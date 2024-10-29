ACA open enrollment starts Nov. 1, and plans and premiums are changing

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open enrollment for Marketplace plans begins Nov. 1, giving consumers a limited window to enroll in Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plans for 2025. To help consumers find the best coverage for them – and maximize their potential savings – healthinsurance.org shared three tips for consumers.

“A few simple steps can make a big difference in finding the right plan for your needs – especially if you’re looking to save money,” said Louise Norris, health policy analyst for healthinsurance.org. “Even if you’re happy with your current plan, it’s a smart idea to compare options during open enrollment. Plans and pricing change each year, so shopping around could save you money or help you find better coverage.”

Open enrollment is the annual opportunity for consumers to ensure they have an ACA health plan (also known as Obamacare) in place for the coming year. In most states, the open enrollment period for 2025 Marketplace coverage runs Nov. 1, 2024, to Jan. 15, 2025. Consumers can check the open enrollment dates for each state in healthinsurance.org’s ACA Open Enrollment 2025 Guide.

Shopping around during open enrollment is key because each year, many insurance carriers adjust their plan offerings, and some carriers may stop offering coverage in certain state Marketplaces. For example, insurers in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington are exiting those Marketplaces at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, other insurers are expanding into states, including Arizona (Antidote Health), Florida (Simply Healthcare Plans and WellPoint), Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wyoming (UnitedHealthcare), Michigan (HAP CareSource), New Hampshire (WellSense), Texas and Maryland (WellPoint).

Here are healthinsurance.org’s top tips for a successful enrollment:

1. Start early

Get a head start by gathering essential information you’ll need for enrollment, including the names, addresses, social security numbers and birthdays of all enrollees. It’s also helpful to have a list of current or preferred health providers and prescription medications for everyone covered by your plan.

“Gathering the basic information early can save you time and reduce stress when you begin the enrollment process,” Norris said. “And having a handy list of your medications and preferred doctors helps ensure that you’ll be able to find a plan that covers what matters most to you.”

If your current ACA plan is changing for 2025 or will no longer be offered, your insurer is legally required to notify you of this by mail before open enrollment starts. If you are confused by the changes and your options going forward, you can seek help from HealthCare.gov or a state-run Marketplace if your state doesn’t use HealthCare.gov, or from a licensed insurance agent or broker.

2. Check for savings

Many consumers qualify for federal subsidies that lower the cost of monthly health insurance premiums. In 2024, 93% of Marketplace enrollees received financial assistance in the form of premium tax credits.

“Federal premium subsidies are larger and more widely available than they were a few years ago, and that will continue to be the case in 2025,” said Norris. “Some applicants may even find plans with a low premium or $0 monthly premium after subsidies are factored in. So, be sure to check your eligibility for savings.”

In addition, 10 states are offering state-funded health insurance subsidies for 2025: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Vermont and Washington. New York’s state-funded subsidies are new for 2025.

Consumers with household incomes up to 250% of the federal poverty level (about $64,550 for a family of three for coverage in 2025) can also qualify for cost-sharing reductions by choosing a Silver plan. Silver is one of the four metal plan categories available on the Marketplace.

3. Give yourself time to compare plans thoroughly

Don’t procrastinate. Healthinsurance.org encourages consumers to give themselves plenty of time to compare their options. Beyond monthly premium costs, they should look at each plan’s in-network providers, its drug formulary for covered prescriptions, and out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, copays and coinsurance.

“Give yourself a buffer by enrolling early in case you encounter any delays or roadblocks,” said Norris.

