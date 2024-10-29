Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Kadant Inc Kadant Inc

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 11% to $272 million
  • Gross margin was 44.7%
  • Operating cash flow increased 12% to $52 million
  • Free cash flow increased 27% to $48 million
  • Net income increased 2% to $32 million
  • GAAP EPS increased 2% to $2.68
  • Adjusted EPS increased 6% to a record $2.84
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a record $63 million and represented a record 23.3% of revenue
  • Bookings increased 15% to $240 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“We delivered another solid quarter with excellent operational execution leading to outstanding margin performance and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Recent acquisitions in our three operating segments contributed to our strong bookings performance, with robust new order activity in the Americas offsetting softer performance in Europe and Asia.

“We had record aftermarket parts revenue, which contributed to our record adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted EBITDA margin performance. As one of our core strategic focus areas, it is encouraging to see this growth in our aftermarket parts business in a historically softer quarter. This and other initiatives to optimize our operations continue to enable us to capture greater value for our stakeholders and deliver exceptional results.”

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to 2023
Revenue increased 11 percent to $271.6 million compared to $244.2 million in 2023. Organic revenue decreased one percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions. Gross margin was 44.7 percent, including a 50 basis point decrease from acquisition-related costs, compared to 43.3 percent in 2023.

Net income was $31.6 million, increasing two percent compared to $30.9 million in 2023. GAAP EPS increased two percent to $2.68 compared to $2.63 in 2023. Adjusted EPS increased six percent to a record $2.84 compared to $2.69 in 2023. Adjusted EPS in 2024 excludes $0.15 of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20 percent to a record $63.3 million and represented a record 23.3 percent of revenue compared to $52.7 million and 21.6 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 12 percent to $52.5 million compared to $47.0 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased 27 percent to $48.3 million compared to $38.1 million in 2023.

Bookings increased 15 percent to $240.3 million compared to $209.6 million in 2023. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a 17 percent increase from acquisitions.

Summary and Outlook
“Our solid performance the past three quarters has positioned us well to finish the year strong,” Mr. Powell continued. “We expect demand for our capital equipment to gain momentum as our customers prepare for 2025 projects even as the industrial manufacturing sectors in Europe and Asia continue to face significant headwinds. We are narrowing our revenue guidance for the full year to $1.047 to $1.055 billion in 2024, revised from our previous guidance of $1.045 to $1.065 billion, and now expect GAAP EPS of $9.25 to $9.45 in 2024, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.20 to $9.45. We are raising our adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 and now expect $9.93 to $10.13, revised from our previous guidance of $9.80 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.68 of acquisition-related costs, revised from $0.60 of acquisition-related costs in our previous guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $252 to $260 million, GAAP EPS of $1.81 to $2.01 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through November 29, 2024.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 included $30.5 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 included $82.3 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.4 million compared to the first nine months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.9 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and $0.1 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.4 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.
  • After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $4.2 million in 2024 and $8.8 million in 2023.

First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $6.2 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.5 million in 2024.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023.
  • Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.7 million ($6.2 million net of tax of $1.5 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $2.1 million ($2.5 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2024.
  • After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.
  • After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $15.4 million in 2024 and $22.1 million in 2023.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)        
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)  
           
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Revenue $271,614  $244,182  $795,354  $718,993 
Costs and Operating Expenses:        
 Cost of revenue 150,175   138,456   441,066   404,671 
 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 69,043   57,889   209,352   176,441 
 Research and development expenses 3,409   3,324   10,621   10,102 
 Other costs    969      1,043 
    222,627   200,638   661,039   592,257 
Operating Income  48,987   43,544   134,315   126,736 
Interest Income  407   438   1,386   1,053 
Interest Expense  (5,516)  (2,107)  (15,386)  (6,722)
Other Expense, Net  (16)  (20)  (48)  (62)
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes  43,862   41,855   120,267   121,005 
Provision for Income Taxes  11,964   10,816   31,810   31,761 
Net Income  31,898   31,039   88,457   89,244 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests  (312)  (175)  (891)  (571)
Net Income Attributable to Kadant $31,586  $30,864  $87,566  $88,673 
           
