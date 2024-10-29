SPZI: JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) Prepares for First Gold Shipment

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) is pleased to announce a new partnership for sourcing and exporting minerals and precious metals, including rare earths, copper, zinc, and cobalt, from the African continent to global buyers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in JP3E’s expansion of its global trading business, supported by Bloxcross’ proprietary trade finance platform.

The first gold shipment under this partnership is scheduled for delivery to a leading South Korean metals processor as an initial trial. If successful, this will initiate a one-year contract, with monthly gold shipments to follow. Updates will be provided as final shipping dates are confirmed.

This partnership highlights the strength of JP3E’s innovative trade finance solutions, developed with Bloxcross, which are designed to streamline and secure global transactions. The platform enables faster, more efficient trade, enhancing transparency and precision in trade finance and positioning JP3E as a leader in the commodities market.

John K. Park, Chairman and President of JP3E, commented, “This partnership is an extraordinary achievement, highlighting the talents and resources of both companies. By combining our strengths, we expect to create impactful opportunities for sustainable growth in the commodities market.”

Diego Baez, CEO of JP3E and Bloxcross, added, “Our focus has been to secure a reliable source of minerals from Africa while addressing the complex financial and logistical challenges in the region. Through our partnership with JP3E and local partners in Africa, we believe we have developed a scalable, lasting solution that benefits both producing countries and global buyers.”

To receive information on JP3E, sign up for email news alerts at https://www.jp3e.com/subscription

For additional information on the Global Trade Financing Platform via Bloxcross, Inc., reach out to sgallegos@bloxcross.com

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

https://www.jp3e.com/

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit https://www.blox.global/

Company Contact:

John K. Park, Chairman

john.park@jp3eholdings.com

732-241-0598 Office

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.