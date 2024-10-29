Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Shreveport, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, of $941,000 compared to net income of $1.2 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.31 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from a decrease in net interest income of $857,000, or 16.2%, and a decrease in non-interest income of $134,000, or 30.9%, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense of $177,000, or 4.2%, a decrease in provision for income taxes of $312,000, or 100.6%, a decrease in the provision of credit losses of $223,000. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from an increase in total interest expense of $524,000, or 18.8%, and a decrease in total interest income of $333,000, or 4.1%. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table sets forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 466,170 5.87 % $ 498,242 5.79 % Investment securities 96,749 2.09 113,584 2.18 Interest-earning deposits 25,617 5.20 10,066 6.98 Total interest-earning assets $ 588,536 5.22 % $ 621,892 5.15 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 82,556 1.61 % $ 78,572 0.38 % NOW accounts 72,787 1.10 55,900 0.48 Money market accounts 75,216 2.29 108,891 2.26 Certificates of deposit 204,019 4.30 194,785 3.73 Total interest-bearing deposits 434,578 2.92 438,148 2.47 Other bank borrowings 5,989 7.75 8,654 8.39 FHLB advances -- -- 1,138 5.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 440,567 2.98 % $ 447,940 2.47 %





The $134,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from an increase in loss on sale of real estate of $220,000, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $58,000, an increase in other non-interest income of $26,000, and an increase in income on bank owned life insurance of $2,000.

The $177,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, resulted from decreases in advertising expense of $86,000, compensation and benefits expense of $54,000, professional fees of $43,000, loan and collection expense of $32,000, data processing expense of $26,000, amortization of core deposit intangible expense of $20,000, and deposit insurance premium expense of $1,000, partially offset by increases in audit and examination fees of $30,000, other non-interest expense of $28,000, occupancy and equipment expense of $15,000, and franchise and bank shares tax expense of $12,000.

Total assets decreased $9.1 million, or 1.4%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $628.4 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in net loans receivable of $16.9 million, or 3.6%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $454.0 million at September 30, 2024, real estate owned of $296,000, or 70.8% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $122,000 at September 30, 2024, premises and equipment of $238,000, or 1.3%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $18.1 million at September 30, 2024, core deposit intangible of $74,000, or 6.2%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.1 million at September 30, 2024, and accrued interest receivable of $14,000, or 0.8%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.76 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, or 17.4%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $41.0 million at September 30, 2024, investment securities of $1.4 million, or 1.5%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $97.4 million at September 30, 2024, loans-held-for-sale of $535,000, or 30.9%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $2.3 million at September 30, 2024, other assets of $224,000, or 16.6%, from $1.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.6 million at September 30, 2024, deferred tax asset of $29,000, or 2.5%, from $1.18 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.21 million at September 30, 2024, and bank owned life insurance of $29,000, or 0.4%, from $6.81 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.84 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to $4.0 million in security purchases and a $1.3 million reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, partially offset by $3.5 million in principal payments. The increase in cash and cash equivalents from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $41.0 million at September 30, 2024 was mainly due to decreases in loans receivable.

Total liabilities decreased $10.6 million, or 1.8%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $574.1 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $9.4 million, or 1.6%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $564.6 million at September 30, 2024, and other borrowings of $1.5 million, or 21.4%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $5.5 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $252,000, or 7.9%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.4 million at September 30, 2024, and advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $123,000, or 23.6%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $644,000 at September 30, 2024,. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $17.5 million, or 8.2%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $197.3 million at September 30, 2024, and money market deposits of $5.9 million, or 6.9%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $79.6 million at September 30, 2024, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $9.2 million, or 12.0%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $85.8 million at September 30, 2024, non-interest deposits of $3.0 million, or 2.3%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $133.3 million at September 30, 2024, and NOW accounts of $1.9 million, or 2.8%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $68.5 million at September 30, 2024. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company had $1.9 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $2.0 million on non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of two commercial non-real estate loans, five single-family residential loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans, and one single-family residence in other real estate owned at September 30, 2024, compared to five single-family residential loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024 the Company had five commercial non-real-estate loans, one commercial real-estate loan, six single family residential loans, four home-equity line-of-credit loans, and one auto loan classified as substandard, compared to six single family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity line-of-credit loans and one auto loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at September 30, 2024 or June 30, 2024.

Shareholders’ equity increased $1.5 million, or 2.8%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $54.3 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the three month period of $941,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $94,000, proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $19,000, and a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.0 million, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $409,000, and stock repurchases of $182,000.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and “intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands except share and per share data)





September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $32,743 and $25,505 at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, Respectively) $ 41,044 $ 34,948 Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost September 30, 2024: $31,977; June 30, 2024: $30,348, Respectively) 29,934 27,037 Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value September 30, 2024: $56,584; June 30, 2024: $54,450, Respectively) 65,800 67,302 Other Securities 1,633 1,614 Loans Held-for-Sale 2,268 1,733 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (September 30, 2024: $4,703; June 30, 2024: $4,574, Respectively) 454,039 470,852 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,761 1,775 Premises and Equipment, Net 18,065 18,303 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,839 6,810 Goodwill 2,990 2,990 Core Deposit Intangible 1,125 1,199 Deferred Tax Asset 1,210 1,181 Real Estate Owned 122 418 Other Assets 1,574 1,350 Total Assets $ 628,404 $ 637,512 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 133,293 $ 130,334 Interest-bearing 431,267 443,673 Total Deposits 564,560 574,007 Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance 644 521 Other Borrowings 5,500 7,000 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities 3,433 3,181 Total Liabilities 574,137 584,709 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding - - Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,129,668 and 3,144,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, Respectively 32 32 Additional Paid-in Capital 41,822 41,739 Unearned ESOP Stock (379 ) (408 ) Retained Earnings 14,406 14,055 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,614 ) (2,615 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 54,267 52,803 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 628,404 $ 637,512





HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 6,895 $ 7,274 Investment securities 67 150 Mortgage-backed securities 443 473 Other interest-earning assets 336 177 Total interest income 7,741 8,074 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,197 2,592 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings -- 15 Other bank borrowings 117 183 Total interest expense 3,314 2,790 Net interest income 4,427 5,284 RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES (223 ) -- Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 4,650 5,284 NON-INTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 96 38 Loss on sale of real estate (254 ) (34 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 28 26 Service charges on deposit accounts 391 391 Other income 39 13 Total non-interest income 300 434 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 2,302 2,356 Occupancy and equipment 564 549 Data processing 219 245 Audit and examination fees 132 102 Franchise and bank shares tax 168 156 Advertising 57 143 Professional fees 117 160 Loan and collection 28 60 Amortization core deposit intangible 74 94 Deposit insurance premium 90 91 Other expenses 260 232 Total non-interest expense 4,011 4,188 Income before income taxes 939 1,530 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE (2 ) 310 NET INCOME $ 941 $ 1,220 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.39





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Selected Operating Ratios(1): Average interest rate spread 2.23 % 2.68 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 3.37 % Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.73 % Return on average equity 7.23 % 9.46 % Asset Quality Ratios(2): Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.31 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 258.46 % 403.96 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable 1.03 % 1.00 % Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at period end 3,129,668 3,133,351 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,058,286 3,028,597 Diluted 3,071,716 3,107,834



