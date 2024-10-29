Blue222 Strengthens Leadership Team with Eric Craig as CEO and announces a $4 Million Capital Raise.

Louisville, KY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue222, Inc. is excited to announce that Eric Craig has joined the company as the new CEO, while Alan Grosheider has transitioned to a Founder/Chairman role. Blue222 is a cutting-edge online platform revolutionizing the $92 billion real estate inspection industry by automating and streamlining the traditionally manual processes of matching, bidding, and scheduling.

Alan co-founded Blue222 and has served as CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, Blue222 developed its core platform and technology solutions, expanded its client base, and built a nationwide network of inspection professionals, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

Eric brings extensive experience in building and scaling online marketplace businesses, having held executive roles at Orbitz and Groupon, where he contributed to their growth into multi-billion-dollar enterprises. He also led revenue, operations, and analytics teams at Orbitz, Groupon, TrueCar, and United Airlines.

After meeting Alan late last year, Eric realized the huge potential for technology improvements in the $4 trillion per year real estate industry. Due diligence inspections are a critical part of every real estate transaction, but they’re also the most manual and time-consuming. Blue222 has the potential to improve this workflow for the entire industry. Eric officially joined Blue222 as CEO in September 2024.

Combining Eric’s online marketplace expertise and Alan’s experience in real estate inspections, software building, and early-stage startups perfectly positions Blue222 for success as an innovative modern marketplace with platform solutions that improve workflows for the smallest to the largest players in the industry.

“I want to congratulate Alan for identifying the opportunity to modernize this industry and his perseverance in bringing it to fruition. I’m excited to be part of the Blue222 team and look forward to leading our mission to transform the real estate transaction experience,” said Eric.

In conjunction with these changes, Blue222, Inc. has initiated a $4 million Reg. D capital raise to fuel our growth and innovation. Aligned with our commitment to building cutting-edge marketplace technology, we’re utilizing modern online platforms to make equity ownership in Blue222 more accessible with reasonable minimum investments. We invite accredited investors to join us as we continue our journey to revolutionize real estate inspections.

For those interested in joining Blue222’s mission to transform the real estate experience, please visit https://blue222.com/invest to learn more.