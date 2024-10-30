Global Feed Supplements Market Projected to Reach USD 5,295 Million by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Animal Nutrition | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed supplements market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 3,100 million in 2023 to USD 5,295 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness about animal health and the need for high-quality animal-based food products. As consumers demand transparency in livestock nutrition, farmers are increasingly incorporating supplements to enhance animal health, longevity, and productivity.



Rising livestock numbers to meet global food demand, especially in regions with high meat consumption, is also boosting market growth. Additionally, the trend of pet ownership is contributing to feed supplements demand, as pet owners invest in optimal nutrition for their animals. Innovations in feed supplements, especially bio-based and eco-friendly options, are driving market expansion as environmental concerns grow.

Government policies promoting sustainable agricultural practices further influence the adoption of feed supplements, particularly in developed regions. Companies are introducing supplements to align with eco-friendly and health-conscious consumer trends, creating a fertile ground for market growth.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The primary drivers of the feed supplements market include increasing livestock production, heightened focus on animal health, and regulatory measures favoring sustainable livestock farming. Opportunities also arise from innovations in supplement formulations that enhance nutrient absorption and gut health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Value : Projected growth from USD 3,100 million in 2023 to USD 5,295 million by 2033 .

: Projected growth from . CAGR : Forecasted growth rate of 5.5% .

: Forecasted growth rate of . Demand Drivers : Increased focus on animal health and sustainable farming practices.

: Increased focus on animal health and sustainable farming practices. Regional Growth: North America and Europe lead due to strict regulations and high demand for quality animal products.

“The feed supplements market is witnessing steady growth as farmers and pet owners prioritize animal health and sustainable nutrition. The increasing awareness of health implications tied to animal feed is paving the way for innovative, eco-friendly supplements,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Component Insights

Key components of feed supplements include vitamins, proteins, minerals, and amino acids. Vitamins and proteins are in high demand for enhancing animal growth and immune health, while mineral-based supplements support bone health and productivity.

Feed Supplements Market Prime Determinants of Growth

A. Rising Demand for Animal-Based Products



As populations grow, particularly in developing regions, so does the demand for animal-based products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. This heightened demand drives livestock producers to prioritize animal health and productivity, leading to a greater need for quality feed supplements.

B. Intensification of Animal Farming Practices



The shift toward intensive farming to meet rising demand has increased the need for nutrient-dense feeds to support animal growth, health, and productivity. In confined environments, animals have less opportunity to forage for natural nutrients, which necessitates the inclusion of supplements in their feed.

C. Increased Awareness of Animal Nutrition



Both producers and consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of balanced diets for animals. Nutrition-enriched diets improve the quality of animal-derived products and address animal welfare concerns, pushing feed manufacturers to incorporate essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes.

D. Disease Prevention and Animal Health



The focus on preventing diseases like avian flu, African swine fever, and other livestock diseases drives demand for immune-boosting feed supplements. Probiotics, prebiotics, and minerals are used to enhance immunity, reducing the dependency on antibiotics and appealing to health-conscious markets.

E. Regulatory Environment Favoring Feed Supplements



Many regulatory bodies are restricting the use of antibiotics and hormones in animal feeds. This encourages the industry to adopt alternative supplements to maintain health standards. Nutritional feed supplements are an approved alternative, aiding growth while adhering to global safety regulations.

Global Feed Supplements: Key Players

Some of the key players operating their business in the global Feed Supplements market are

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE (Germany)

Land O’Lakes Inc.

GrainCorp Ltd. (Australia)

Global Feed Supplements: Market Segmentation

Basis of Product Type:

Vitamins

Protein

Minerals

Others

Basis of Source:

Urea

Molasses

Corn

Others

Basis of Livestock:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others



Spanish Translation

Se prevé que el mercado mundial de suplementos alimenticios se expanda significativamente, pasando de USD 3,100 millones en 2023 a USD 5,295 millones para 2033 con una CAGR del 5.5%. Este crecimiento está impulsado por una mayor concienciación sobre la salud animal y la necesidad de productos alimenticios de origen animal de alta calidad. A medida que los consumidores exigen transparencia en la nutrición del ganado, los agricultores están incorporando cada vez más suplementos para mejorar la salud, la longevidad y la productividad de los animales.

El aumento del número de cabezas de ganado para satisfacer la demanda mundial de alimentos, especialmente en las regiones con un alto consumo de carne, también está impulsando el crecimiento del mercado. Además, la tendencia de tener mascotas está contribuyendo a la demanda de suplementos alimenticios, ya que los dueños de mascotas invierten en una nutrición óptima para sus animales. Las innovaciones en los suplementos alimenticios, especialmente las opciones de base biológica y ecológicas, están impulsando la expansión del mercado a medida que aumentan las preocupaciones ambientales.

