Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 11% to $272 million

Gross margin was 44.7%

Operating cash flow increased 12% to $52 million

Free cash flow increased 27% to $48 million

Net income increased 2% to $32 million

GAAP EPS increased 2% to $2.68

Adjusted EPS increased 6% to a record $2.84

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $63 million and represented a record 23.3% of revenue

Bookings increased 15% to $240 million



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“We delivered another solid quarter with excellent operational execution leading to outstanding margin performance and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Recent acquisitions in our three operating segments contributed to our strong bookings performance, with robust new order activity in the Americas offsetting softer performance in Europe and Asia.

“We had record aftermarket parts revenue, which contributed to our record adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted EBITDA margin performance. As one of our core strategic focus areas, it is encouraging to see this growth in our aftermarket parts business in a historically softer quarter. This and other initiatives to optimize our operations continue to enable us to capture greater value for our stakeholders and deliver exceptional results.”

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to 2023

Revenue increased 11 percent to $271.6 million compared to $244.2 million in 2023. Organic revenue decreased one percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions. Gross margin was 44.7 percent, including a 50 basis point decrease from acquisition-related costs, compared to 43.3 percent in 2023.

Net income was $31.6 million, increasing two percent compared to $30.9 million in 2023. GAAP EPS increased two percent to $2.68 compared to $2.63 in 2023. Adjusted EPS increased six percent to a record $2.84 compared to $2.69 in 2023. Adjusted EPS in 2024 excludes $0.15 of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20 percent to a record $63.3 million and represented a record 23.3 percent of revenue compared to $52.7 million and 21.6 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 12 percent to $52.5 million compared to $47.0 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased 27 percent to $48.3 million compared to $38.1 million in 2023.

Bookings increased 15 percent to $240.3 million compared to $209.6 million in 2023. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a 17 percent increase from acquisitions.

Summary and Outlook

“Our solid performance the past three quarters has positioned us well to finish the year strong,” Mr. Powell continued. “We expect demand for our capital equipment to gain momentum as our customers prepare for 2025 projects even as the industrial manufacturing sectors in Europe and Asia continue to face significant headwinds. We are narrowing our revenue guidance for the full year to $1.047 to $1.055 billion in 2024, revised from our previous guidance of $1.045 to $1.065 billion, and now expect GAAP EPS of $9.25 to $9.45 in 2024, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.20 to $9.45. We are raising our adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 and now expect $9.93 to $10.13, revised from our previous guidance of $9.80 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.68 of acquisition-related costs, revised from $0.60 of acquisition-related costs in our previous guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $252 to $260 million, GAAP EPS of $1.81 to $2.01 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.10.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through November 29, 2024.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 included $30.5 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $0.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first nine months of 2024 included $82.3 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.4 million compared to the first nine months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.9 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.4 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.5 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $4.2 million in 2024 and $8.8 million in 2023.



First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $6.2 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.5 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.2 million in 2024 and pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.7 million ($6.2 million net of tax of $1.5 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $2.1 million ($2.5 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $15.4 million in 2024 and $22.1 million in 2023.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Revenue $ 271,614 $ 244,182 $ 795,354 $ 718,993 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 150,175 138,456 441,066 404,671 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 69,043 57,889 209,352 176,441 Research and development expenses 3,409 3,324 10,621 10,102 Other costs — 969 — 1,043 222,627 200,638 661,039 592,257 Operating Income 48,987 43,544 134,315 126,736 Interest Income 407 438 1,386 1,053 Interest Expense (5,516 ) (2,107 ) (15,386 ) (6,722 ) Other Expense, Net (16 ) (20 ) (48 ) (62 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 43,862 41,855 120,267 121,005 Provision for Income Taxes 11,964 10,816 31,810 31,761 Net Income 31,898 31,039 88,457 89,244 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (312 ) (175 ) (891 ) (571 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 31,586 $ 30,864 $ 87,566 $ 88,673 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.69 $ 2.64 $ 7.46 $ 7.58 Diluted $ 2.68 $ 2.63 $ 7.44 $ 7.57 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,745 11,706 11,737 11,697 Diluted 11,780 11,740 11,763 11,719





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) September 28,

2024 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 31,586 $ 2.68 $ 30,864 $ 2.63 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization 1,432 0.12 — — Acquisition Costs 398 0.03 — — Relocation Costs — — 401 0.03 Restructuring and Impairment Costs — — 295 0.03 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 33,416 $ 2.84 $ 31,560 $ 2.69 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 87,566 $ 7.44 $ 88,673 $ 7.57 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization 4,730 0.40 — — Acquisition Costs 2,126 0.18 — — Relocation Costs — — 457 0.04 Restructuring and Impairment Costs — — 295 0.03 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 94,422 $ 8.03 $ 89,425 $ 7.63





Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b) Revenue by Segment September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Increase Flow Control $ 97,521 $ 90,798 $ 6,723 $ 1,721 Industrial Processing 110,696 94,220 16,476 2,077 Material Handling 63,397 59,164 4,233 (6,001 ) $ 271,614 $ 244,182 $ 27,432 $ (2,203 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 65 % 61 % Nine Months Ended Increase

Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,b) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Flow Control $ 276,493 $ 276,048 $ 445 $ (6,053 ) Industrial Processing 331,310 267,729 63,581 19,309 Material Handling 187,551 175,216 12,335 (16,787 ) $ 795,354 $ 718,993 $ 76,361 $ (3,531 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 65 % 63 % Three Months Ended Increase

Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b) Bookings by Segment September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Flow Control $ 88,981 $ 83,005 $ 5,976 $ (3,756 ) Industrial Processing 89,319 70,441 18,878 5,258 Material Handling 62,005 56,158 5,847 (5,063 ) $ 240,305 $ 209,604 $ 30,701 $ (3,561 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 72 % 67 % Nine Months Ended

Increase

Decrease Excluding Acquisitions and FX (b) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Flow Control $ 277,749 $ 275,862 $ 1,887 $ (9,894 ) Industrial Processing 275,910 246,006 29,904 (12,472 ) Material Handling 186,798 177,482 9,316 (20,298 ) $ 740,457 $ 699,350 $ 41,107 $ (42,664 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 71 % 65 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Additional Segment Information September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Gross Margin: Flow Control 51.8 % 52.2 % 52.9 % 52.3 % Industrial Processing 44.0 % 39.5 % 42.3 % 39.8 % Material Handling 35.0 % 35.7 % 36.2 % 36.2 % Consolidated 44.7 % 43.3 % 44.5 % 43.7 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 24,281 $ 24,246 $ 69,521 $ 74,256 Industrial Processing 25,969 19,023 70,060 51,968 Material Handling 8,793 10,345 25,522 30,006 Corporate (10,056 ) (10,070 ) (30,788 ) (29,494 ) $ 48,987 $ 43,544 $ 134,315 $ 126,736 Adjusted Operating Income (a,c): Flow Control $ 25,671 $ 24,680 $ 72,146 $ 74,690 Industrial Processing 26,539 19,558 72,776 52,577 Material Handling 9,019 10,295 28,809 30,133 Corporate (10,056 ) (10,070 ) (30,788 ) (29,494 ) $ 51,173 $ 44,463 $ 142,943 $ 127,906 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 1,894 $ 1,195 $ 5,729 $ 3,889 Industrial Processing 1,209 7,299 5,943 16,007 Material Handling 1,074 350 3,737 2,170 Corporate 8 4 21 28 $ 4,185 $ 8,848 $ 15,430 $ 22,094 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Operating Cash Flow $ 52,478 $ 46,967 $ 103,375 $ 106,311 Capital Expenditures (4,185 ) (8,848 ) (15,430 ) (22,094 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 48,293 $ 38,119 $ 87,945 $ 84,217 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 12,775 $ 8,234 $ 36,505 $ 24,917





Balance Sheet Data September 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 89,734 $ 106,453 Accounts Receivable, net 154,965 133,929 Inventories 169,252 152,677 Contract Assets 14,534 8,366 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 174,559 140,504 Intangible Assets 292,211 159,286 Goodwill 493,105 392,084 Other Assets 100,980 82,366 $ 1,489,340 $ 1,175,665 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 50,536 $ 42,104 Debt Obligations 324,501 109,086 Other Borrowings 1,931 1,789 Other Liabilities 249,586 246,446 Total Liabilities 626,554 399,425 Stockholders' Equity 862,786 776,240 $ 1,489,340 $ 1,175,665





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 31,586 $ 30,864 $ 87,566 $ 88,673 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 312 175 891 571 Provision for Income Taxes 11,964 10,816 31,810 31,761 Interest Expense, Net 5,109 1,669 14,000 5,669 Other Expense, Net 16 20 48 62 Operating Income 48,987 43,544 134,315 126,736 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 1,205 — 4,065 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 687 — 2,181 — Acquisition Costs 469 — 2,533 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (175 ) (50 ) (151 ) 127 Relocation Costs — 535 — 609 Restructuring and Impairment Costs — 434 — 434 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 51,173 44,463 142,943 127,906 Depreciation and Amortization 12,088 8,234 34,324 24,917 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 63,261 $ 52,697 $ 177,267 $ 152,823 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 23.3 % 21.6 % 22.3 % 21.3 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 24,281 $ 24,246 $ 69,521 $ 74,256 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 728 — 963 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 629 — 882 — Acquisition Costs 71 — 637 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (38 ) — 143 — Restructuring and Impairment Costs — 434 — 434 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 25,671 24,680 72,146 74,690 Depreciation and Amortization 2,981 2,277 7,561 6,785 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 28,652 $ 26,957 $ 79,707 $ 81,475 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 29.4 % 29.7 % 28.8 % 29.5 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 25,969 $ 19,023 $ 70,060 $ 51,968 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 477 — 2,062 — Acquisition Costs 154 — 842 — Indemnification Asset Provision (f) (61 ) — (188 ) — Relocation Costs — 535 — 609 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 26,539 19,558 72,776 52,577 Depreciation and Amortization 5,204 2,906 15,458 8,823 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 31,743 $ 22,464 $ 88,234 $ 61,400 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 28.7 % 23.8 % 26.6 % 22.9 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 8,793 $ 10,345 $ 25,522 $ 30,006 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — 1,040 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 58 — 1,299 — Acquisition Costs 244 — 1,054 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (76 ) (50 ) (106 ) 127 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 9,019 10,295 28,809 30,133 Depreciation and Amortization 3,891 3,034 11,269 9,254 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 12,910 $ 13,329 $ 40,078 $ 39,387 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 20.4 % 22.5 % 21.4 % 22.5 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (10,056 ) $ (10,070 ) $ (30,788 ) $ (29,494 ) Depreciation and Amortization 12 17 36 55 EBITDA (a) $ (10,044 ) $ (10,053 ) $ (30,752 ) $ (29,439 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (c) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (d) Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (f) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes to tax laws and regulations; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com