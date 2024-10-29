Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net income of $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, compared to $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company’s earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”), which added $10.91 billion to total assets, $7.91 billion to loans, and $8.62 billion to deposits, net of purchase accounting adjustments. The merger with Lakeland significantly impacted provisions for credit losses in the trailing quarter due to the initial CECL provisions recorded on acquired loans. The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 also included other transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, totaling $15.6 million and $36.7 million, respectively, compared with transaction costs totaling $2.3 million and $5.3 million for the respective 2023 periods. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We achieved solid performance this quarter, and we are optimistic that our results will continue to improve as we further realize the synergies of the merger. Provident generated strong earnings and core metrics, aided by robust performance in our fee-based businesses. We continue to expand our operations prudently and believe we are well-positioned for even greater success as market conditions improve.”

Regarding the Company's merger with Lakeland, Mr. Labozzetta added, “We are proud to announce that, with the conversion of our core system in early September, our merger is complete and we are a unified organization. Our cultures are combining well and we are already experiencing the benefits of cost savings and enhanced revenue opportunities. We are grateful to the many team members whose hard work allowed for a smooth conversion and the retention of almost all legacy Lakeland customers.”

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Net interest income increased $42.2 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $141.5 million for the trailing quarter primarily due to the full quarter impact of net assets acquired from Lakeland, including the accretion of purchase accounting adjustments and four basis points of core margin expansion.

The net interest margin increased ten basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.21% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 17 basis points to 5.84%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased ten basis points to 3.19%, compared to the trailing quarter. The increases in the yields and costs on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities were primarily due to a full quarter of accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger, which contributed approximately 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter.

Non-interest income increased $4.6 million to $26.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $22.3 million for the trailing quarter, while non-interest expense increased $20.6 million to $136.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $115.4 million for the trailing quarter. The increases in both non-interest income and non-interest expense were reflective of a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland.

Wealth management and insurance agency income increased 9.0% and 12.6%, respectively, versus the same period in 2023. The increase in wealth management income was primarily due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while the increase in insurance agency income was largely due to an increase in business activity.

Adjusting for transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland, net of tax, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 0.95%, 8.62% and 14.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.06%, 0.53% and 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios are shown on page 13 of the earnings release.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity ( 2 ) were 1.48%, 13.48% and 19.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.47%, 13.26% and 19.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios are shown on page 14 of the earnings release.

were 1.48%, 13.48% and 19.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.47%, 13.26% and 19.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios are shown on page 14 of the earnings release. As of September 30, 2024, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.98 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.18%, compared to $1.67 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.53%, as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a $66.1 million provision for the trailing quarter. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased to 1.02% as of September 30, 2024, from 1.00% as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $921.1 million, compared to $953.5 million as of June 30, 2024. CRE loans secured by office properties constitutes only 4.9% of total loans and have an average loan size of $1.9 million, with just seven relationships greater than $10.0 million. There were four loans totaling $9.2 million on non-accrual as of September 30, 2024, however we do not expect to incur losses on any of these loans.

As of September 30, 2024, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $226.6 million, compared to $227.7 million as of June 30, 2024. This portfolio constitutes only 1.2% of total loans and has an average loan size of $2.6 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 0.80% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.

Non-performing loans to total loans as of September 30, 2024 increased to 0.47%, compared to 0.36% as of June 30, 2024, while non-performing assets to total assets as of September 30, 2024 increased to 0.41%, compared to 0.33% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans, compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate credit secured by an industrial property which has a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 39%. We anticipate a near-term resolution of this credit with no expected loss. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans. Of this total, $6.4 million was attributable to one previously identified commercial relationship that had a $4.4 million specific reserve as of June 30, 2024. This credit is expected to be fully resolved in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company’s earnings for the prior quarter were impacted by an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans and commitments to extend credit of $65.2 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. The results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $15.6 million, compared with transaction costs totaling $18.9 million in the trailing quarter. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss in the trailing quarter related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $42.2 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $141.5 million for the trailing quarter. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, compared to a 45 days impact in the prior quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin increased ten basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 3.21% for the trailing quarter. Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger contributed 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter. The current net interest margin reflects a full quarter of the acquisition of Lakeland’s interest-bearing assets and liabilities, the prior quarter sale of $554.2 million of securities acquired from Lakeland and the repayment of overnight borrowings as well as the prior quarter issuance of subordinated debt.

