Expand Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Provides Preliminary 2025 Capital and Operating Plan and Announces Enhanced Capital Return Framework

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy” or the “company”) today reported third quarter 2024 financial and operating results. In addition, the company provided its preliminary 2025 capital and operating plan and announced details regarding its enhanced capital return framework. On October 1, 2024, Expand Energy announced the completion of the previously disclosed merger between Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”) and Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern”).

Legacy Chesapeake Third Quarter Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities of $422 million

Net loss of $114 million , or $0.85 per fully diluted share; adjusted net income (1) of $22 million , or $0.16 per share

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $365 million

Produced approximately 2.65 bcf/d net (100% natural gas)

Expand Energy Highlights

Raised annual synergy target by $100 million; expected to achieve approximately $225 million in 2025 and approximately $500 million in annual synergies by year end 2027

Upgraded at the start of fourth quarter to Investment Grade credit rating from S&P (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-)

Quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per common share to be paid in December 2024, 15th straight quarter paying a dividend

2025 capital expenditures expected to be approximately $2.7 billion, yielding net production of approximately 7 bcf/day (~91% natural gas)

Enhanced capital return framework to more effectively return cash to shareholders and reduce net debt; announced new $1 billion share repurchase authorization



“Our strong third quarter results, recent Investment Grade rating and preliminary 2025 outlook demonstrate the power of our advantaged portfolio and resilient financial foundation,” said Nick Dell’Osso, Expand Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our integration efforts are already delivering, allowing us to raise our annual synergy expectations by 25% to $500 million, as we drive to lower our breakeven costs and more efficiently reach markets in need. As the largest domestic producer of natural gas, and a top producer globally, we are built to answer the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy and expand opportunity for all stakeholders.”

Operations Update

In the third quarter, legacy Chesapeake operated an average of seven rigs to drill 30 wells and turned seven wells in line, resulting in net production of approximately 2.65 bcfe per day (100% natural gas). Additionally, the company built an inventory of 18 drilled but uncompleted (“DUCs”) wells and 12 deferred turn in lines (“TILs”). A detailed breakdown of third quarter production, capital expenditures and activity can be found in supplemental slides which have been posted at https://investors.expandenergy.com/events-presentations.

Expand Energy continues to execute its previously disclosed plan to defer completions and new TILs. As of October 1, 2024, the combined company had 58 DUCs, excluding working inventory, and 58 deferred TILs. The company intends to prudently activate production as market conditions warrant.

Expand Energy is currently running 12 rigs (8 in Haynesville, 2 in Northeast Appalachia, and 2 in Southwest Appalachia) and 6 completion crews (3 in Haynesville, 2 in Northeast Appalachia, and 1 in Southwest Appalachia). At current market conditions, the company expects to drop two rigs in the first quarter of 2025.

Annual Synergy Outlook and Preliminary 2025 Capital & Operating Program

Expand Energy increased its expected annual synergy outlook by $100 million to $500 million. The company expects to achieve approximately $225 million in synergies in 2025 and to achieve the full $500 million in annual synergies by year end 2027.

In 2025, at current market conditions, the company expects to run 10 to 12 rigs and invest approximately $2.7 billion yielding an estimated daily production of approximately 7 bcfe per day. Expand Energy will provide complete guidance in early 2025.

Shareholder Returns Update

Expand Energy plans to pay its quarterly base dividend of $0.575 per share on December 4, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024.

The company announced today its enhanced capital return framework which is designed to more effectively return cash to shareholders and reduce net debt. The plan is expected to go into effect January 1, 2025, and prioritizes the base dividend of $2.30 per share and $500 million of annual net debt reduction. Once both have been funded, it is anticipated that 75% of remaining free cash flow be distributed as market conditions warrant, between share repurchases and additional dividend payments. The remaining free cash flow would be maintained on the balance sheet.

In conjunction with the enhanced framework, Expand Energy’s Board of Directors approved a $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation’s most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,044 $ 1,079 Restricted cash 76 74 Accounts receivable, net 261 593 Derivative assets 199 637 Other current assets 217 226 Total current assets 1,797 2,609 Property and equipment: Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method Proved natural gas and oil properties 12,373 11,468 Unproved properties 1,806 1,806 Other property and equipment 518 497 Total property and equipment 14,697 13,771 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (4,743 ) (3,674 ) Total property and equipment, net 9,954 10,097 Long-term derivative assets 15 74 Deferred income tax assets 1,038 933 Other long-term assets 588 663 Total assets $ 13,392 $ 14,376 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 264 $ 425 Accrued interest 41 39 Derivative liabilities 5 3 Other current liabilities 589 847 Total current liabilities 899 1,314 Long-term debt, net 2,017 2,028 Long-term derivative liabilities — 9 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 271 265 Other long-term liabilities 17 31 Total liabilities 3,204 3,647 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized: 135,107,576 and 130,789,936 shares issued 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 5,778 5,754 Retained earnings 4,409 4,974 Total stockholders’ equity 10,188 10,729 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,392 $ 14,376









