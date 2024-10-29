New Fiat Payment Options Now Available on XBO

Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At XBO.com, a leading B2C crypto service platform, our top priority is making your experience with digital and fiat currency transactions as seamless and convenient as possible. We don’t just focus on expanding our services—we aim to enhance the quality of each service we offer. This latest update introduces more flexible and efficient fiat payment options to support your crypto and fiat transaction needs.





New Fiat Payment Options on XBO.com for Enhanced Flexibility

In line with our commitment to convenience and efficiency, XBO.com now supports a broader range of fiat payment methods, empowering users to transact more swiftly and conveniently. These enhanced fiat payment options allow for easier management of both crypto and fiat assets, making XBO.com a one-stop platform for all your digital and fiat transactions.

The newly added payment methods on XBO include:

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) – For seamless payments within the Eurozone.

– For seamless payments within the Eurozone. SEPA Instant – Instant, real-time transfers for faster access to funds.

– Instant, real-time transfers for faster access to funds. SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) – A global network for secure international transactions.

– A global network for secure international transactions. FPS (Faster Payments Service) – Fast transfers in GBP within the UK.

These methods allow you to move fiat currencies across the XBO platform with ease, streamlining the exchange process to be as effortless as crypto transactions.

The supported fiat currencies include:

EUR (Euro)

GBP (British Pound)

USD (US Dollar)

CHF (Swiss Franc)

AUD (Australian Dollar)

Prioritizing Security and Speed for a Better User Experience

With this upgrade, XBO reinforces its commitment to secure, fast, and user-friendly transactions. These new fiat options are designed to enhance transaction speed and reliability, giving users the same confidence as with their digital assets. Leveraging trusted networks like SEPA, SWIFT, and FPS, XBO ensures every transfer is safe and secure, backed by cutting-edge security measures from top industry providers.

Future-Forward: Continuous Improvement at XBO

At XBO, our mission is to continually improve and adapt our platform to meet our users’ evolving needs. The integration of these new fiat payment methods marks another step forward in providing world-class service. We’re committed to offering features that enhance your experience, making XBO your preferred platform for all crypto and fiat transactions.

Thank you for trusting XBO. We’re excited to keep growing with you as we deliver the best in crypto and fiat transaction services.

Important Note: Potential Limitations

Please note that the availability of these new fiat payment methods may vary based on geographic location or your financial institution’s policies. We recommend checking specific guidelines relevant to your country and banking provider.

Meet the XBO Team at SiGMA in Malta, November 11-14!

We’re excited to announce that the XBO team will be attending the SiGMA Europe Forum in Malta from November 11-14. You can find us at Booth 2086, where we’ll be eager to meet you in person, discuss the latest advancements in crypto services, and explore how XBO can support your digital asset needs. Whether you're an industry veteran or new to crypto, come by our booth to learn more about our latest features, share insights, or just say hello. We look forward to seeing you there.