The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 17 basis points to 5.84%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased ten basis points from the trailing quarter, to 3.19%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 12 basis points to 2.96%, compared to 2.84% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.27% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. All yields and costs reflect a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $66.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration, while the provision for credit losses on loans in the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $26.9 million, an increase of $4.6 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Net gain on securities transactions increased $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss realized on the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland in the prior quarter. Fee income increased $1.1 million to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit and debit card related fee income. The increases in fee income are primarily attributable to the addition of the Lakeland customer base. BOLI income increased $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $857,000 to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, due to a seasonal decrease in business activity in the current quarter, while wealth management income decreased $149,000 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to a seasonal decrease in tax preparation fees, partially offset by an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period.

Non-interest expense totaled $136.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $20.6 million, compared to $115.4 million for the trailing quarter. Compensation and benefits expense increased $8.6 million to $63.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $54.9 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland, compared to 45 days in the prior quarter. Amortization of intangibles increased $5.7 million to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a full quarter of core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $4.5 million to $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.3 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses. Data processing expense increased $2.0 million to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.4 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due a full quarter of combined operations with Lakeland, while net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.1 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in maintenance and depreciation expenses from the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, FDIC insurance increased $1.1 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily resulting from the impact of the Lakeland merger. Partially offsetting these increases, merger-related expenses decreased $3.3 million to $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) declined to 1.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.02% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 57.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 57.86% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $18.9 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $9.8 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the current quarter as a result of the Lakeland merger and a $5.3 million tax benefit realized in the trailing quarter related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 reflected the impact of the May 16, 2024 merger with Lakeland. The results of operations included transaction costs related to the merger with Lakeland totaling $15.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $87.5 million to $183.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $96.2 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.96% for the same period last year. Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Lakeland merger contributed 53 basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter. The current quarter net interest margin reflects the acquisition of Lakeland’s interest bearing assets and liabilities, the prior quarter sale of $554.2 million of securities acquired from Lakeland and the repayment of overnight borrowings as well as the prior quarter issuance of subordinated debt.