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions, except per share data) Revenues and other: Natural gas, oil and NGL $ 407 $ 682 $ 1,374 $ 2,784 Marketing 193 724 641 1,987 Natural gas and oil derivatives 46 106 207 1,195 Gains on sales of assets 2 — 12 807 Total revenues and other 648 1,512 2,234 6,773 Operating expenses: Production 50 73 158 293 Gathering, processing and transportation 152 192 479 663 Severance and ad valorem taxes 11 27 58 136 Exploration 2 4 7 19 Marketing 192 723 656 1,985 General and administrative 39 29 133 95 Separation and other termination costs — — 23 3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 335 382 1,082 1,148 Other operating expense, net 22 3 55 15 Total operating expenses 803 1,433 2,651 4,357 Income (loss) from operations (155 ) 79 (417 ) 2,416 Other income (expense): Interest expense (20 ) (23 ) (59 ) (82 ) Losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — (2 ) — Other income 17 15 58 48 Total other income (expense) (3 ) (8 ) (3 ) (34 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (158 ) 71 (420 ) 2,382 Income tax expense (benefit) (44 ) 1 (105 ) 532 Net income (loss) $ (114 ) $ 70 $ (315 ) $ 1,850 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.85 ) $ 0.53 $ (2.39 ) $ 13.86 Diluted $ (0.85 ) $ 0.49 $ (2.39 ) $ 12.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 133,794 132,153 131,958 133,460 Diluted 133,794 142,348 131,958 143,463













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (114 ) $ 70 $ (315 ) $ 1,850 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 335 382 1,082 1,148 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (44 ) (80 ) (105 ) 319 Derivative gains, net (46 ) (106 ) (207 ) (1,195 ) Cash receipts on derivative settlements, net 207 216 695 167 Share-based compensation 10 9 29 25 Gains on sales of assets (2 ) — (12 ) (807 ) Losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — 2 — Other (9 ) 6 (16 ) 35 Changes in assets and liabilities 85 9 30 368 Net cash provided by operating activities 422 506 1,183 1,910 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (298 ) (423 ) (1,021 ) (1,450 ) Receipts of deferred consideration — — 116 — Contributions to investments (26 ) (61 ) (71 ) (149 ) Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment 5 4 17 1,967 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (319 ) (480 ) (959 ) 368 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Credit Facility — — — 1,125 Payments on Credit Facility — — — (2,175 ) Funds held for transition services — (6 ) — 91 Proceeds from warrant exercise — — 1 — Debt issuance and other financing costs — — (4 ) — Cash paid to repurchase and retire common stock — (132 ) — (313 ) Cash paid for common stock dividends (78 ) (77 ) (254 ) (412 ) Net cash used in financing activities (78 ) (215 ) (257 ) (1,684 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25 (189 ) (33 ) 594 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,095 975 1,153 192 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,120 $ 786 $ 1,120 $ 786 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,044 $ 713 $ 1,044 $ 713 Restricted cash 76 73 76 73 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,120 $ 786 $ 1,120 $ 786









NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE SALES PRICES (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcfe

per day $/Mcfe Marcellus 1,531 1.51 — — — — 1,531 1.51 Haynesville 1,116 1.88 — — — — 1,116 1.88 Total 2,647 1.67 — — — — 2,647 1.67 Average NYMEX Price 2.16 — Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 2.51 — — 2.51





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcfe

per day $/Mcfe Marcellus 1,734 1.63 — — — — 1,734 1.63 Haynesville 1,568 2.15 — — — — 1,568 2.15 Eagle Ford 76 2.52 9 82.33 10 25.76 193 6.36 Total 3,378 1.89 9 82.33 10 25.76 3,495 2.12 Average NYMEX Price 2.55 82.26 Average Realized Price (including realized derivatives) 2.58 82.33 25.76 2.79





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcfe

per day $/Mcfe Marcellus 1,601 1.65 — — — — 1,601 1.65 Haynesville 1,261 1.88 — — — — 1,261 1.88 Total 2,862 1.75 — — — — 2,862 1.75 Average NYMEX Price 2.10 — Average Realized Price

(including realized derivatives) 2.64 — — 2.64





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Natural Gas Oil NGL Total MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcfe

per day $/Mcfe Marcellus 1,845 2.24 — — — — 1,845 2.24 Haynesville 1,569 2.26 — — — — 1,569 2.26 Eagle Ford 96 2.22 26 77.41 12 25.61 323 7.82 Total 3,510 2.25 26 77.41 12 25.61 3,737 2.73 Average NYMEX Price 2.69 77.39 Average Realized Price

