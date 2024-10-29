Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report – Q3 2024

Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2024 financial year.

 Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €178.3 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023) or €3.75/share
  • Rental income increased to €251.0 million (+7% compared to 30 Sept. 2023)
  • 3.3% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first 9 months of the year
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of over €6.1 billion as at 30 September 2024

  • 630 healthcare properties for more than 48,300 end users across 8 countries
  • Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.1% in Q3 and 0.4% YTD on a like-for-like basis
  • Investment programme of €236 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €93 million remains to be invested. Over the 3rd quarter, 5 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €61.5 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 41.5% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2024
  • €634 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
  • Average cost of debt* including commitment fees stable at 1.9%
  • BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

Improved outlook for 2024

  • Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2024 financial year are increased to at least €4.90/share (previously €4.85/share)
  • Proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year reconfirmed: €3.90/share (gross)


