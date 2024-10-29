Alzheimer's Drugs Market Report 2024, with Profiles of 10+ Companies Including AbbVie, Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, H. Lundbeck, Lupin, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical & More

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Drugs - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Alzheimer's Drugs is forecast to maintain a robust CAGR of 9.9% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, to reach a projected US$9.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$5.2 billion in 2024.



The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, driven mainly by the aging population, is leading to the expansion of the Alzheimer's drugs market. With the increase in life expectancy, especially in developed countries, there is a growing number of people at risk for Alzheimer's disease, leading to a larger group of potential patients. Innovations in drug development, such as medications aimed at the root cause of illnesses, combined with increased awareness and early diagnoses, further drive this market growth.

Additionally, governments and healthcare organizations are boosting their financial support for Alzheimer's research, accelerating the development of new drugs, and expediting regulatory approvals. However, several factors hinder market growth, including the high cost and complexity of drug development, frequent clinical trial failures, patent expirations, limited awareness of Alzheimer's in underdeveloped countries, and the high cost of treatments, which restrict accessibility and market potential.





Alzheimer's Drugs Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the Alzheimer's drugs market with an estimated share of 38.9% in 2024, driven by a high prevalence of the disease, recent drug approvals, and advanced healthcare systems. The region benefits from major pharmaceutical companies conducting research and clinical trials alongside an aging population. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 11.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's, increased awareness, and a focus on unmet medical needs, particularly in countries like China and India. The region's less stringent regulations make it an attractive location for clinical trials and drug development.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market Analysis by Drug Class



Cholinesterase inhibitors dominate the Alzheimer's drugs market, holding an estimated 42.3% share in 2024, driven by their effectiveness in treating mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's through increased acetylcholine levels. Their oral administration and proven efficacy solidify their role as primary treatment. Conversely, the others segment, which includes monoclonal antibodies, anti-amyloid beta drugs, and pipeline drugs, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the analysis period 2024-2030, fueled by rising regulatory approvals and the launch of disease-modifying therapies targeting Alzheimer's pathology.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market Analysis by Route of Administration



Oral drugs lead the market with an estimated share of 57% in 2024 due to their ease of administration and non-invasive nature, which enhances patient compliance. Oral medications, such as cholinesterase inhibitors, can be self-administered, providing convenience for patients, especially elderly individuals with multiple comorbidities. The injectable segment is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, driven by monoclonal antibodies like Aducanumab and Leqembi, which offer potential disease-modifying effects for advanced Alzheimer's stages.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with an estimated 47.7% share in 2024, driven by increasing procurement of prescription drugs and its role in integrated care models. Hospital pharmacies coordinate multidisciplinary approaches that include pharmaceutical interventions, counseling, and community support, ensuring comprehensive care for Alzheimer's patients. Meanwhile, the online pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 12.7% during the analysis period 2024-2030. This growth is fueled by the rising number of Alzheimer's patients and the convenience of online purchasing, which is particularly beneficial for elderly people, and disabled individuals, supported by increased internet usage and digital service adoption.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market Report Scope



This global report on Alzheimer's Drugs analyzes the market based on drug class, route of administration and distribution channels. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Product Outline

Alzheimer's Drugs Defined

Alzheimer's Drug Classes Cholinesterase Inhibitors NMDA Receptor Antagonists Combination Drugs Others (Including Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-amyloid Beta, Nutritional supplements, and Pipeline Drugs)

Alzheimer's Drug Route of Administration Oral Injectable Transdermal Patch

Alzheimer's Drug Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca

Biogen Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Eisai Co.

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

H. Lundbeck

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Lupin

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market Overview by Drug Class Alzheimer's Drug Class Market Overview by Global Region Cholinesterase Inhibitors NMDA Receptor Antagonists Combination Drugs Others

Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market Overview by Route of Administration Alzheimer's Drugs Route of Administration Market Overview by Global Region Oral Injectable Transdermal Patch

Global Alzheimer's Drugs Market Overview by Distribution Channel Alzheimer's Drugs Distribution Channel Market Overview by Global Region Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucqyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment