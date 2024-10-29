Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report – Q3 2024

Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2024 financial year.

Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget

EPRA Earnings* amounted to €178.3 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023) or €3.75/share

Rental income increased to €251.0 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023)

3.3% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first 9 months of the year

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of over €6.1 billion as at 30 September 2024

630 healthcare properties for more than 48,300 end users across 8 countries

Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.1% in Q3 and 0.4% YTD on a like-for-like basis

Investment programme of €236 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €93 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 5 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €61.5 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

41.5% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2024

€634 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs

Average cost of debt* including commitment fees stable at 1.9%

BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

Improved outlook for 2024

Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2024 financial year are increased to at least €4.90/share (previously €4.85/share)

Proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year reconfirmed: €3.90/share (gross)





Attachments