The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 95 basis points to 5.84%, compared to 4.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 69 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 3.19%, compared to 2.50% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 2.96%, compared to 2.22% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.51 billion to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.23 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.74% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with an $11.0 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to specific reserves required on individually analyzed loans, combined with some economic forecast deterioration. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $26.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.5 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $3.7 million to $9.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit card related fee income and loan related fee income, resulting from the Lakeland merger. BOLI income increased $2.5 million to $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI. Wealth management fees increased $628,000 to $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period, while insurance agency income increased $407,000 to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, largely due to an increase in business activity. Additionally, other income increased $339,000 to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of SBA and mortgage loans.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $136.0 million, an increase of $70.4 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $27.8 million to $63.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Additionally, merger-related expenses increased $13.3 million to $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $11.5 million to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $720,000 for the same period in 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland in the current quarter. Data processing expenses increased $5.2 million to $10.5 million for three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses needed for the addition of Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $4.7 million to $12.8 million for three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $5.0 million to $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $2.6 million to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) was 1.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.80% for the same period in 2023. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) was 57.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 54.81% for the same respective period in 2023.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9%, compared with an income tax expense of $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income in the quarter, as a result of the Lakeland merger and the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee in the prior quarter.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were impacted by an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans and commitments to extend credit of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. Transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland totaled $36.7 million and $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Additionally, the Company realized a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $115.2 million to $418.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from $303.7 million for same period in 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by the net assets acquired from Lakeland, combined with the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 3.18%, compared to 3.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 85 basis points to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 99 basis points to 3.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.07% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 102 basis points to 2.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.82% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $514.3 million to $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $2.38 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 1.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.29% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a $75.9 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $27.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increased provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations, partially offset by an improved economic forecast for the current nine-month period within our CECL model, compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $9.1 million or an annualized eight basis points of average loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $69.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Fee income increased $6.1 million to $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, debit and credit card related fee income and loan related fee income resulting from the Lakeland merger. BOLI income increased $4.6 million to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, combined with an increase in income related to the addition of Lakeland's BOLI, while wealth management income increased $2.1 million to $22.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.7 million to $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2023, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, net gains on securities transactions decreased $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to a $2.8 million loss related to the sale from the Provident investment portfolio of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland. Other income decreased $2.4 million to $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a foreclosed commercial property recorded in the prior year, combined with a decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense totaled $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $123.7 million, compared to $199.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Compensation and benefits expense increased $48.7 million to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $109.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland. Merger-related expenses increased $31.3 million to $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Amortization of intangibles increased $17.2 million to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $9.2 million to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $16.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to additional software and hardware expenses needed for the addition of Lakeland, while net occupancy expense increased $8.0 million to $32.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $5.6 million to $37.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $31.8 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to increases in professional service expenses, while FDIC insurance increased $3.9 million to $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's income tax expense was $19.9 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared with $34.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with the same period last year was largely due to a $5.8 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024, combined with a decrease in taxable income as a result of the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations and additional expenses from the Lakeland merger.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024 were $89.9 million, or 0.47% of total loans, compared to $67.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans as of June 30, 2024 and $49.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans as of December 31, 2023. The $22.1 million increase in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $10.4 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans, an $8.9 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $1.5 million increase in non-performing construction loans, a $764,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans, a $302,000 increase in non-performing multi-family loans and a $289,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. As of September 30, 2024, impaired loans totaled $74.0 million with related specific reserves of $7.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $54.6 million with related specific reserves of $7.7 million as of June 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, impaired loans totaled $42.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.02% of total loans, compared to 1.00% and 0.99% as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $84.0 million to $191.2 million as of September 30, 2024, from $107.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was due to a $75.9 million provision for credit losses, which included an initial CECL provision of $60.1 million on loans acquired from Lakeland, and a $17.2 million allowance recorded through goodwill related to Purchased Credit Deteriorated loans acquired from Lakeland, partially offset by net charge-offs of $9.1 million.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 2 $ 430 3 $ 1,707 1 $ 825 Multi-family mortgage loans — — — — 1 3,815 Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 23 5,020 9 1,714 13 3,429 Total mortgage loans 25 5,450 12 3,421 15 8,069 Commercial loans 14 1,952 20 3,444 6 998 Consumer loans 53 4,073 38 2,891 31 875 Total 30 to 59 days past due 92 $ 11,475 70 $ 9,756 52 $ 9,942 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial mortgage loans 1 $ 641 3 $ 1,231 — $ — Multi-family mortgage loans — — — — 1 1,635 Construction loans — — — — — — Residential mortgage loans 11 1,991 10 2,193 8 1,208 Total mortgage loans 12 2,632 13 3,424 9 2,843 Commercial loans 9 1,240 6 1,146 3 198 Consumer loans 10 606 9 648 5 275 Total 60 to 89 days past due 31 4,478 28 5,218 17 3,316 Total accruing past due loans 123 $ 15,953 98 $ 14,974 69 $ 13,258 Non-accrual: Commercial mortgage loans 17 $ 13,969 10 $ 3,588 7 $ 5,151 Multi-family mortgage loans 6 7,578 5 7,276 1 744 Construction loans 2 13,151 1 11,698 1 771 Residential mortgage loans 24 5,211 20 4,447 7 853 Total mortgage loans 49 39,909 36 27,009 16 7,519 Commercial loans 69 48,592 58 39,715 26 41,487 Consumer loans 32 1,433 24 1,144 10 633 Total non-accrual loans 150 $ 89,934 118 $ 67,868 52 $ 49,639 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 217.09 % 277.50 % 215.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.00 % 0.99 %

