United States Apparel Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Shein Continues to See the Strongest Growth of the Top 10 US Apparel Brands in 2024

The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the US apparel market, the major players, the key trends and consumer attitudes.



The apparel market in the US experienced muted growth in 2023 amid high inflation, rising by just 0.7% to $564.2 billion. Following a strong performance in 2022, driven by consumers' continued preference for convenience post-pandemic, the US online apparel market declined by 2% in 2023, with online penetration dropping by 0.8ppts to 30.5%, as shoppers enjoyed the experience of shopping instore.

Shein continues to see the strongest growth of the top 10 US apparel brands in 2024, with its market share forecast to rise by 0.12ppts to 1.44%, surpassing Adidas to become the fourth biggest player.



The US apparel market's growth will increase slightly in 2024, as inflation eases and consumer sentiment begins to recover.

In 2024, the online apparel market is projected to witness an uptick in demand, surpassing growth of the offline channel, as consumers appreciate the convenience of online shopping once again.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY US Apparel Market Drivers US Apparel Market Inhibitors Economic Background

US APPAREL MARKET TO 2028 US Apparel Market 2018-2028

US APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2028 US Apparel Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028 US Clothing Market by Subsector and Product Segment 2018-2028 US Footwear Market by Subsector and Product Segment 2018-2028 US Accessories Market by Product Segment 2018-2028 US Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2018, 2023 & 2028 US Sportswear Market 2018-2028

US APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2028 US Online Apparel Market 2018-2028 US Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2018-2028 US Apparel Market by Channel, 2023 & 2028

CONSUMERS Apparel Spending Changes by Demographic in H1 2024 Style Preferences Online & Social Media Attitudes Apparel Purchase Frequency Apparel Purchase Drivers Apparel Purchase Inspirations Fashion Preferences & Attitudes Sustainability & Ethical Concerns

COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS

Top 10 US Market Shares 2022-2024

Top 10: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brand in Focus American Eagle Outfitters Target Forever 21 Abercrombie & Fitch

