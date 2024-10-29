IC Mobile Partners with Openmind Networks to Launch Advanced Messaging Platform

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Openmind Networks, a global leader in messaging platform solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with IC Mobile, one of Canada's top aggregator telecommunications companies. Openmind Networks has supplied its state-of-the-art messaging systems software and Short Message Service Center with Application Router ensuring all IC Mobile customers will have the benefit of advanced messaging systems.

IC Mobile has been at the forefront of telecommunications innovation for over 15 years, leading the business messaging market in Canada. As the telecommunications industry rapidly evolves, IC Mobile remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge and reliable messaging services to their business clients. By selecting Openmind Networks as a key supplier, IC Mobile reinforces its commitment to the highest standards of security, reliability, and user experience in messaging.

"The partnership with Openmind Networks will help bolster our market share in business messaging and enhance our offerings as the landscape evolves," said Duncan McCready, President of IC Group. "Openmind Networks is a leading innovator in messaging systems, and we are delighted with their delivery within our time-to-market requirements."

Openmind Networks' advanced messaging systems software is tailored to meet the needs of telecom providers worldwide. Focusing on security, reliability, and scalability, Openmind Networks enables operators to deliver seamless messaging experiences while protecting customer data and privacy.

"We are excited to be chosen as the messaging system software provider for IC Mobile," said Alex Duncan, CEO of Openmind Networks. "This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to deliver high-quality messaging products to the North American market and explore new ways to enhance the end-user messaging experience."

For more information about Openmind Networks and its communication platform solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com .

About IC Mobile

IC Mobile is a trusted carrier partner with direct connections to every Canadian mobile operator. They offer brands, marketing platforms, CPaaS providers, and more a single-point API that provides access to 100% of mobile users in Canada. IC Mobile is also the only business messaging platform that ensures full data localization in Canada, with all operations based within the country to keep all data local.

About Openmind Networks

Openmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on providing mobile messaging software solutions for the world’s largest telecom companies. Boasting a highly experienced team of messaging experts, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.

Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages daily with a global customer base including the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.

Media Contact

Brendan Tobin

Director of Marketing

Openmind Networks

+353 1 633 0070

brendan.tobin@openmindnetworks.com