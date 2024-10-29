Holder Resources Inc. to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holder Resources Inc. (“HRI” or “the Company”), a natural resource company with operations in Guyana South America, the fastest growing economy globally, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Lance Mishleau, CEO of Holder Resources, Inc., will be presenting at 11:30AM ET on October 30th. Members of the Holder Resources Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Holder Resources Inc.

HRI is a Natural Resources Company based out of Folsom, CA with operations in Guyana, South America - the fastest growing economy in the world in 2022. Management’s family has been in Guyana for 30+ years where they started in Gold Mining but have now pivoted to a focus in PEFC Certified Sustainable Logging. This shift came out of the opportunity from the European Union’s agreement in December of 2022 to source timber from Guyana instead of from Russia due to the Ukraine invasion. In the past year, HRI has acted as a Timber Exploration Company and amassed 250,000 acres of Sustainable Timber Concessions, roughly 17x the size of Manhattan, with projected timber resource values in excess of $600,000,000 (USD). HRI is currently looking to scale up revenue generating activities and grow value for all stakeholders. With current tags for harvesting $12M USD of tropical hardwood timber, HRI is seeking financing of $8M to get the equipment needed for this commercialization. Also of note, HRI has recently signed an IPO Agreement with NYC Investment Bank - Think Equity, LLC., with plans to go public next year.

