negligible, and hence, it proves to be another market driver for the subject market.

The food service industry has been emerging in the modern business world. As a result, there is a rising demand for better food packaging and delivery. This is better served with the help of different foil and wrapping film materials. Hence, this is another market driver.





Key Players



Amcor Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Hindalco Industries Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited

Mondi Group

Pactiv LLC

Thong Guan Industries Berhad

Tonesed Company RUSAL Plc

Speciality Polyfilms

Guangdong Xintianli Holdings Co. Ltd

Nan Ya Wrap Film

Dupont Teijin Films

KM Packaging

Cosmo Films Limited

Borealis

Indevco Plastics

Korpak

Sirane Group

Key Findings from the Market Report



The global food wrap films market operates in limited market segments. From the perspective of the market segment of the material used, it is evident that aluminum is a widely used material. Aluminum foils find versatile applications; therefore, this market segment is vast.

Apart from this, plastic material is a crucial vertical in the market segment that is vastly used. Polyethylene film carry bags are widely used in the food industry.

From the industry's perspective using food wrapping films, the retail sector uses several food-covering films to cover items from the store.

Furthermore, meat shoppers, a food industry segment, use polyethylene films on a larger level.

Regional Profile



Regarding the market share secured by different continents in the global food wrap films market, Europe is anticipated to have the largest share. This is due to the continent's availability of labor and cheaper production costs. Also, the sales points within different European countries are higher, easing the wrapping films’ sales.

Asia-Pacific is the following region, which shows significant growth in the subject market. It has been anticipated to progress with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2026.

The Middle East and North America also contribute to the subject market.

Key Trends for the Food Wrap Films Market



In 2022, Georgia-Pacific LLC finalized an acquisition deal with Bakelite Synthetics. This shall diversify the market vertical for the business and help the organization collaborate with allied companies.

finalized an acquisition deal with Bakelite Synthetics. This shall diversify the market vertical for the business and help the organization collaborate with allied companies. In 2023, Amcor Plc acquired Phoenix Flexibles, Moda, and MDK from India, New Zealand, and China, respectively. Due to this strategic move made by the key player in the global food wrap films market, international expansion has become possible. Due to this, the consumer base of the said business has increased.

from India, New Zealand, and China, respectively. Due to this strategic move made by the key player in the global food wrap films market, international expansion has become possible. Due to this, the consumer base of the said business has increased. In February 2024, Berry Global, Inc. introduced new circular stretch films due to innovation. Better load integrity can be achieved due to the said development.

Competitive Landscape



Georgia-Pacific LLC is one of the key competitors working in different verticals. It does not only produce cellulose products but also offers packaging services and products related to the same.

Berry Global, Inc. produces many plastic products, including plastic tubs, pots, bottles, bags, and more.

Lastly, Amcor Plc operates in different markets, including food and beverage, pet care, healthcare, etc.

Market Segmentation



Material Type

Aluminum

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Polypropylene

PVC

PVDC

Others (EVOH, Bioplastic, etc.)

End User

Food Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Product

Others

Food Service

Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

