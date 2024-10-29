Canada Construction Industry Databook 2024-2028: Cautious Growth Amid Economic Challenges, Labour Shortages and Skills Gap, Increased Focus on Sustainability, Technological Advancements

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Canada is expected to grow by 3.9% to reach CAD 222.11 billion in 2024.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Canada's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 3.7% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach CAD 256.42 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in Canada, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



The Canadian construction industry is at a pivotal moment, characterized by cautious growth, evolving market demands, and significant challenges. As the sector adapts to economic fluctuations and embraces technological advancements, stakeholders must proactively address labour shortages and promote sustainable practices. By leveraging government initiatives and focusing on innovation, executives can position their organizations for success in this dynamic landscape.



Key Trends and Developments

Cautious Growth Amid Economic Challenges: The construction sector in Canada is projected to experience slow growth in 2024, driven by infrastructure investments and a rebound in commercial construction. However, high interest rates and inflation are tempering investor sentiment, leading to a contraction in the residential sector.

Labour Shortages and Skills Gap: The industry faces significant labour shortages, exacerbated by an aging workforce and insufficient new entrants. This shortage impacts project timelines and costs, necessitating a focus on recruitment and retention strategies to attract diverse talent.

Increased Focus on Sustainability: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable building practices and green technologies. The federal government has committed $6 billion to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund to address housing shortages and promote environmentally friendly construction methods.

Technological Advancements: Adopting digital tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics transforms construction processes. Companies are increasingly utilizing AI for risk management and project efficiency, which is expected to enhance productivity and reduce costs.

Residential Construction: Navigating Contractions and Opportunities

Government Initiatives to Address Housing Shortages: The federal government's investment in affordable housing projects is crucial for meeting the growing demand. Initiatives to increase the supply of new homes and retrofit existing structures are expected to support long-term growth in this sector.

Commercial Construction: Recovery and Growth

Positive Outlook for Commercial Projects: The commercial construction sector is poised for recovery, with a projected increase in building activity as the economy stabilizes. Major investments in office spaces, retail, and mixed-use developments are expected to drive growth in urban centers.

Impact of Changing Work Dynamics: The shift towards hybrid work models is influencing the design and functionality of commercial spaces. Developers focus on creating flexible environments catering to evolving business needs and employee preferences.

Institutional Construction: Focusing on Public Needs

Investment in Healthcare and Education: The institutional construction segment is experiencing growth driven by significant investments in healthcare and educational facilities. The Canadian government is prioritizing infrastructure projects that enhance public services, focusing on modernizing existing institutions.

Sustainability in Institutional Projects: New institutional projects increasingly incorporate sustainable design principles, aligning with national environmental responsibility and energy efficiency goals. This trend is essential for future-proofing public infrastructure against climate change impacts.

Industrial Construction: Strengthening Economic Foundations

Growth in Manufacturing and Logistics: The industrial construction sector is growing due to increased demand for manufacturing facilities and logistics centers. Investments in these areas are essential for supporting the supply chain and enhancing economic resilience.

Focus on Renewable Energy Projects: There has been a notable increase in construction activity related to renewable energy projects, driven by government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy sources. This trend will continue as Canada seeks to meet its climate targets.

Infrastructure Construction: The Backbone of Development

Major Infrastructure Investments: The Canadian government invests heavily in infrastructure projects, including transportation, utilities, and public transit systems. A notable project is the addition of 1,000 km of new rail track for high-speed rail services between major cities, which is expected to advance in summer 2024.

Long-Term Infrastructure Planning: The focus on long-term infrastructure planning is critical for addressing population growth and urbanization challenges. Continued investment in public infrastructure is essential for enhancing connectivity and supporting economic development across regions.

Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2019 - 2028 in Canada

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Canada Economic Indicators

Canada Top Cities Construction Data

Canada Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Canada Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Canada Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Canada Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Canada Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Canada Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkzq6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.