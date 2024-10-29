Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Annual recurring revenues grew 18% year-over-year
SaaS ARR as a percentage of total ARR was approximately 43%
Year-to-date cash from operations generated $90.9 million vs. $49.0 million last year
Year-to-date free cash flow generated $88.6 million vs. $46.0 million last year

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "We are encouraged by the many tailwinds that are contributing to the strong growth in our business, and our third quarter results reflect the continued strong adoption of our SaaS platform and positive momentum from our Managed Data Detection and Response offering.”

Guy Melamed, Varonis CFO & COO, added, “The robust demand for Varonis SaaS from both new and existing customers is evident with 43% of total company ARR coming from SaaS. This demand is benefiting our ARR growth and cash flow generation and gives us confidence as we enter the fourth quarter.”

Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

  • Total revenues were $148.1 million, compared with $122.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • SaaS revenues were $57.8 million, compared with $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Term license subscription revenues were $68.8 million, compared with $84.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Maintenance and services revenues were $21.5 million, compared with $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($23.6) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($29.1) million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $9.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, was $610.0 million as of the end of the third quarter, up 18% year-over-year.
  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term and long-term marketable securities.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated $90.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $49.0 million generated in the prior year period.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated $88.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $46.0 million generated in the prior year period.
  • Raised net proceeds of $394.1 million through an offering of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029.
  • Announced new AI-powered data discovery and classification capabilities that enhance our industry-leading data classification technology.
  • Integrated the Varonis platform with SentinelOne and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, expanding visibility to customers' endpoints and enabling end-to-end threat detection and response.
  • Expanded Salesforce security offering with new automated remediation capabilities.

An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators." In addition, the tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow. An explanation of this measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenues of $162.0 million to $167.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 5% to 8%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $20.0 million to $22.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.13 to $0.14, based on 135.0 million diluted shares outstanding.

For full year 2024, the Company now expects:

  • ARR of $635.0 million to $639.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 17% to 18%.
  • Free cash flow of $95.0 million to $100.0 million.
  • Revenues of $554.4 million to $559.4 million, or year-over-year growth of 11% to 12%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $20.6 million to $22.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.26 to $0.27, based on 134.9 million diluted shares outstanding.

Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Conference Call and Webcast
Varonis will host a conference call today, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2024 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13749435. A replay of this conference call will be available through November 5, 2024 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13749435. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website (www.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which include exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842 and (v) amortization of debt issuance costs.

The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:

  • Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;
  • Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;
  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;
  • The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period; and
  • Amortization of debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company’s convertible senior notes issued in 2020 and 2024, are a non-cash item.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2029.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts, SaaS contracts, and maintenance contracts in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts, SaaS contracts, and maintenance contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; risks associated with international operations; the impact of global conflicts on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; the expansion of cloud-delivered services; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transactions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Varonis Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 Unaudited Unaudited
Revenues:       
Term license subscriptions$68,751  $83,963  $187,460  $250,306 
SaaS 57,805   13,716   136,575   21,437 
Maintenance and services 21,512   24,629   68,401   73,318 
Total revenues 148,068   122,308   392,436   345,061 
        
Cost of revenues 24,007   17,381   67,792   52,404 
        
Gross profit 124,061   104,927   324,644   292,657 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 53,459   44,818   146,219   135,694 
Sales and marketing 71,378   68,610   212,646   207,324 
General and administrative 22,864   20,646   65,878   61,618 
Total operating expenses 147,701   134,074   424,743   404,636 
        
Operating loss (23,640)  (29,147)  (100,099)  (111,979)
Financial income, net 10,245   8,634   27,039   24,872 
        
Loss before income taxes (13,395)  (20,513)  (73,060)  (87,107)
Income taxes (4,938)  (2,504)  (9,711)  (12,911)
        
Net loss$(18,333) $(23,017) $(82,771) $(100,018)
        
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted$(0.16) $(0.21) $(0.74) $(0.92)
        
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 112,268,210   109,429,722   111,382,582   109,187,063 
        


Stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 Unaudited Unaudited
Cost of revenues$1,357 $1,416 $4,017 $5,946
Research and development 10,442  11,323  31,057  37,480
Sales and marketing 9,860  11,201  30,985  37,861
General and administrative 10,272  9,040  28,054  26,889
 $31,931 $32,980 $94,113 $108,176
 


Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 Unaudited Unaudited
Cost of revenues$15 $24 $631 $385
Research and development 187  75  566  232
Sales and marketing 150  122  3,050  1,820
General and administrative 49  18  1,165  486
 $401 $239 $5,412 $2,923
 


Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 Unaudited Unaudited
Cost of revenues$381 $382 $1,143 $1,144
Research and development   412    1,235
Sales and marketing       
General and administrative       
 $381 $794 $1,143 $2,379
 


Varonis Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
 Unaudited  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$282,218  $230,740 
Marketable securities 562,568   253,175 
Short-term deposits 34,174   49,800 
Trade receivables, net 119,203   169,116 
Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets 76,206   64,326 
Total current assets 1,074,369   767,157 
Long-term assets:   
Long-term marketable securities 332,329   211,063 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,390   51,838 
Property and equipment, net 28,908   33,964 
Intangible assets, net 119   1,263 
Goodwill 23,135   23,135 
Other assets 16,904   15,490 
Total long-term assets 446,785   336,753 
Total assets$1,521,154  $1,103,910 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade payables$1,489  $672 
Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 123,256   125,057 
Convertible senior notes, net 251,625    
Deferred revenues 217,605   181,049 
Total current liabilities 593,975   306,778 
Long-term liabilities:   
Convertible senior notes, net 449,759   250,477 
Operating lease liabilities 43,654   51,313 
Deferred revenues 1,530   886 
Other liabilities 3,676   4,808 
Total long-term liabilities 498,619   307,484 
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Share capital   
Common stock 112   109 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,381)  (8,649)
Additional paid-in capital 1,159,990   1,142,578 
Accumulated deficit (727,161)  (644,390)
Total stockholders’ equity 428,560   489,648 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,521,154  $1,103,910 
 


Varonis Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023 
 Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(82,771) $(100,018)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 8,543   8,736 
Stock-based compensation 94,113   108,176 
Amortization of deferred commissions 19,906   17,547 
Non-cash operating lease costs 7,050   7,087 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,264   1,133 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities (11,288)  (5,557)
Acquired in-process research and development 6,653    
    
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Trade receivables 49,913   24,895 
Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets (10,889)  (11,118)
Deferred commissions (23,846)  (18,338)
Other long-term assets (129)  (963)
Trade payables 817   (1,634)
Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities (5,882)  (17,652)
Deferred revenues 37,200   33,555 
Other long-term liabilities 272   3,120 
Net cash provided by operating activities 90,926   48,969 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 157,100   28,850 
Investment in marketable securities (576,753)  (331,651)
Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits 25,038   170,925 
Investment in short-term and long-term deposits (9,233)  (118,605)
Purchase of in-process research and development (6,653)   
Purchases of property and equipment (2,342)  (2,945)
Net cash used in investing activities (412,843)  (253,426)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 450,099    
Purchases of capped calls (55,522)   
Proceeds from employee stock plans 16,082   11,346 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (37,264)  (19,971)
Repurchase of common stock    (43,522)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 373,395   (52,147)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 51,478   (256,604)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 230,740   367,800 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$282,218  $111,196 
 


Varonis Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
 Unaudited  Unaudited
Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income:       
        
GAAP operating loss$(23,640) $(29,147) $(100,099) $(111,979)
        
Add back:       
Stock-based compensation expense 31,931   32,980   94,113   108,176 
Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 401   239   5,412   2,923 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 381   794   1,143   2,379 
Non-GAAP operating income$9,073  $4,866  $569  $1,499 
        
Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income:       
        
GAAP net loss$(18,333) $(23,017) $(82,771) $(100,018)
        
Add back:       
Stock-based compensation expense 31,931   32,980   94,113   108,176 
Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 401   239   5,412   2,923 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 381   794   1,143   2,379 
Foreign exchange rate differences, net (1,052)  (1,002)  (2,302)  (3,206)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 496   379   1,264   1,133 
Non-GAAP net income$13,824  $10,373  $16,859  $11,387 
        
GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted 112,268,210   109,429,722   111,382,582   109,187,063 
Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - basic 112,268,210   109,429,722   111,382,582   109,187,063 
Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - diluted 134,713,048   126,748,606   134,821,002   126,777,843 
        
GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted$(0.16) $(0.21) $(0.74) $(0.92)
Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - basic$0.12  $0.09  $0.15  $0.10 
Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - diluted$0.10  $0.08  $0.13  $0.09 
 


Varonis Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
(in millions)
    
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023 
 Unaudited
Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow:   
Net cash provided by operating activities$90.9  $49.0 
Purchases of property and equipment (2.3)  (3.0)
Free cash flow$88.6  $46.0 
 


Varonis Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP
(in millions)
    
 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
 Low High
Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow:   
Net cash provided by operating activities$100.0  $107.0 
Purchases of property and equipment (5.0)  (7.0)
Free cash flow$95.0  $100.0 