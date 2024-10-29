Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $17.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 26, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2024.

“With $859.8 million of loan generation from our National Lending Division, we had our second largest quarterly loan volume in the Bank’s history, consisting of $732.9 million of purchases and $126.9 million of originations,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division portfolio grew by $742.2 million, or 27.6%, over June 30, 2024. Our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has gained real traction. For the quarter, we originated $82.4 million, compared to $40.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During the current quarter we sold $63.1 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, compared with $26.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We are reporting earnings of $2.11 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 17.5%, and a return on average assets of 2.1%.”

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $3.94 billion, an increase of $807.7 million, or 25.8%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the three months ended September 30, 2024:



Loan Portfolio Changes September 30, 2024 Balance June 30, 2024 Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 2,420,883 $ 1,708,551 $ 712,332 41.69 % National Lending Originated 1,011,374 981,497 29,877 3.04 % SBA National 66,919 48,405 18,514 38.25 % Community Banking 21,426 22,704 (1,278 ) (5.63 %) Total $ 3,520,602 $ 2,761,157 $ 759,445 27.50 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $859.8 million, which consisted of $732.9 million of purchased loans at an average price of 90.7% of unpaid principal balance, and $126.9 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 807,733 $ 126,893 $ 934,626 $ 63,695 $ 68,042 $ 131,737 Initial net investment basis (1) 732,893 126,893 859,786 52,346 68,042 120,388 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.83 % 9.31 % 9.00 % 8.99 % 10.03 % 9.40 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.84 % N/A 8.84 % 9.04 % N/A 9.04 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 2,644,390 $ 1,011,374 $ 3,655,764 $ 1,693,627 $ 958,232 $ 2,651,859 Net investment basis 2,420,883 1,011,374 3,432,257 1,516,379 958,232 2,474,611

(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).

(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $785.5 million, or 33.6%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $785.4 million, or 60.1%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $712.6 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $52.9 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $6.1 million, or 1.8%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributable to net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.9 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $17.1 million and stock-based compensation of $1.8 million, partially offset by the cancelation of restricted stock to cover tax obligations on restricted stock vests, which had a $3.2 million impact on shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.9 million to $17.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $1.9 million to $39.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $37.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $6.2 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios and higher rates earned on the SBA portfolio;

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $821 thousand, due to higher average balances and higher rates earned; and

A decrease in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $2.1 million, primarily due to lower average balances; partially offset by,

An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances as well as higher rates in interest-bearing deposits.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 22,409 $ 370 6.55 % $ 27,149 $ 438 6.42 % SBA National 59,745 2,419 16.06 % 26,257 786 11.91 % National Lending: Originated 997,397 23,408 9.31 % 960,629 24,219 10.03 % Purchased 1,758,801 39,141 8.83 % 1,489,394 33,671 8.99 % Total National Lending 2,756,198 62,549 9.00 % 2,450,023 57,890 9.40 % Total $ 2,838,352 $ 65,338 9.13 % $ 2,503,429 59,114 9.39 %

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, transactional income decreased by $776 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $6.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 8.8%, a decrease from 9.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 37,160 8.38 % $ 31,030 8.29 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 64 0.01 % 180 0.05 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 1,981 0.45 % 2,641 0.70 % Total transactional income 2,045 0.46 % 2,821 0.75 % Total $ 39,205 8.84 % $ 33,851 9.04 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for credit losses increased by $232 thousand to $422 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $190 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily related to the increase in originated loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

3. Noninterest income increased by $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $3.1 million, due to the sale of $63.1 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the sale of $5.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the following:



An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.5 million, primarily due to increases in regular and stock compensation expense; and

An increase in loan expense of $643 thousand primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans.



5. Income tax expense increased by $754 thousand to $7.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 31.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.0%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due a $243 thousand increase in tax benefit on the vest of restricted stock and exercise of stock options during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets totaled $37.2 million, or 0.94% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The increase is primarily related to four National Lending loans placed on non-accrual, which are individually evaluated in the allowance for credit losses and are well-collateralized.

As of September 30, 2024, past due loans totaled $31.3 million, or 0.89% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.1%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. The Total risk-based capital ratio decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets from significant loan growth during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 768 $ 2,711 Short-term investments 316,519 239,447 Total cash and cash equivalents 317,287 242,158 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 36,836 48,978 Equity securities, at fair value 7,269 7,013 Total investment securities 44,105 55,991 SBA loans held for sale 17,639 14,506 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,715,536 2,028,280 Commercial and industrial 681,118 618,846 Residential real estate 106,075 99,234 Consumer 234 291 Total loans 3,502,963 2,746,651 Less: Allowance for credit losses 43,640 26,709 Loans, net 3,459,323 2,719,942 Premises and equipment, net 26,452 27,144 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,499 15,751 Loan servicing rights, net 926 984 Bank-owned life insurance 18,954 18,830 Accrued interest receivable 17,294 15,163 Other assets 22,419 21,734 Total assets $ 3,939,898 $ 3,132,203 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 149,669 $ 146,727 Savings and interest checking 752,806 732,029 Money market 130,878 154,504 Time 2,091,561 1,306,203 Total deposits 3,124,914 2,339,463 Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 339,073 345,190 Lease liability 19,870 20,252 Other liabilities 63,484 50,664 Total liabilities 3,547,341 2,755,569 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,212,026 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,212 8,128 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at September 30 and June 30, 2024 - - Additional paid-in capital 63,318 64,762 Retained earnings 320,955 303,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 72 (183 ) Total shareholders' equity 392,557 376,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,939,898 $ 3,132,203