As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company held foreclosed assets of $9.8 million and $11.7 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, there were three properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $532,000 and one write-down of a foreclosed commercial property of $1.3 million. Foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2024 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets as of September 30, 2024 increased $36.6 million to $97.9 million, or 0.41% of total assets, from $61.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets as of December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $24.04 billion, a $9.83 billion increase from December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

The Company’s loans held for investment portfolio totaled $18.79 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $10.87 billion as of December 31, 2023. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Commercial $ 7,342,456 $ 7,337,742 $ 4,512,411 Multi-family 3,226,918 3,189,808 1,812,500 Construction 873,509 970,244 653,246 Residential 2,032,671 2,024,027 1,164,956 Total mortgage loans 13,475,554 13,521,821 8,143,113 Commercial loans 4,710,601 4,617,232 2,440,621 Consumer loans 623,709 626,016 299,164 Total gross loans 18,809,864 18,765,069 10,882,898 Premiums on purchased loans 1,362 1,410 1,474 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (16,617 ) (7,149 ) (12,456 ) Total loans $ 18,794,609 $ 18,759,330 $ 10,871,916

As part of the merger with Lakeland, we acquired $7.91 billion in loans, net of purchase accounting adjustments. Compared to the prior quarter, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, the loan portfolio had net increases of $93.4 million of commercial loans, $37.1 million of multi-family loans, $8.6 million of residential mortgage loans, and $4.7 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $96.7 million of construction loans and $2.3 million of consumer loans. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.9% of the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2024, compared to 86.5% as of December 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $2.78 billion, compared with $2.53 billion for the same period in 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.97 billion, including commitments of $1.84 billion in commercial loans, $231.0 million in construction loans and $225.7 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 were $2.09 billion and $2.18 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.98 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.09 billion and $1.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Total investment securities were $3.17 billion as of September 30, 2024, a $1.04 billion increase from December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to the addition of Lakeland.

Total deposits increased $8.08 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $18.38 billion, due primarily to the addition of Lakeland. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $6.02 billion to $15.22 billion as of September 30, 2024, while total time deposits increased $2.06 billion to $3.16 billion as of September 30, 2024. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $2.92 billion increase in interest bearing demand deposits, a $1.58 billion increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $1.03 billion increase in money market deposits and a $495.5 million increase in savings deposits. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $2.01 billion increase in retail time deposits and a $46.5 million increase in brokered time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $244.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $2.21 billion. The increase in deposits and borrowings was largely due to the addition of Lakeland. Borrowed funds represented 9.2% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, a decrease from 13.9% as of December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $930.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $2.62 billion, primarily due to common stock issued for the purchase of Lakeland, net income earned for the period and an improvement in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, common stock repurchases totaled 1,969 shares at an average cost of $16.36 per share and 88,821 shares at an average cost of $14.87 per share, respectively, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of September 30, 2024, approximately 1.0 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of September 30, 2024 were $20.09 and $13.66, respectively, compared with $22.38 and $16.32, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. Provident Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted return on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 183,701 $ 141,506 $ 96,236 $ 418,877 $ 303,666 Provision for credit losses 9,299 69,705 12,541 78,684 29,031 Non-interest income 26,855 22,275 19,320 69,937 60,861 Non-interest expense 136,002 115,394 65,625 323,224 199,485 Income (loss) before income tax expense 65,255 (21,318 ) 37,390 86,906 136,011 Net income (loss) 46,405 (11,485 ) 28,547 67,001 101,086 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.65 $ 1.35 Interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.58 % 2.39 % 2.55 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.21 % 2.96 % 3.18 % 3.19 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 0.76 % (0.24 )% 0.81 % 0.47 % 0.98 % Annualized adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.95 % 0.06 % 0.86 % 0.66 % 1.02 % Annualized return on average equity 6.94 % (2.17 )% 6.84 % 4.14 % 8.22 % Annualized adjusted return on average equity (1) 8.62 % 0.53 % 7.30 % 5.83 % 8.59 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (4) 12.06 % (3.15 )% 9.47 % 7.13 % 11.40 % Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) 14.53 % 2.01 % 10.24 % 9.56 % 12.07 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (4) 1.98 % 2.02 % 1.80 % 1.99 % 1.87 % Efficiency ratio (6) 57.20 % 57.86 % 54.81 % 58.27 % 53.26 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 67,868 $ 89,934 $ 39,529 90+ and still accruing — — — Non-performing loans 67,868 88,061 39,529 Foreclosed assets 11,119 9,801 16,487 Non-performing assets 78,987 97,862 56,016 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.37 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.40 % Allowance for loan losses $ 188,331 $ 191,175 $ 107,563 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 277.50 % 217.09 % 272.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.01 % Net loan charge-offs $ 6,756 $ 1,340 $ 5,510 $ 9,067 $ 7,266 Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 24,248,038 $ 19,197,041 $ 13,976,610 $ 19,198,113 $ 13,848,351 Loans, net 18,531,939 14,649,413 10,470,843 14,631,071 10,269,022 Earning assets 21,809,226 17,385,819 12,735,938 17,305,446 12,574,437 Core deposits 15,394,715 12,257,244 9,212,202 12,271,839 9,408,156 Borrowings 2,125,149 2,158,193 1,780,655 2,074,958 1,556,619 Interest-bearing liabilities 17,304,569 13,856,039 9,826,064 13,757,895 9,554,204 Stockholders' equity 2,660,470 2,127,469 1,654,920 2,163,856 1,645,093 Average yield on interest-earning assets 5.84 % 5.67 % 4.89 % 5.61 % 4.76 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.19 % 3.09 % 2.50 % 3.06 % 2.07 %