(including realized derivatives) 2.56 72.10 25.61 2.99









CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACCRUED (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Drilling and completion capital expenditures: Marcellus $ 82 $ 91 $ 280 $ 324 Haynesville 151 191 477 704 Eagle Ford — 9 — 222 Total drilling and completion capital expenditures 233 291 757 1,250 Non-drilling and completion - field 32 48 106 100 Non-drilling and completion - corporate 24 18 73 56 Total capital expenditures $ 289 $ 357 $ 936 $ 1,406





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As a supplement to the financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Expand Energy’s quarterly earnings releases contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Management believes these adjusted financial measures are a meaningful adjunct to earnings and cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate the company’s trends and performance, (b) these financial measures are comparable to estimates provided by certain securities analysts, and (c) items excluded generally are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Expand Energy's definitions of each non-GAAP measure presented herein are provided below. Because not all companies or securities analysts use identical calculations, Expand Energy’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or securities analysts.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Net Income facilitates comparisons of the company's period-over-period performance, which many investors use in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends and performance. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share adjusted to exclude the per diluted share amounts attributed to unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results, less a tax effect using applicable rates. Expand Energy believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share facilitates comparisons of the company’s period-over-period performance, which many investors use in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends and performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, earnings (loss) per common share as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, exploration expense, unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives, separation and other termination costs, (gains) losses on sales of assets, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented as it provides investors an indication of the company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and service or incur debt. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as presented in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders. Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash capital expenditures and cash contributions to investments, adjusted to exclude certain items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that provides investors additional information regarding the company's ability to service or incur debt and return cash to shareholders and is used to determine Expand Energy's returns framework payout. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as GAAP total debt excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred issuance costs less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt is useful to investors as a widely understood measure of liquidity and leverage, but this measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (114 ) $ 70 $ (315 ) $ 1,850 Adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives 160 110 489 (931 ) Separation and other termination costs — — 23 3 Gains on sales of assets (2 ) — (12 ) (807 ) Other operating expense, net 23 3 58 18 Losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — 2 — Other (4 ) (4 ) (17 ) (19 ) Tax effect of adjustments(a) (41 ) (24 ) (125 ) 403 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 22 $ 155 $ 103 $ 517





(a) The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 23%.









RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($/share) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ (0.85 ) $ 0.53 $ (2.39 ) $ 13.86 Effect of dilutive securities — (0.04 ) — (0.96 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ (0.85 ) $ 0.49 $ (2.39 ) $ 12.90 Adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives 1.20 0.78 3.70 (6.49 ) Separation and other termination costs — — 0.17 0.02 Gains on sales of assets (0.02 ) — (0.09 ) (5.63 ) Other operating expense, net 0.17 0.02 0.44 0.13 Losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — 0.01 — Other (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Tax effect of adjustments(a) (0.31 ) (0.17 ) (0.95 ) 2.81 Effect of dilutive securities — — (0.03 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 1.09 $ 0.73 $ 3.61





(a) The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 include a tax effect attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a statutory rate of 23%.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (114 ) $ 70 $ (315 ) $ 1,850 Adjustments: Interest expense 20 23 59 82 Income tax expense (benefit) (44 ) 1 (105 ) 532 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 335 382 1,082 1,148 Exploration 2 4 7 19 Unrealized (gains) losses on natural gas and oil derivatives 160 110 489 (931 ) Separation and other termination costs — — 23 3 Gains on sales of assets (2 ) — (12 ) (807 ) Other operating expense, net 23 3 58 18 Losses on purchases, exchanges or extinguishments of debt — — 2 — Other (15 ) (13 ) (57 ) (36 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 365 $ 580 $ 1,231 $ 1,878









RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 422 $ 506 $ 1,183 $ 1,910 Cash capital expenditures (298 ) (423 ) (1,021 ) (1,450 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) 124 83 162 460 Cash contributions to investments (26 ) (61 ) (71 ) (149 ) Free cash flow associated with divested assets(a) — (57 ) — (195 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 98 $ (35 ) $ 91 $ 116





(a) In March and April of 2023, we closed two divestitures of certain Eagle Ford assets. Due to the structure of these transactions, both of which had an effective date of October 1, 2022, the cash generated by these assets was delivered to the respective buyers through a reduction in the proceeds we received at the closing of each transaction. Additionally, in August 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell the final portion of our Eagle Ford assets, with an economic effective date of February 1, 2023. Included within the adjustment above reflects the cash flows from the three months ended September 30, 2023, associated with the final portion of our Eagle Ford assets as the cash generated by those assets were delivered to the buyer through a reduction in the proceeds we received once the transaction closed during the fourth quarter of 2023.









RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (unaudited) ($ in millions) September 30, 2024 Total debt (GAAP) $ 2,017 Premiums and issuance costs on debt (67 ) Principal amount of debt 1,950 Cash and cash equivalents (1,044 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 906