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 65,338 $ 59,114 Interest on available-for-sale securities 595 483 Other interest and dividend income 3,921 3,100 Total interest and dividend income 69,854 62,697 Interest expense: Deposits 26,590 19,257 Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 4,030 6,145 Obligation under capital lease agreements 234 171 Total interest expense 30,854 25,573 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 39,000 37,124 Provision for credit losses 422 190 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 38,578 36,934 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 443 407 Gain on sales of SBA loans 3,331 251 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 189 (157 ) Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - - Bank-owned life insurance income 124 115 Correspondent fee income 30 92 Other noninterest income 2 71 Total noninterest income 4,119 779 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,183 9,721 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,078 1,105 Professional fees 753 781 Data processing fees 1,487 1,100 Marketing expense 136 261 Loan acquisition and collection expense 1,293 650 FDIC insurance expense 331 357 Other noninterest expense 1,424 1,414 Total noninterest expense 17,685 15,389 Income before income tax expense 25,012 22,324 Income tax expense 7,906 7,152 Net income $ 17,106 $ 15,172 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,886,148 7,479,837 Diluted 8,108,688 7,554,314 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.17 $ 2.03 Diluted 2.11 2.01 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 55,413 $ 595 4.26 % $ 60,173 $ 483 3.19 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 2,838,352 65,338 9.13 % 2,503,429 59,114 9.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,465 330 7.95 % 22,357 413 7.35 % Short-term investments (4) 245,542 3,591 5.80 % 201,803 2,687 5.30 % Total interest-earning assets 3,155,772 69,854 8.78 % 2,787,762 62,697 8.95 % Cash and due from banks 2,112 2,492 Other non-interest earning assets 94,071 56,263 Total assets $ 3,251,955 $ 2,846,517 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 563,730 $ 6,380 4.49 % $ 487,445 $ 5,145 4.20 % Money market accounts 148,687 1,267 3.38 % 258,296 2,133 3.29 % Savings accounts 178,581 1,557 3.46 % 90,997 560 2.45 % Time deposits 1,389,832 17,386 4.96 % 977,220 11,419 4.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,280,830 26,590 4.63 % 1,813,958 19,257 4.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 362,594 4,030 4.41 % 510,514 6,145 4.79 % Lease liability 20,018 234 4.64 % 21,776 171 3.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,663,442 30,854 4.60 % 2,346,248 25,573 4.34 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 175,161 169,338 Other liabilities 26,175 25,065 Total liabilities 2,864,778 2,540,651 Shareholders' equity 387,177 305,866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,251,955 $ 2,846,517 Net interest income $ 39,000 $ 37,124 Interest rate spread 4.18 % 4.61 % Net interest margin (5) 4.90 % 5.30 % Cost of funds (6) 4.31 % 4.04 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 39,000 $ 37,935 $ 36,512 $ 37,000 $ 37,124 Provision for credit losses 422 547 596 436 190 Noninterest income 4,119 2,092 1,542 1,466 779 Noninterest expense 17,685 17,079 16,429 15,669 15,389 Net income 17,106 15,140 13,865 14,054 15,172 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,886,148 7,765,868 7,509,320 7,505,109 7,479,837 Diluted 8,108,688 7,910,692 7,595,124 7,590,913 7,554,315 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.17 $ 1.95 $ 1.85 $ 1.87 $ 2.03 Diluted 2.11 1.91 1.83 1.85 2.01 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.09 % 1.99 % 1.87 % 1.93 % 2.12 % Return on average equity 17.53 % 16.56 % 16.45 % 17.35 % 19.73 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.18 % 4.41 % 4.27 % 4.49 % 4.61 % Net interest margin (2) 4.90 % 5.13 % 5.01 % 5.20 % 5.30 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 41.01 % 42.67 % 43.17 % 40.73 % 40.60 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.16 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.15 % 2.15 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.48 % 118.78 % 119.28 % 118.52 % 118.82 % As of: September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 3,976 $ 2,502 $ 2,573 $ 2,582 $ 289 Commercial real estate 4,682 1,407 2,075 2,075 1,973 Commercial and industrial 6,684 6,520 6,928 6,950 584 Consumer - - - - - Total originated portfolio 15,342 10,429 11,576 11,607 2,846 Total purchased portfolio 21,830 17,832 16,370 19,165 14,603 Total nonperforming loans 37,172 28,261 27,946 30,772 17,449 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 37,172 $ 28,261 $ 27,946 $ 30,772 $ 17,449 Past due loans to total loans 0.89 % 0.95 % 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.01 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.18 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.04 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 117.40 % 94.51 % 92.83 % 89.67 % 145.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,604 $ 1,347 $ 2,225 $ 995 $ 1,536 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 604.38 % 482.13 % 509.08 % 544.34 % 546.91 % Net loans to deposits 110.70 % 116.88 % 118.15 % 121.31 % 127.24 % Purchased loans to total loans 69.11 % 61.88 % 60.99 % 63.07 % 59.98 % Equity to total assets 9.96 % 12.02 % 11.73 % 11.03 % 10.83 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.45 % 13.84 % 13.24 % 12.63 % 12.45 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.70 % 14.82 % 14.22 % 13.71 % 13.46 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.06 % 12.30 % 11.79 % 11.28 % 10.95 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 $ 311,569 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders’ equity 392,557 376,634 351,913 327,540 311,569 Less: Intangible assets (5) - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 $ 327,540 $ 311,569 Common shares outstanding 8,212,026 8,127,690 7,977,690 7,804,052 7,796,691 Book value per common share $ 47.80 $ 46.34 $ 44.11 $ 41.97 $ 39.96 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 47.80 46.34 44.11 41.97 39.96 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