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 46,405 $ (11,485 ) $ 28,547 $ 67,001 $ 101,086 Merger-related transaction costs 15,567 18,915 2,289 36,684 5,349 Less: income tax expense (4,306 ) (4,625 ) (486 ) (9,274 ) (1,015 ) Annualized adjusted net income $ 57,666 $ 2,805 $ 30,350 $ 94,411 $ 105,420 Less: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax) $ 8,551 $ 4,532 $ 503 $ 13,577 $ 1,560 Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity $ 66,217 $ 7,337 $ 30,853 $ 107,988 $ 106,980 Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets 0.95 % 0.06 % 0.86 % 0.66 % 1.02 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity 8.62 % 0.53 % 7.30 % 5.83 % 8.59 % Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity 14.53 % 2.01 % 10.24 % 9.56 % 12.07 % (2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 46,405 $ (11,485 ) $ 28,547 $ 67,001 $ 101,086 Adjustments to net income (loss): Provision for credit losses 9,299 69,705 12,541 78,684 29,031 Net loss on Lakeland bond sale — 2,839 — — — Merger-related transaction costs 15,567 18,915 2,289 36,684 5,349 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,850 (9,833 ) 8,843 19,905 34,925 PTPP income $ 90,121 $ 70,141 $ 52,220 $ 202,274 $ 170,391 Annualized PTPP income $ 358,525 $ 282,106 $ 207,177 $ 270,191 $ 227,812 Average assets $ 24,248,038 $ 19,197,041 $ 13,976,610 $ 19,198,113 $ 13,848,351 Average equity $ 2,660,470 $ 2,127,469 $ 1,654,920 $ 2,163,856 $ 1,645,093 Average tangible equity $ 1,813,327 $ 1,468,630 $ 1,195,787 $ 1,508,594 $ 1,185,222 Annualized PTPP return on average assets 1.48 % 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.65 % Annualized PTPP return on average equity 13.48 % 13.26 % 12.52 % 12.49 % 13.85 % Annualized PTPP return on average tangible equity 19.77 % 19.21 % 17.33 % 17.91 % 19.22 % (3) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share September 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,621,058 $ 2,555,646 $ 1,690,596 Less: total intangible assets 839,223 851,507 457,942 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,781,835 $ 1,704,139 $ 1,232,654 Shares outstanding 130,448,599 130,380,393 75,537,186 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 20.09 $ 19.60 $ 22.38 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 13.66 $ 13.07 $ 16.32 (4) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total average stockholders' equity $ 2,660,470 $ 2,127,469 $ 1,654,920 $ 2,163,856 $ 1,645,093 Less: total average intangible assets 847,143 658,839 459,133 655,262 459,871 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,813,327 $ 1,468,630 $ 1,195,787 $ 1,508,594 $ 1,185,222 Net income (loss) $ 46,405 $ (11,485 ) $ 28,547 $ 67,001 $ 101,086 Less: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 8,551 4,532 503 13,577 1,560 Total net income (loss) $ 54,956 $ (6,953 ) $ 29,050 $ 80,578 $ 102,646 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 12.06 % (1.90) % 9.64 % 7.13 % 11.58 % (5) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported non-interest expense $ 136,002 $ 115,394 $ 65,625 $ 323,224 $ 199,485 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Merger-related transaction costs 15,567 18,915 2,289 36,684 5,349 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 120,435 $ 96,479 $ 63,336 $ 286,540 $ 194,136 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 479,122 $ 388,036 $ 251,279 $ 382,751 $ 259,559 Average assets $ 24,248,038 $ 19,197,041 $ 13,976,610 $ 19,198,113 $ 13,848,351 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.98 % 2.02 % 1.80 % 1.99 % 1.87 % (6) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net interest income $ 183,701 $ 141,506 $ 96,236 $ 418,877 $ 303,666 Reported non-interest income 26,855 22,275 19,320 69,937 60,861 Adjustments to non-interest income: Net (gain) loss on securities transactions (2 ) 2,973 13 2,972 (37 ) Adjusted non-interest income 26,853 25,248 19,333 72,909 60,824 Total income $ 210,554 $ 166,754 $ 115,569 $ 491,786 $ 364,490 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 120,435 $ 96,479 $ 63,336 $ 286,540 $ 194,136 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 57.20 % 57.86 % 54.80 % 58.27 % 53.26 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 244,064 $ 180,241 Short-term investments 25 14 Total cash and cash equivalents 244,089 180,255 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 2,725,110 1,690,112 Held to maturity debt securities, net of allowance (fair value of $322,427 as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and $352,601 as of December 31, 2023) 332,021 363,080 Equity securities, at fair value 20,044 1,270 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 96,219 79,217 Loans held for sale 5,757 1,785 Loans held for investment 18,794,609 10,871,916 Less allowance for credit losses 191,175 107,200 Net loans 18,609,191 10,766,501 Foreclosed assets, net 9,801 11,651 Banking premises and equipment, net 124,955 70,998 Accrued interest receivable 89,866 58,966 Intangible assets 839,223 457,942 Bank-owned life insurance 403,648 243,050 Other assets 548,348 287,768 Total assets $ 24,042,515 $ 14,210,810 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 13,548,480 $ 8,020,889 Savings deposits 1,671,209 1,175,683 Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more 800,005 218,549 Other time deposits 2,356,491 877,393 Total deposits 18,376,185 10,292,514 Mortgage escrow deposits 48,007 36,838 Borrowed funds 2,214,512 1,970,033 Subordinated debentures 414,184 10,695 Other liabilities 368,569 210,134 Total liabilities 21,421,457 12,520,214 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,448,599 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 75,537,186 outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 1,376 832 Additional paid-in capital 1,871,343 989,058 Retained earnings 972,997 974,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93,049 ) (141,115 ) Treasury stock (129,148 ) (127,825 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2,461 ) (4,896 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (2,247 ) (2,694 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 2,247 2,694 Total stockholders' equity 2,621,058 1,690,596 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,042,515 $ 14,210,810





