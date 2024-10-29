BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE - ZUO), Primo Water Corporation (NYSE - PRMW), Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq - MNTX), Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq - OB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq - MNTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Manitex will be acquired by Tadano Ltd. (“Tadano”) in an all-cash transaction. Manitex shareholders will receive $5.80 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $223 million. The investigation concerns whether the Manitex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Tadano is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/manitex-international-inc-nasdaq-mntx-2/.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE - ZUO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Zuora will be acquired by Silver Lake for $10.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Zuora Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Silver Lake is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $10.85 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zuora-inc-nyse-zuo/.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE - PRMW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Primo Water will be acquired by an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. (“BlueTriton”). Upon closing of the transaction, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company (“NewCo”), and BlueTriton shareholders are expected to own 57% of the fully diluted shares of NewCo. The investigation concerns whether Primo Water Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether BlueTriton is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/primo-water-corporation-nyse-prmw/.

Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq - OB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Outbrain will acquire Teads by issuing 35 million shares. The investigation concerns whether the Outbrain Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal is unreasonably dilutive to Outbrain shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/outbrain-inc-nasdaq-ob/,.

