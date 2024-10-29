Geekvape and Geekbar Shine at Vapouround Awards 2024, Securing Six Prestigious Wins in total and Reinforcing their Global Leaderships

Shenzhen, China , Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ninth Vapouround Awards , hosted by the leading vape media platform Vapouround, took place on the evening of October 25 in Birmingham, UK. Geekvape and Geekbar , as the global leaders in vape technology and innovation, stood out among over 300 companies worldwide by winning six prestigious awards in total. These awards reinforce the both brands’ positions as the industry leaders and highlight their commitments to delivering an exceptional vaping experience.





The Vapouround Awards, often regarded as "the Oscar Award of the vape industry," brings together leading vape brands, industry experts, and influencers from around the world to recognize advancements in product quality, innovation, and industry contributions. This year, Geekvape received multiple honors, including first place in the "Best Mode," "Outstanding Contribution to the Vape Industry," "Best Tank MTL" categories and third place in the "Best Branding and Marketing". Geekbar also earned second place for "Best Closed Pod System," and third place in "Best International Brand" categories—These accolades highlight both Geekvape's and Geekbar’s excellent brand influence on the global vaping market.





Innovation, Reliability, and User-Centric Design

Since its inception, Geekvape has been at the forefront of technological advancements, producing durable and high-performance devices that cater to both novice and experienced vapers. The company's dedication to excellence extends beyond product features, encompassing a rigorous adherence to international safety and environmental standards.

Geekvape holds multiple certifications, including ROHS, FCC, and CE, and prioritizes sustainable manufacturing practices to minimize its environmental impact. As an active participant in global sustainability initiatives, Geekvape is committed to creating a more responsible future for the vaping industry. By combining cutting-edge technology, a deep understanding of user needs, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Geekvape has built a brand that is trusted and respected worldwide.

Geekvape’s success is built on three core strengths: technological innovation, unwavering quality, and deep market insight. Backed by a dedicated R&D team, Geekvape continuously pushes the boundaries of device technology, delivering products that are not only powerful and feature-rich but also intuitive and safe to use. This commitment to quality extends well beyond the manufacturing floor—Geekvape rigorously tests each product to meet and often exceed industry standards. Furthermore, the brand’s keen understanding of consumer needs keeps it ahead of trends, allowing Geekvape to develop products that cater to a diverse range of preferences and styles.

Star Products Driving Geekvape's and Geekbar's Success

Geekvape and Geekbar showcased the highly anticipated lineup of products at The Ceremony, including Geekvape Aegis Legend III, Geekvape Tsunami Reborn Z RDA Tank, and Geekbar Elite. This trio of devices, a testament to both Geekvape’s and Geekbar’s commitment to innovation and quality, captivated global audiences with their sleek designs and cutting-edge technology.

Geekvape Aegis Legend III, a flagship device renowned for its durability and performance, won the first place in the "Best Mode" category. Boasting IP68 rating, a fresh new design, auto-lock function, and human palm recognition system, Geekvape Aegis Legend III has redefined the standard for rugged vaping devices. Its robust construction and advanced features have made it a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts and heavy users alike.

Geekvape’s Tsunami Reborn Z RDA Tank further underscore the brand’s versatility and ability to innovate across product types and Won the first place in the “BESTTANK MTL” category. Geekvape Tsunami Reborn Z RDA is a high-quality, customizable RDA designed for both flavor and cloud chasing. Its stainless steel construction and adjustable airflow system allow for a wide range of vaping experiences. The spacious dual-coil deck is easy to build on and supports various coil configurations. The deep juice well minimizes the need for frequent refilling, and the device is easy to clean and maintain.





Another standout is the Geekbar Elite, which contributed to Geekbar's second-place award in the "Best Closed Pod System" category. This sleek, high-performance device offers a rich, consistent vaping experience comparable to larger devices, all in a disposable format. With increased e-liquid capacity and 650mAh battery capacity, Geekbar Elite caters to both new and experienced vapers, providing a longer-lasting, hassle-free vaping session.

A Vision of Innovation, Responsibility, and Leadership

The Vapouround Global Awards 2024 stand as a resounding affirmation of both Geekvape's and Geekbar’s unparalleled influence and pioneering spirit within the global vape industry. With the unwavering pursuit of excellence and ethical leaderships, Geekvape and Geekbar are shaping a future in which technology, responsibility, and customer well-being are inextricably linked—redefining what it means to be the global leaders in the vape industry.

About Geekvape and Geekbar

Founded in 2015, Geekvape’s mission is to produce innovation and create reliable user experience for vape industry. We always listen to different voices, aiming to contribute a positive impact on our society and bring a healthier vape experience to the public. Serving more than 30 million customers globally with the highest standard, Geekvape connects actively on social media with over 2 million people who are creative at work and confident in life.

Established in 2015, Geekbar is a vape brand, known for its disposable vape devices, which have been meticulously crafted with love for adults who desire to vape smarter. As more adult vapers are finding that disposables provide a satisfying vape experience, Geekbar desires to offer vapers a great tasting, convenient, easy-to-use, pocket-friendly vape unrivaled across vape brands.