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Real estate secured loans $ 197,857 $ 156,318 $ 104,540 $ 461,632 $ 299,830 Commercial loans 81,183 58,532 33,806 175,815 93,915 Consumer loans 12,947 8,351 4,746 25,820 13,419 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,974 20,394 11,886 58,698 34,748 Held to maturity debt securities 2,136 2,357 2,334 6,761 7,059 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,425 1,859 885 5,466 2,678 Total interest income 322,522 247,811 158,197 734,192 451,649 Interest expense: Deposits 110,009 81,058 44,923 243,602 108,880 Borrowed funds 19,923 20,566 16,765 57,871 38,329 Subordinated debt 8,889 4,681 273 13,842 774 Total interest expense 138,821 106,305 61,961 315,315 147,983 Net interest income 183,701 141,506 96,236 418,877 303,666 Provision charge for credit losses 9,299 69,705 12,541 78,684 29,031 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 174,402 71,801 83,695 340,193 274,635 Non-interest income: Fees 9,816 8,699 6,132 24,426 18,294 Wealth management income 7,620 7,769 6,992 22,878 20,826 Insurance agency income 3,631 4,488 3,224 12,912 11,175 Bank-owned life insurance 4,308 3,323 1,820 9,448 4,838 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 2 (2,973 ) 13 (2,972 ) 37 Other income 1,478 969 1,139 3,245 5,691 Total non-interest income 26,855 22,275 19,320 69,937 60,861 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 63,468 54,888 35,702 158,404 109,724 Net occupancy expense 12,790 11,142 8,113 32,452 24,474 Data processing expense 10,481 8,433 5,312 25,698 16,536 FDIC Insurance 4,180 3,100 1,628 9,553 5,688 Amortization of intangibles 12,231 6,483 720 19,420 2,231 Advertising and promotion expense 1,524 1,171 1,133 3,661 3,722 Merger-related expenses 15,567 18,915 2,289 36,684 5,349 Other operating expenses 15,761 11,262 10,728 37,352 31,761 Total non-interest expense 136,002 115,394 65,625 323,224 199,485 Income (loss) before income tax expense 65,255 (21,318 ) 37,390 86,906 136,011 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,850 (9,833 ) 8,843 19,905 34,925 Net income (loss) $ 46,405 $ (11,485 ) $ 28,547 $ 67,001 $ 101,086 Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.65 $ 1.35 Average basic shares outstanding 129,941,845 102,957,521 74,909,083 102,819,042 74,793,530 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.65 $ 1.35 Average diluted shares outstanding 130,004,870 102,957,521 74,914,205 102,845,261 74,816,606





