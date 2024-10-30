Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Iris Energy and Terran and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) and Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

Class Period: June 20, 2023 - July 11, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Iris Energy class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IREN

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)

Class Period: August 15, 2023 - August 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, "Customer Contracts") into revenue and free cash flow; (2) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; (3) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Terran's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Terran class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LLAP

