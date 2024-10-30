FORD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ford Motor Company on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ford on August 8, 2024 with a Class Period from April 27, 2022 to July 24, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ford have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On July 24, 2024, after the market closed, Ford announced second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that the Company’s “[p]rofitability was affected by an increase in warranty reserves” and “higher warranty costs.” As a result, the Company also revised its outlook for full year earnings for its electric vehicle segment to “reflect[] higher warranty costs than originally planned.” Analysts and journalists, including The Associated Press and The Washington Post, reported that, in the second quarter, warranty and recall costs totaled $2.3 billion, $800 million more than the first quarter and $700 million more than a year prior.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.51, or 18.36%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) that the Company’s warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

