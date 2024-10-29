AML GO Launches Its Anti-Money Laundering Online System at the Consumer Credit Conference

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY), through its South African subsidiary, AML GO (Pty) Ltd, is excited to announce the official launch of the AML GO Anti-Money Laundering (AML) online system. The launch will take place at the prestigious Consumer Credit Conference on 30 and 31 October 2024, hosted at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.

AML GO's cutting-edge online platform is designed to provide financial institutions, credit providers, and businesses with powerful tools for AML compliance in today’s dynamically digital world. With a focus on retail credit risk management and regulatory compliance, the system offers a robust solution for identifying, assessing, and mitigating the risks associated with money laundering and related financial crimes.

Key Features of the AML GO System:

Advanced AML Screening: Real-time monitoring and screening against global databases to ensure compliance with the latest AML regulations.

Real-time monitoring and screening against global databases to ensure compliance with the latest AML regulations. Seamless Integration: Easy integration into existing financial workflows, providing automated and comprehensive compliance checks.

Easy integration into existing financial workflows, providing automated and comprehensive compliance checks. Customizable Alerts and Reports: Tailored reporting tools that enable financial institutions to track and report suspicious activity efficiently.

Tailored reporting tools that enable financial institutions to track and report suspicious activity efficiently. User-Friendly Interface: A simple yet effective dashboard, allowing users to manage compliance requirements with ease.

About AML GO (Pty) Ltd:

AML GO is your trusted partner for cutting-edge Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and credit risk solutions. Our streamlined Client Onboarding Platform offers seamless access to AML, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), and sanctions screening, along with risk rating assessments, bank account verification, and bank statement verification. In addition, we provide comprehensive credit risk assessment, identity verification, affordability calculations, and proof of address confirmation. AML GO ensures that your organization stays compliant with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) while optimizing operations for enhanced efficiency and reduced risk.

Jaco Fölscher, CEO of UPAY Inc., shared his enthusiasm for the system’s launch: "The introduction of the AML GO online platform marks a pivotal moment for UPAY and AML GO. We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution at such a critical time for the consumer credit industry. As financial institutions face growing regulatory pressures, AML GO provides the technology needed to enhance compliance and safeguard against financial crimes."

About the Consumer Credit Conference 2024:

The Consumer Credit Conference is a key industry event that brings together professionals in retail credit, unsecured lending, and risk management to explore strategies for managing credit risks in an increasingly digital world. The conference will cover topics such as credit scoring models, digital lending platforms, risk management strategies, and regulatory compliance. AML GO's launch at this event highlights the importance of integrating cutting-edge technology in addressing compliance challenges in today's financial landscape.

Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to see the AML GO platform in action and engage in interactive sessions to understand how it addresses their specific compliance needs.

Mia-Daniel Bester COO of AML GO (Pty) Ltd, commented: "AML GO is proud to be launching at the Consumer Credit Conference. Our platform not only addresses the current compliance challenges but also looks ahead to the future of AML management, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the face of evolving regulations."

The launch of the AML GO system reinforces UPAY’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower financial institutions in South Africa and beyond. The company continues to set the standard in compliance and risk management technology, driving both innovation and regulatory excellence.

For more information about AML GO and its new anti-money laundering online system, please visit www.amlgo.co.za

CONTACT INFORMATION

UPAY Inc.

Email: info@upaytechnology.com

About UPAY Inc.:

UPAY Inc. is a forward-thinking US public company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions across the fintech sector. With a strong focus on innovation, UPAY remains a leader in AML compliance technology and financial risk management.

About AML GO (Pty) Ltd:

AML GO is a South African subsidiary of UPAY Inc., specializing in providing anti-money laundering compliance and credit risk solutions for financial institutions. The company’s mission is to empower businesses to meet stringent regulatory requirements through innovative, user-centric technology.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of UPAY Inc. This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.