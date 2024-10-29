OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 9,394,966 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 29 October 2024 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, to raise £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 43.9p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 23 September 2024 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 12 November 2024.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 194,568,705 Ordinary Shares‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17