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 179,313 $ 2,425 5.38 % $ 40,228 $ 1,859 5.38 % $ 74,183 $ 884 4.73 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments — — — % 0 — — % 57 1 4.00 % Available for sale debt securities 2,644,262 24,884 3.72 % 2,244,725 17,647 3.14 % 1,724,833 10,127 2.35 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 342,217 2,136 2.50 % 352,216 2,357 2.68 % 373,681 2,334 2.50 % Equity securities, at fair value 19,654 — — % 10,373 — — % 1,068 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 91,841 1,090 4.75 % 88,864 2,747 12.36 % 91,273 1,759 7.71 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 13,363,265 197,857 5.83 % 10,674,109 156,318 5.81 % 7,881,193 104,540 5.21 % Total commercial loans 4,546,088 81,183 7.05 % 3,514,602 58,532 6.62 % 2,289,267 33,806 5.81 % Total consumer loans 622,586 12,947 8.27 % 460,702 8,351 7.29 % 300,383 4,746 6.27 % Total net loans 18,531,939 291,987 6.21 % 14,649,413 223,201 6.05 % 10,470,843 143,092 5.37 % Total interest-earning assets $ 21,809,226 $ 322,522 5.84 % $ 17,385,819 $ 247,811 5.67 % $ 12,735,938 $ 158,197 4.89 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 341,505 37,621 82,522 Other assets 2,097,307 1,773,601 1,158,150 Total assets $ 24,248,038 $ 19,197,041 $ 13,976,610 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 9,942,053 $ 74,864 3.00 % $ 7,935,543 $ 58,179 2.95 % $ 5,741,052 $ 35,290 2.44 % Savings deposits 1,711,502 1,006 0.23 % 1,454,784 832 0.23 % 1,240,951 592 0.19 % Time deposits 3,112,598 34,139 4.36 % 2,086,433 22,047 4.25 % 1,052,793 9,041 3.41 % Total deposits 14,766,153 110,009 2.96 % 11,476,760 81,058 2.84 % 8,034,796 44,923 2.22 % Borrowed funds 2,125,149 19,923 3.73 % 2,158,193 20,566 3.83 % 1,780,655 16,765 3.74 % Subordinated debentures 413,267 8,889 8.56 % 221,086 4,681 8.52 % 10,613 273 10.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,304,569 138,821 3.19 % 13,856,039 106,305 3.09 % 9,826,064 61,961 2.50 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,741,160 2,866,917 2,230,199 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 541,839 346,616 265,427 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 4,282,999 3,213,533 2,495,626 Total liabilities 21,587,568 17,069,572 12,321,690 Stockholders' equity 2,660,470 2,127,469 1,654,920 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,248,038 $ 19,197,041 $ 13,976,610 Net interest income $ 183,701 $ 141,506 $ 96,236 Net interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.58 % 2.39 % Net interest-earning assets $ 4,504,657 $ 3,529,780 $ 2,909,874 Net interest margin (3) 3.31 % 3.21 % 2.96 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x 1.25x 1.30x





