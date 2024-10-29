RedRover Reaches $5 Million Milestone Protecting Survivors’ Pets

Sacramento, California, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, RedRover®, a national animal welfare nonprofit, has reached a milestone! Since 2012, they’ve awarded more than $5 million in grants to ensure domestic violence (DV) survivors can escape abuse with their beloved pets. Thanks in part to Purina and PetSmart Charities, RedRover awarded $252,362 in Safe Housing grants to eight shelters to create or expand pet housing programs for survivors’ pets this granting round. RedRover + Purina’s Purple Leash Project (PLP) grants are an extension of Safe Housing grants.

The funding will support:

Construction of pet housing facilities within existing shelters

Installation of indoor and outdoor pet amenities

Privacy fencing

Veterinary care

Pet supplies

Foster programs

RedRover President and CEO Katie Campbell said, “No survivor should have to choose between their safety and their pet’s safety. While we have reached a milestone today, we know that there is much work ahead to ensure more survivors and their pets can find safety and healing together. We are focusing on the goal of getting 25% of domestic violence shelters to become pet friendly by the end of 2025.”

DV Shelter Grantees:

California: Modoc County, Modoc Crisis Center, $15,502

Modoc County, Modoc Crisis Center, $15,502 Georgia : Cobb County, *LiveSafe Resources, Inc., $60,000 (PLP grantee)

: Cobb County, *LiveSafe Resources, Inc., $60,000 (PLP grantee) Indiana: Bartholomew County, *Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, $20,000 (PetSmart Charities)

Bartholomew County, *Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, $20,000 (PetSmart Charities) Minnesota: Ramsey County, *Women’s Advocates, $60,000 (PLP grantee)

Ramsey County, *Women’s Advocates, $60,000 (PLP grantee) Texas: Gillespie County, The Grace Center, $11,400

Gillespie County, The Grace Center, $11,400 Texas: McClellan County, *Family Abuse Center, $60,000 (PetSmart Charities)

Animal Shelter Grantees:

Montana: Lewis and Clark County, Lewis & Clark Humane Society, $20,000

Lewis and Clark County, Lewis & Clark Humane Society, $20,000 Texas: Harris County, Houston Humane Society, $5,640

*Shelters creating their first pet-friendly program.

With the generosity of PetSmart Charities, last year RedRover launched the 25 by 2025 campaign with Greater Good Charities, and with the support of Purina. This national initiative aims to help 25% of DV shelters become pet friendly by 2025.

“There is a direct correlation between domestic violence and animal abuse and Turning Point seeks to reduce any barriers to a survivor seeking safety," said Turning Point Director of Residential Services Wayne Fancher. "By providing a safe space for human and animal survivors together, there is greater success that a person will follow through with emergency shelter services if they don’t have to leave a beloved pet or service/support animal behind with their abuser. Thank you RedRover for partnering with us as we work toward a safer, secure future for our participants.”

Modoc Crisis Center Education Specialist, Gena Long said, "Thanks to RedRover we will now be able to support our clients on their journey to safety and healing, along with their beloved pets."

"Thanks to RedRover's Safe Housing grant we are able to further our mission of providing the utmost level of love and care for the pets at our shelter," said Houston Humane Society Shelter’s Aaron Grady.

RedRover has recently partnered with KONG toys and treats. KONG is supporting RedRover's Safe Housing program and will provide dog and cat toys to all Safe Housing grantees in 2024.

Safe Housing grants of up to $60,000 are available. Safe Housing grant application deadlines are March 1, June 1, and September 1.

Pets and Domestic Violence:

91% of survivors indicated their pets’ emotional support and physical protection are significant in their ability to survive and heal

Currently a little more than 19% of DV shelters nationwide are pet friendly

About RedRover

Founded in 1987, RedRover focuses on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. Since 2012, RedRover has awarded 237 grants to shelters in 47 states, totaling more than $5.2 million. Additionally, Safe Housing grants have created the first pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in 10 states! RedRover has earned a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

