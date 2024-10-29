County Federal Becomes Mirastar Federal Credit Union

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union, also known as County Federal, is excited to introduce its new brand, Mirastar Federal Credit Union. With a mission of bringing better banking to the people in Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, the new brand amplifies how the credit union supports strong, vibrant communities and members who are collectively on the rise. With courage and confidence, Mirastar champions a better world and tomorrow for all.

“We’re incredibly proud of our nearly 75-year history serving our members and local communities,” says Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President & CEO of Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “Our new brand represents both our steadfast commitment to county employees, retirees, and family and our broader vision for the future. Mirastar welcomes everyone looking to build a prosperous life and signals a bright new day—not just for our credit union but all our members and the communities we serve. “From branch signage to social media and a new website, members will see a new logo, colors, iconic patterns, and photography that depict the vibrant, real people that make up the heart of the credit union. While the new Mirastar Federal Credit Union brand provides a fresh and focused perspective, the exceptional, personalized experience the credit union is known for remains steadfast. All digital banking and in-person services will be updated with the new Mirastar logo and colors, but this will not change members' account information, day-to-day interactions, or level of service in any way.

“We’re excited to see the Mirastar brand come to life,” says Simran Gyani, Chief Brand Officer for Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “This brand reflects a core belief that prosperity is in reach for everyone. Our members will see this change in our branding, starting with our signage, website, social channels, advertising, and printed materials. Our in-branch experiences will be fully refreshed, too. Altogether, the brand will tell the story of an organization committed to our communities, where people rise each day with a vision of a better tomorrow.”

The Mirastar name is full of meaning, with “Mira” translating into words like wondrous and admirable, in multiple languages. In Spanish, the word means “to look” and when united with star, Mirastar can be understood as “look to the stars.” Since “Mira” is the name of a real star in the night sky, everyone can look to the skies for this aspirational symbol of the future.

Mirastar Federal Credit Union, a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, has proudly served its members and community as a trusted provider of financial services since 1950 and currently serves over 47,000 members. Mirastar is proud to be a place where people from diverse backgrounds can access affordable, quality financial products and services to help them achieve their financial goals and dreams. Its extensive community outreach program provides free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to various regional non-profit organizations.

