Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Aviat, Medpace, Customers Bancorp, and Ibotta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP), Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), and Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW)

On September 11, 2024, Aviat announced via press release that it "has determined that it is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024, by the prescribed filing due date because the Company requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting and to complete certain closing processes and procedures. The Company is working diligently and expects to file the Form 10-K on or before the expiration of the fifteen calendar day extension period." Following this news, Aviat stock dropped more than 18.2% during morning trading the next day.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP)

On July 22, 2024, after market hours, Medpace released its second quarter 2024 financial results, significantly missing expectations. In an earnings call the following day, July 23, 2024, the Company stated that “cancellations were disproportionately high in the month of June” due to “reprioritization, impaired sponsor liquidity, and acquisition of one sponsor by a large pharma with subsequent decision to move the work to an existing preferred provider.”

On this news, Medpace’s stock price fell $79.88, or 18.3%, to close at $357.30 per share on July 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)

On April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Carla Leibold, "was notified of her termination from employment with the Company on April 10, 2024, for ‘cause' under her employment agreement for violating Company policy, which termination was effective immediately." The Company also reported that Ms. Leibold "has disputed the Company's characterization of her separation from the Company." On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 4.9%, to close at $46.62 per share on April 15, 2024. Then, on April 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in additional SEC filings that, contrary to its previous announcement that Ms. Leibold had been terminated for cause, the Company and Ms. Leibold had "agreed that the termination of Ms. Leibold's employment is a separation by mutual agreement," pursuant to which agreement Ms. Leibold was entitled to receive $2.5 million in cash. On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.71 per share, or 5.47%, to close at $46.82 per share on April 26, 2024.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)

On August 13, 2024, Ibotta released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $34 million, a 19% decline in direct-to-consumer redemptions, and a 7% reduction of direct-to-consumer redeemers.

On this news, Ibotta’s stock price fell $15.53, or 26.7%, to close at $42.66 per share on August 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