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:        
  Basic $2.69  $2.64  $7.46  $7.58 
  Diluted $2.68  $2.63  $7.44  $7.57 
           
Weighted Average Shares:        
  Basic  11,745   11,706   11,737   11,697 
  Diluted  11,780   11,740   11,763   11,719 
           


   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)September 28,
2024		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $31,586 $2.68 $30,864 $2.63
Adjustments, Net of Tax:        
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization  1,432  0.12    
 Acquisition Costs  398  0.03    
 Relocation Costs      401  0.03
 Restructuring and Impairment Costs      295  0.03
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)$33,416 $2.84 $31,560 $2.69
          
   Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 28,
2024		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $87,566 $7.44 $88,673 $7.57
Adjustments, Net of Tax:        
 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization  4,730  0.40    
 Acquisition Costs  2,126  0.18    
 Relocation Costs      457  0.04
 Restructuring and Impairment Costs      295  0.03
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)$94,422 $8.03 $89,425 $7.63
            


    Three Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b)
Revenue by Segment  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 Increase 
Flow Control $97,521  $90,798  $6,723 $1,721 
Industrial Processing  110,696   94,220   16,476  2,077 
Material Handling  63,397   59,164   4,233  (6,001)
    $271,614  $244,182  $27,432 $(2,203)
           
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue  65%  61%    
           
    Nine Months Ended Increase
 Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b)
  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  
Flow Control $276,493  $276,048  $445 $(6,053)
Industrial Processing  331,310   267,729   63,581  19,309 
Material Handling  187,551   175,216   12,335  (16,787)
    $795,354  $718,993  $76,361 $(3,531)
           
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue  65%  63%    
           
    Three Months Ended Increase
 Increase (Decrease)
Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b)
Bookings by Segment September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  
Flow Control $88,981  $83,005  $5,976 $(3,756)
Industrial Processing  89,319   70,441   18,878  5,258 
Material Handling  62,005   56,158   5,847  (5,063)
    $240,305  $209,604  $30,701 $(3,561)
           
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings  72%  67%    
           
    Nine Months Ended 
Increase
 Decrease Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b)
  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		  
Flow Control $277,749  $275,862  $1,887 $(9,894)
Industrial Processing  275,910   246,006   29,904  (12,472)
Material Handling  186,798   177,482   9,316  (20,298)
    $740,457  $699,350  $41,107 $(42,664)
           
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings  71%  65%    
             


    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Additional Segment Information September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Gross Margin:        
  Flow Control  51.8%  52.2%  52.9%  52.3%
  Industrial Processing  44.0%  39.5%  42.3%  39.8%
  Material Handling  35.0%  35.7%  36.2%  36.2%
  Consolidated  44.7%  43.3%  44.5%  43.7%
         
Operating Income:        
  Flow Control $24,281  $24,246  $69,521  $74,256 
  Industrial Processing  25,969   19,023   70,060   51,968 
  Material Handling  8,793   10,345   25,522   30,006 
  Corporate  (10,056)  (10,070)  (30,788)  (29,494)
    $48,987  $43,544  $134,315  $126,736 
           
Adjusted Operating Income (a,c):        
  Flow Control $25,671  $24,680  $72,146  $74,690 
  Industrial Processing  26,539   19,558   72,776   52,577 
  Material Handling  9,019   10,295   28,809   30,133 
  Corporate  (10,056)  (10,070)  (30,788)  (29,494)
    $51,173  $44,463  $142,943  $127,906 
           
Capital Expenditures:        
  Flow Control $1,894  $1,195  $5,729  $3,889 
  Industrial Processing  1,209   7,299   5,943   16,007 
  Material Handling  1,074   350   3,737   2,170 
  Corporate  8   4   21   28 
    $4,185  $8,848  $15,430  $22,094 
           