(1 ) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2 ) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3 ) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.69 % 3.40 % 2.87 % 2.79 % 2.67 % Net loans 6.21 % 6.05 % 5.51 % 5.50 % 5.37 % Total interest-earning assets 5.84 % 5.67 % 5.06 % 5.04 % 4.89 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.96 % 2.84 % 2.60 % 2.47 % 2.22 % Total borrowings 3.73 % 3.83 % 3.60 % 3.71 % 3.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.19 % 3.09 % 2.80 % 2.71 % 2.50 % Interest rate spread 2.65 % 2.58 % 2.26 % 2.33 % 2.39 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.21 % 2.87 % 2.92 % 2.96 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x 1.25x 1.28x 1.28x 1.30x





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 39,280 $ 5,466 5.38 % $ 69,696 $ 2,676 5.13 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments — — — % 58 2 5.34 % Available for sale debt securities 2,189,671 52,553 3.19 % 1,777,861 30,819 2.31 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 350,529 6,761 2.57 % 379,144 7,059 2.48 % Equity securities, at fair value 10,050 — — % 1,022 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 84,845 6,145 9.66 % 77,634 3,929 6.75 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 10,682,974 461,632 5.70 % 7,740,591 299,830 5.12 % Total commercial loans 3,487,600 175,815 6.69 % 2,225,725 93,915 5.60 % Total consumer loans 460,497 25,820 7.49 % 302,706 13,419 5.93 % Total net loans 14,631,071 663,267 5.99 % 10,269,022 407,164 5.25 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,305,446 $ 734,192 5.61 % $ 12,574,437 $ 451,649 4.76 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 229,336 121,801 Other assets 1,663,331 1,152,113 Total assets $ 19,198,113 $ 13,848,351 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 7,931,251 $ 174,609 2.94 % $ 5,710,855 $ 85,822 2.01 % Savings deposits 1,444,135 2,476 0.23 % 1,315,157 1,582 0.16 % Time deposits 2,091,806 66,517 4.25 % 961,010 21,476 2.99 % Total deposits 11,467,192 243,602 2.84 % 7,987,022 108,880 1.82 % Borrowed funds 2,074,958 57,871 3.73 % 1,556,619 38,329 3.29 % Subordinated debentures 215,745 13,842 8.57 % 10,563 774 9.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,757,895 $ 315,315 3.06 % $ 9,554,204 $ 147,983 2.07 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,896,453 2,382,144 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 379,909 266,910 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 3,276,362 2,649,054 Total liabilities 17,034,257 12,203,258 Stockholders' equity 2,163,856 1,645,093 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,198,113 $ 13,848,351 Net interest income $ 418,877 $ 303,666 Net interest rate spread 2.55 % 2.69 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,547,551 $ 3,020,233 Net interest margin (3) 3.18 % 3.19 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x 1.32x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 23, 2022 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 3.33 % 2.57 % 1.72 % Net loans 5.99 % 5.25 % 4.01 % Total interest-earning assets 5.61 % 4.76 % 3.51 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 2.84 % 1.82 % 0.33 % Total borrowings 3.73 % 3.29 % 0.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.06 % 2.07 % 0.38 % Interest rate spread 2.55 % 2.69 % 3.13 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.19 % 3.24 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.26x 1.32x 1.38x

