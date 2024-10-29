Golf Tourism Industry Report 2024 - Increasing Popularity of Women's Golf Events Expands Addressable Market for Female Golf Tourists - A US$41.2 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golf Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Golf Tourism was estimated at US$26.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$41.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.



Golf tourism has seen a significant rise in popularity globally due to its unique combination of sports, travel, and leisure, offering a premium experience for both professional and amateur golfers. Golf enthusiasts often seek new and challenging courses in scenic locations, turning a simple round of golf into a memorable travel experience. Golf tourism appeals to individuals looking for active holidays that combine luxury, recreation, and sport. Many of the world's most sought-after golf destinations, such as Scotland, Spain, the United States, and South Africa, feature stunning landscapes, world-class facilities, and luxurious resorts, making them prime locations for tourists looking to blend leisure with their passion for the game.



Additionally, golf tourism is increasingly driven by the growing number of international golf tournaments that attract participants and spectators from around the globe. Events such as The Masters, The Open Championship, and the Ryder Cup draw large crowds, prompting fans to travel internationally to witness these prestigious competitions firsthand. The rise of golf tourism is not just limited to individual travelers; it also appeals to corporations and businesses, which often use golf trips as incentives or for corporate retreats. Golf resorts offer top-tier accommodations, conference facilities, and team-building activities, making them ideal for blending business with leisure. As people increasingly look for travel experiences that provide relaxation, networking opportunities, and physical activity, golf tourism has cemented itself as a booming niche within the global travel and leisure industry.





How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the Golf Tourism Industry?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the golf tourism experience, making it more accessible, personalized, and efficient for travelers. One of the most impactful changes has been the rise of online platforms and mobile applications that allow tourists to book tee times, travel accommodations, and golf resort stays with ease. These platforms offer detailed information on golf courses around the world, including user reviews, pricing, and available amenities, enabling golfers to plan trips based on their specific preferences. Booking apps have made it simpler for tourists to discover new destinations, access exclusive packages, and coordinate their travel arrangements, reducing the complexities often associated with planning international golf holidays.



Another key advancement is the integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) technologies into the golfing experience. Some resorts and courses now offer virtual tours, allowing potential visitors to explore facilities before booking. These technologies provide immersive previews of golf courses, helping golfers decide whether a particular destination suits their style of play. Moreover, wearable technology and GPS-enabled golf apps have become essential for travelers, providing real-time data on course layouts, distances, and terrain. These tools not only enhance the golfing experience but also make it more competitive and enjoyable by offering personalized recommendations and insights based on the golfer's performance.



Furthermore, advancements in golf equipment and club technology are encouraging more travelers to explore new courses around the world. Lightweight, high-performance gear and personalized club fitting have made it easier for golfers to transport their equipment and perform well on different courses. Golf simulators and training tools available at luxury golf resorts allow visitors to refine their skills before hitting the course. These technological innovations are elevating the quality of the golf tourism experience, providing both convenience and enhanced performance for travelers, and contributing to the growth of the global golf tourism industry.



How Are Changing Consumer Preferences Shaping the Golf Tourism Market?



Changing consumer preferences, particularly a shift toward experiential travel, sustainability, and personalized experiences, are having a profound impact on the global golf tourism market. Modern travelers are increasingly looking for vacations that go beyond simple relaxation and instead focus on immersive experiences that combine sports, nature, and local culture. As a result, golf tourists are seeking destinations that offer more than just great courses - they want to experience the surrounding landscapes, explore local attractions, and enjoy luxury accommodations and fine dining. Destinations that blend golf with other activities, such as wine tasting, spa treatments, and sightseeing, are becoming more attractive to travelers looking for well-rounded vacation packages.



Sustainability is also playing a crucial role in shaping consumer choices within the golf tourism market. With growing awareness of environmental issues, many golf tourists are now prioritizing eco-friendly resorts and courses that promote sustainable practices. Golf courses that use water-saving irrigation techniques, minimize pesticide use, and implement wildlife conservation programs are appealing to environmentally conscious travelers. Resorts that obtain certifications such as GEO Certified (Golf Environment Organization) or follow sustainable tourism guidelines are seeing an increase in demand. Additionally, travelers are opting for destinations that offer opportunities to experience the natural environment in an eco-friendly manner, further blending their love for golf with sustainability.