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Operating Cash Flow $52,478  $46,967  $103,375  $106,311 
Capital Expenditures  (4,185)  (8,848)  (15,430)  (22,094)
Free Cash Flow (a) $48,293  $38,119  $87,945  $84,217 
           
Depreciation and Amortization Expense $12,775  $8,234  $36,505  $24,917 


Balance Sheet DataSeptember 28,
2024		 December 30,
2023
Assets   
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash$89,734 $106,453
Accounts Receivable, net 154,965  133,929
Inventories 169,252  152,677
Contract Assets 14,534  8,366
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 174,559  140,504
Intangible Assets 292,211  159,286
Goodwill 493,105  392,084
Other Assets 100,980  82,366
   $1,489,340 $1,175,665
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Accounts Payable$50,536 $42,104
Debt Obligations 324,501  109,086
Other Borrowings 1,931  1,789
Other Liabilities 249,586  246,446
 Total Liabilities 626,554  399,425
 Stockholders' Equity 862,786  776,240
   $1,489,340 $1,175,665
      


  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)  September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Consolidated        
  Net Income Attributable to Kadant $31,586  $30,864  $87,566  $88,673 
  Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests  312   175   891   571 
  Provision for Income Taxes  11,964   10,816   31,810   31,761 
  Interest Expense, Net  5,109   1,669   14,000   5,669 
  Other Expense, Net  16   20   48   62 
  Operating Income  48,987   43,544   134,315   126,736 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)  1,205      4,065    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)  687      2,181    
  Acquisition Costs  469      2,533    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f)  (175)  (50)  (151)  127 
  Relocation Costs     535      609 
  Restructuring and Impairment Costs     434      434 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)  51,173   44,463   142,943   127,906 
  Depreciation and Amortization  12,088   8,234   34,324   24,917 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $63,261  $52,697  $177,267  $152,823 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)  23.3%  21.6%  22.3%  21.3%
           
Flow Control        
  Operating Income $24,281  $24,246  $69,521  $74,256 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)  728      963    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)  629      882    
  Acquisition Costs  71      637    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f)  (38)     143    
  Restructuring and Impairment Costs     434      434 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)  25,671   24,680   72,146   74,690 
  Depreciation and Amortization  2,981   2,277   7,561   6,785 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $28,652  $26,957  $79,707  $81,475 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)  29.4%  29.7%  28.8%  29.5%
           
Industrial Processing        
  Operating Income $25,969  $19,023  $70,060  $51,968 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)  477      2,062    
  Acquisition Costs  154      842    
  Indemnification Asset Provision (f)  (61)     (188)   
  Relocation Costs     535      609 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)  26,539   19,558   72,776   52,577 
  Depreciation and Amortization  5,204   2,906   15,458   8,823 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $31,743  $22,464  $88,234  $61,400 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)  28.7%  23.8%  26.6%  22.9%
           
Material Handling        
  Operating Income $8,793  $10,345  $25,522  $30,006 
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)        1,040    
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (e)  58      1,299    
  Acquisition Costs  244      1,054    
  Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f)  (76)  (50)  (106)  127 
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)  9,019   10,295   28,809   30,133 
  Depreciation and Amortization  3,891   3,034   11,269   9,254 
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $12,910  $13,329  $40,078  $39,387 
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g)  20.4%  22.5%  21.4%  22.5%
           
Corporate        
  Operating Loss $(10,056) $(10,070) $(30,788) $(29,494)
  Depreciation and Amortization  12   17   36   55 
  EBITDA (a) $(10,044) $(10,053) $(30,752) $(29,439)
           
(a)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
           
(b)Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
           
(c)See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
           
(d)Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory.
           
(e)Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
           
(f)Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
           
(g)Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
           

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes to tax laws and regulations; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 

Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com 


Related Links