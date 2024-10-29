Chile Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 4.7% this Year - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction industry in Chile is expected to grow by 4.7% to reach CLP 576 billion in 2024.



The medium to long-term growth story in Chile remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in Chile is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.4% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach CLP 682.9 billion by 2028.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Chile. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Chile.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Chile.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

In-depth Understanding of Prefabricated/Precast Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 50+ market segments.

Deeper Segmentation of Prefabricated Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by prefabricated products, materials, and construction sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prefabricated/precast construction industry in Chile.

Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the prefabricated/precast market size. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors.

In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Chile. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Chile by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Chile by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Chile by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Chile by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Chile by Prefabricated Product

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Chile by Prefabrication Construction Sector

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

