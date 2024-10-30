OpenSSF、SOSS Community Day Japanで新メンバーを歓迎、新イニシアチブを発表

東京発, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- オープンソースソフトウェア (OSS) の持続可能なセキュリティ確保に重点を置くLinux Foundationのグローバルで業界横断的なイニシアチブである Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) は、大手テクノロジー企業、セキュリティ企業、研究機関から新メンバーを迎えたことを発表しました。またOpenSSFは、Open Source Summit Japan 2024において、世界中からコミュニティメンバー、メンテナー、コントリビューターが集まる Open Source Software (SOSS) Community Day を主催することを大変嬉しく思います。

Arm、embraceable AI、富士通が新たにゼネラルメンバーとして、Ruby CentralとTrifecta Techが新たにアソシエイトメンバーとして参加することで、オープンソースソフトウェアのセキュリティ強化に向けた取り組みがさらに強化されます。これらの新しい組織の支援により、OpenSSFは堅牢で活気に満ちた安全なオープンソースソフトウェア エコシステムを促進する強力なメンバーベースを擁し、2024年の最終四半期を迎えます。

Intelのバイスプレジデント兼オープンエコシステム イニシアチブ担当ゼネラルマネージャーであり、OpenSSF理事会のチェアを務めるArun Gupta氏は、次のように述べています。

「OpenSSF に新たなメンバーが加わったことは、オープンソースソフトウェアのセキュリティ強化に対する世界的なコミットメントの高まりを強調するものです。力を合わせることで、セキュリティの課題に対処し、革新的なソリューションを促進し、すべての人にとってより安全なデジタルの未来を築くことができます。これらの新しいメンバーの支援により、私たちは共通の使命をさらに前進させることができます。」

成長を続けるコミュニティを祝うために、OpenSSFは、Open Source Summit Japan 2024においてSOSS Community Day Japanを開催します。SOSS Community Day Japanは、オープンソース セキュリティ エコシステム全体のコミュニティメンバーが集まり、アイデアを共有する機会です。業界の専門家によるセッションが満載のこのイベントでは、教育、イノベーション、ツール、脆弱性、脅威などの重要なトピックを取り上げ、オープンソースソフトウェアのセキュリティを強化するためにOpenSSFコミュニティにより現在行われている継続的な取り組みについて紹介します。

ゼネラルメンバーの声 (原文より)

Arm

“At Arm, we recognize that collaboration is key to advancing the security of the global software ecosystem. By joining OpenSSF, we look forward to contributing to its mission of raising the bar on open source software security and underscoring our dedication to fostering standardization across the industry to give developers the confidence and tools they need to innovate.”

— Andrew Wafaa, Senior Director and Fellow, Software Communities, Arm

embraceable AI

"Security in the realm of AI is not just a feature; it's the foundation of trust. As we empower enterprises with intelligent services, we prioritize safeguarding data and ensuring privacy, so our clients can innovate fearlessly."

— Dr.-Ing. Christian Gilcher, General Manager, embraceable AI

Fujitsu

“Fujitsu is proud to have achieved conformance with OpenChain ISO/IEC 18974, demonstrating our commitment to open source compliance and excellence. Our next step is to join the OpenSSF. We take our dedication a step further to enhance the security and trustworthiness of the global software supply chain. Open source software is a key driver of innovation, and we look forward to collaborating with the OpenSSF community to ensure the resilience and transparency of the technologies shaping our future.”

— Teppei Asaba, Senior Director, Mission Critical System Business Unit, Fujitsu

アソシエイトメンバーの声 (原文より)

Ruby Central

“Joining OpenSSF aligns perfectly with Ruby Central’s commitment to advancing the security of open source ecosystems. By collaborating with OpenSSF and its community of forward-thinking organizations, we’re excited to bring our expertise from the Ruby ecosystem and work together on solutions that enhance the security and sustainability of open source software for all developers.”

— Marty Haught, Interim Open Source Lead, Ruby Central

Trifecta Tech

“We are excited to join the OpenSSF as an associate member as we continue to actively contribute to the security of the open source software we all rely on. Trifecta Tech Foundation is a non-profit working on safer software for the underlying infrastructure of the Internet and vital systems for water, energy, and communication. We develop and maintain open source software and contribute to open standards for these essential systems. Our projects include memory-safe alternatives to critical pieces of software like sudo, the Network Time Protocol, and zlib.”

— Erik Jonkers, Chair, Trifecta Tech Foundation

新しいイニシアチブ

OpenSSFは、新メンバーの歓迎に加え、オープンソースソフトウェアのセキュリティを強化することを目的とした、新しいイニシアチブを発表しました。

Minder : Stacklokにより提供され、OpenSSFのサンドボックスプロジェクトになりました。Minderは、OSV、OpenSSF Scorecard、Sigstoreなどの強力なセキュリティツールの統合と使用を簡素化し、開発者とセキュリティチームがコードリポジトリと依存関係に関するポリシーを確立できるようにすることで、コードのマージ前後のリスクを軽減します。

bomctl : 2024年9月に導入された、フォーマットに依存しないソフトウェア部品表 (SBOM) ツールプロジェクトです。さまざまなフォーマットにわたるSBOMの生成と管理を強化することを目的としています。

Zarf : Defense Unicornsによって作成され、2024年7月にリリースされた Zarfは、インターネットから切断されたシステムで継続的なソフトウェア配信を可能にし、エアギャップ環境での安全なソフトウェア配布を促進する無料のオープン ソースツールです。

これらの新しいイニシアチブは、OpenSSFが多様なユースケースにわたってオープンソースソフトウェアのセキュリティを向上させるためのイノベーションを促進し、ツールを提供することに継続的に取り組んでいることを示しています。

OpenSSFについて

Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)は、Linux Foundationがホストする業界横断的な組織です。業界で最も重要なオープンソースセキュリティの取り組みと、それをサポートする個人および企業をつなぎ合わせます。OpenSSFは、すべての人のためのオープンソースセキュリティを前進させるために、コラボレーションを推進し、アップストリームおよび既存のコミュニティ両方と協力します。詳細については openssf.org をご覧ください。

Linux Foundationについて

Linux Foundationは、オープンソースソフトウェア、オープンハードウェア、オープンスタンダード、オープンデータに関するコラボレーションのための世界有数の拠点です。Linux Foundationのプロジェクトは、 Linux、Kubernetes、Node.js、ONAP、OpenChain、OpenSSF、PyTorch、RISC-V、SPDX、Zephyrなど、世界のインフラストラクチャにとって重要なものです。Linux Foundationは、ベストプラクティスを活用し、貢献者、ユーザー、ソリューション プロバイダーのニーズに対応し、オープン コラボレーションの持続可能なモデルを構築することに重点を置いています。詳細については linuxfoundation.org をご覧ください。