Personalization is another key trend shaping the golf tourism industry. Consumers now expect customized experiences tailored to their preferences, skill levels, and travel goals. Luxury resorts and golf tour operators are increasingly offering bespoke travel packages that cater to individual needs, such as guided golf tours, private lessons from professional golfers, and exclusive access to championship courses. Golf travelers are also seeking flexible itineraries that allow them to explore multiple courses or enjoy both competitive play and leisurely rounds. The demand for personalized services extends beyond the golf course, with tourists expecting curated experiences that include luxury transportation, private dining, and access to unique cultural or recreational activities. These evolving consumer preferences are driving innovation in the golf tourism market, as resorts and tour operators strive to provide tailored, sustainable, and immersive golf vacation experiences.



What Is Driving the Growth of the Global Golf Tourism Market?



The growth of the global golf tourism market is being driven by several key factors, including the expansion of the global travel industry, the rising popularity of golf as a leisure activity, and the increasing number of world-class golf courses and resorts. One of the primary drivers is the rising disposable income of consumers, particularly in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where golf is gaining popularity among affluent travelers. As middle- and upper-income populations grow, more individuals have the financial resources to engage in luxury travel experiences, including golf tourism. Countries like China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates are witnessing a surge in demand for high-end golf resorts, which cater to both local golf enthusiasts and international tourists. These destinations are investing heavily in golf infrastructure, building new courses and resorts that appeal to both casual golfers and professionals, further driving the expansion of the global golf tourism market.



Another significant driver is the increasing popularity of golf as a social and networking activity. Golf is widely regarded as a sport that fosters connections, both personal and professional, making it a popular choice for business travel, corporate events, and networking retreats. Many corporations and businesses use golf tourism as part of their incentive programs, rewarding employees or clients with trips to prestigious golf destinations. Additionally, golf tournaments and charity events attract large numbers of both amateur and professional golfers, along with spectators, further boosting the market. The rise of golf tourism packages that combine corporate meetings, networking events, and leisure activities is creating new opportunities for the market, particularly among business travelers looking to blend work and play.



Moreover, the expansion of luxury golf resorts, offering comprehensive amenities such as spa services, fine dining, and family-oriented activities, is fueling the market's growth. Golf resorts are increasingly becoming multi-dimensional vacation destinations that cater to both golfers and non-golfers. This trend is helping attract families and groups who may have varying interests, as non-golfers can enjoy other leisure activities while golfers explore the courses. The development of golf resorts in emerging tourism hotspots, such as Vietnam, South Africa, and Mexico, is also contributing to the market's expansion, offering new and exotic destinations for golf tourists.



The increasing availability of direct international flights, improved travel infrastructure, and easier access to travel information via online platforms are making it simpler for golfers to explore international destinations. Golf tour operators are capitalizing on these trends by offering all-inclusive packages that take care of logistics, accommodations, tee times, and even equipment rentals. As the global travel industry continues to recover post-pandemic, golf tourism is poised for significant growth. The combination of rising incomes, the popularity of golf as a social activity, expanding luxury resort offerings, and improved accessibility is driving the robust growth of the global golf tourism market, ensuring its continued success in the years ahead.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Domestic Tourism segment, which is expected to reach US$26.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The International Tourism segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $6.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Golf Tourism Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Golf Tourism market such as Ananta Group, Ascot Tours, Carr Golf & Corporate Travel, Duffers GolfTravel, Garmany Golf and Travel and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 49 companies featured in this Golf Tourism market report include:

Ananta Group

Ascot Tours

Carr Golf & Corporate Travel Limited

Duffers GolfTravel

Garmany Golf and Travel

Go Golfing

Golf and Tours Pty Ltd

Golf Tourism Australia

Golf Tours International Ltd

Grasshopper Golf Tours

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Golf Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ananta Group Pvt. Ltd.

Ascot Tours

Carr Golf & Corporate Travel Limited

Duffers GolfTravel

Garmany Golf and Travel

Go Golfing

Golf and Tours Pty Ltd

Golf Tourism Australia

Golf Tours International Ltd

Grasshopper Golf Tours

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Luxury Sports Tourism Drives Growth in Golf Tourism Market

Expansion of Golf Courses and Resorts in Emerging Markets Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Case Overview: Growing Focus on Wellness and Leisure Travel Bodes Well for Golf Tourism Market

Technological Advancements in Golf Course Management and Virtual Golfing Propel Market Growth

Focus on Corporate Golf Events and Incentive Travel Drives Demand for Golf Tourism Services

Growth in High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Expands Addressable Market for Premium Golf Tourism

Growth in E-Golf Platforms and Digital Booking Systems Strengthens Market Opportunities

Growth in International Golf Tournaments Expands Opportunities for Cross-Border Golf Tourism

Increasing Popularity of Women's Golf Events Expands Addressable Market for Female Golf Tourists