Las políticas gubernamentales que promueven prácticas agrícolas sostenibles influyen aún más en la adopción de suplementos alimenticios, particularmente en las regiones desarrolladas. Las empresas están introduciendo suplementos para alinearse con las tendencias de los consumidores ecológicos y conscientes de la salud, creando un terreno fértil para el crecimiento del mercado.

Impulsores de crecimiento y oportunidades

Los principales impulsores del mercado de suplementos alimenticios incluyen el aumento de la producción ganadera, un mayor enfoque en la salud animal y medidas regulatorias que favorecen la ganadería sostenible. Las oportunidades también surgen de las innovaciones en las formulaciones de suplementos que mejoran la absorción de nutrientes y la salud intestinal.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado

Valor de mercado : Crecimiento proyectado de USD 3.1 mil millones en 2023 a USD 5.3 mil millones para 2033 .

: Crecimiento proyectado de . CAGR: Tasa de crecimiento prevista del 5,5%.

Tasa de crecimiento prevista del Impulsores de la demanda : Mayor atención a la salud animal y a las prácticas agrícolas sostenibles.

: Mayor atención a la salud animal y a las prácticas agrícolas sostenibles. Crecimiento regional: América del Norte y Europa lideran debido a las estrictas regulaciones y la alta demanda de productos animales de calidad.

"El mercado de suplementos alimenticios está experimentando un crecimiento constante a medida que los agricultores y propietarios de mascotas priorizan la salud animal y la nutrición sostenible. La creciente concienciación sobre las implicaciones para la salud relacionadas con la alimentación animal está allanando el camino para suplementos innovadores y respetuosos con el medio ambiente", afirma Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights

Información de los componentes

Los componentes clave de los suplementos alimenticios incluyen vitaminas, proteínas, minerales y aminoácidos. Las vitaminas y las proteínas tienen una gran demanda para mejorar el crecimiento de los animales y la salud inmunitaria, mientras que los suplementos a base de minerales favorecen la salud y la productividad óseas.

El mercado de suplementos alimenticios es los principales determinantes del crecimiento

A. Aumento de la demanda de productos de origen animal

A medida que las poblaciones crecen, especialmente en las regiones en desarrollo, también lo hace la demanda de productos de origen animal como la carne, los lácteos y los huevos. Esta mayor demanda impulsa a los productores ganaderos a priorizar la salud y la productividad de los animales, lo que lleva a una mayor necesidad de suplementos alimenticios de calidad.

B. Intensificación de las prácticas ganaderas

El cambio hacia la agricultura intensiva para satisfacer la creciente demanda ha aumentado la necesidad de alimentos ricos en nutrientes para apoyar el crecimiento, la salud y la productividad de los animales. En ambientes confinados, los animales tienen menos oportunidades de buscar nutrientes naturales, lo que requiere la inclusión de suplementos en su alimentación.

Mayor concienciación sobre la nutrición animal

Tanto los productores como los consumidores son cada vez más conscientes de la importancia de las dietas equilibradas para los animales. Las dietas enriquecidas con nutrición mejoran la calidad de los productos de origen animal y abordan las preocupaciones sobre el bienestar animal, lo que empuja a los fabricantes de piensos a incorporar vitaminas, minerales, aminoácidos y enzimas esenciales.

D. Prevención de enfermedades y sanidad animal

El enfoque en la prevención de enfermedades como la gripe aviar, la peste porcina africana y otras enfermedades del ganado impulsa la demanda de suplementos alimenticios que estimulan el sistema inmunológico. Los probióticos, prebióticos y minerales se utilizan para mejorar la inmunidad, reducir la dependencia de los antibióticos y atraer a los mercados preocupados por la salud.

E. Entorno reglamentario que favorece a los suplementos alimenticios

Muchos organismos reguladores están restringiendo el uso de antibióticos y hormonas en los alimentos para animales. Esto anima a la industria a adoptar suplementos alternativos para mantener los estándares de salud. Los suplementos alimenticios nutricionales son una alternativa aprobada, que ayuda al crecimiento al tiempo que se adhiere a las regulaciones de seguridad globales.

Suplementos alimenticios globales: actores clave

Algunos de los actores clave que operan su negocio en el mercado global de suplementos alimenticios son

Archer Daniels Compañía Midland

Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE (Alemania)

Tierras O'Lakes Inc.

GrainCorp Ltd. (Australia)

Suplementos alimenticios globales: segmentación del mercado

Base del tipo de producto:

Vitaminas

Proteína

Minerales

Otros

Base de la fuente:

Urea

Melaza

Maíz

Otros

Bases de la ganadería:

Rumiantes

Ave de corral

Cerdo

Acuicultura

Otros



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

