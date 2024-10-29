UME Shipping Will Be First Delivery Customer of REGENT’s Monarch Seaglider

North Kingstown, RI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- media@regentcraft.com

North Kingstown, RI, October 29, 2024 — REGENT Craft, the manufacturer of all-electric seagliders for sustainable maritime mobility, announced today that United Marine Egypt (UME) Shipping will be the first delivery customer of its 50-100-passenger Monarch seaglider, with delivery targeted before the end of the decade. This deal builds on UME’s existing order for the 12-passenger Viceroy seagliders, reflecting increasing demand for seaglider transportation solutions in the region.

“REGENT’s partnership with UME demonstrates the growing need for sustainable, high-speed transportation solutions,” said Adam Triolo, VP, Commercial Business Development, REGENT. “We look forward to working together to bring seagliders to coastlines in the Red Sea and beyond.”

The seagliders will supplement UME’s shipping network, connecting Red Sea destinations.

“UME is proud to partner with REGENT as the first delivery customer of Monarch seagliders,” said Capt. Mohamed Badawy, Chairman, UME. “The partnership represents our shared commitment to innovation in the shipping industry with the potential to increase sustainability and efficiency.”

Seaglider benefits

Seagliders combine the high speeds of aircraft with the convenience and low costs of boats — all with zero emissions.

The novel vessel is an all-electric hydrofoiling wing-in-ground (WIG) craft, which means it always operates in ground effect, a phenomenon that occurs within one wingspan of the surface of the water and provides increased aerodynamic efficiency, allowing it to travel further on a single charge.

The Monarch seaglider will travel up to 400 miles (650 km) at 140 mph (225 kph) with 50-100 passengers or a 22,000lbs (10,000kg) payload. The Viceroy seaglider will travel up to 180 miles (300 km) at 180 mph (300 kph) with 12 passengers or a 3,500lbs (1,600kg) payload.

Pathway to seaglider certification

REGENT is advancing seaglider certification in markets around the world in partnership with classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR), ensuring the highest levels of safety.

Expanding on REGENT’s work on the Viceroy seaglider, the company will be delivering Monarch seagliders that are fully compliant with all requisite international codes and standards for WIG vessels of this size and scope of operation.

“LR is pleased to collaborate with REGENT to develop international certification standards for the Monarch seaglider and other forms of innovative zero-emission maritime vessels,” said Joep Bollerman, VP Passenger Ships and Passenger Ship Support Center, Lloyd’s Register. “As the industry evolves to meet net-zero commitments, LR’s expertise in classification and compliance services means it is well placed to ensure these vessels comply with global safety and environmental standards, both now and in the future.”

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

About UME

UME provides ship management, dry cargo and roro/passenger services with owned and chartered tonnage. UME operates five offices spread across in Dubai, Egypt, and Sweden to service clients globally. UME’s vision is to have a long-term perspective towards sustainable shipping. Explore UME’s website.

About Lloyd’s Register ‍

Trusted maritime advisers, partnering with clients to drive performance across the ocean economy.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. With a heritage going back more than 260 years to the establishment of the world’s first marine classification society, LR is dedicated to setting and improving standards for the safety of ships.

LR is a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, helping our clients design, construct and operate their assets to accepted levels of safety and environmental compliance.

LR also provides advice, support and solutions on fleet performance, fleet optimisation and voyage optimisation, enhancing our clients’ digital capabilities. Their digital solutions are relied upon by more than 20,000 vessels.

In the race to zero emissions, LR’s research, technical expertise and industry-firsts are supporting a safe, sustainable maritime energy transition.

Lloyd’s Register Group is wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a politically and financially independent global charity that promotes safety and education.

