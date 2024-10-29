Rocktown Adventures Celebrates 10 Years of Outdoor Adventure with 10th Anniversary Weekend Event

Rockford, IL, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocktown Adventures is excited to announce its 10th anniversary celebration taking place November 2-3, 2024, at their downtown Rockford location, 313 N. Madison Street. Outdoor enthusiasts and community members are invited to join the festivities, which include a BBQ, exclusive sales, and exciting giveaways throughout the weekend. To mark this special milestone, Rocktown Adventures is offering limited-time discounts on outdoor gear and apparel just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Sales and Promotions

Customers can enjoy 25% off storewide (excludes kayaks and motors) and take advantage of amazing discounts on select items, including:

40% off Oboz Sawtooth Hiking Shoes

15-20% off select kayaks

Used Gear Sale

In addition, any customer who spends $100 or more during the anniversary weekend will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card. The winner will be announced during a Facebook Live event on Sunday, November 3 at 5:00 PM CT.

“Ten years ago, we founded Rocktown Adventures with the goals of increasing visitation to our downtown, promoting the outstanding outdoor assets in the Stateline Area, and helping people embrace an active, outdoor lifestyle,” said Kevin Versino, General Manager. “Thank you to our customers for trusting us to help them enjoy the outdoors. It is because of you that we can do what we do for a living. We look forward to serving your outdoor needs for the next 10 years and inspiring more people to enjoy the outdoors.”

The weekend’s celebration is not only a chance to grab great deals on premium gear but also an opportunity to connect with Rocktown Adventures’ thriving community of outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you’re new to outdoor recreation or a seasoned adventurer, this is the perfect time to visit, explore, and gear up for your next journey. For more details, visit Rocktown Adventures’ downtown Rockford store at 313 N. Madison Street or visit www.rocktownadventures.com.

About Rocktown Adventures

Rocktown Adventures, an independently and locally owned specialty outdoor retailer and recreation resource, operates two locations in Northern Illinois: its retail location at 313 N. Madison Street, Rockford, IL 61107, and its seasonal recreation and concession location in Rock Cut State Park at 7223 W. Lane Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. The brand’s mission is to provide the Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin communities with a variety of opportunities to engage in outdoor recreation and excite outdoor passion, inspiring people to take on new challenges while leading healthier lifestyles. Providing high quality recreation experiences at Rock Cut State Park, selling premium outdoor gear and apparel both in its retail store and online, and hosting enjoyable outdoor trips and experiences throughout the year, Rocktown Adventures is THE resource for adventure and outdoor recreation. Gear up, Head Out. Learn more at www.rocktownadventures.com.