Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q3 2024 and nine months

Despite the global, geopolitical, and economic headwinds that have battered the Group’s home markets for several years, we have been able to expand our reach this year in Canada and have started the construction and sales of several new projects in the Baltics. We look to the future with a cautious and conservative eye, but the declining interest environment still allows for a moderate amount of optimism.

The third quarter of 2024 was successful for Hepsor. The consolidated sales revenue of the Group amounted to 20.4 million euros in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2023: 15.5 million euros) and the consolidated sales revenue for the nine months of 2024 was a total of 27.9 million euros (9 months 2023: 36.0 million euros).

The revenue from the sale of apartments in the nine months was 26.8 million euros, which was 96% of the Group’s total revenue (9 months of 2023: 34.8 million euros and 97%). The revenue from the sale of apartments in the Q3 of the financial year amounted to 20.1 million euros, i.e., 98% of the Group’s total revenue (Q3 of 2023: 15.1 million euros and 98%). In addition to selling apartments, the Group also performs management services for real estate development projects and earns rental income.

The Group’s revenues and profitability are directly dependent on the development cycle of projects, which is approximately 24 to 36 months. Sales revenue is generated only at the end of the cycle. Calendar quarters vary in terms of the number of projects ending during the quarter, which is why both profits and sales revenue can differ significantly across quarters. Therefore, performance can be considerably weaker or stronger in some years and quarters than in others.

The Group's net profit for the third quarter was 2.7 million euros (III quarter 2023: 1.2 million euros), incl. the net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was 1.4 million euros (III quarter 2023: 0.5 million euros) and the Group's nine-month net profit was 1.2 million euros (9 months 2023: 4.8 million euros). The net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company in the nine months of the financial year was 0.2 million euros (9 months of 2023: net profit 2.3 million euros).

Development projects for sale

In the first nine months of 2024, we have handed over 142 homes to clients, of which 96 in Q3. In Tallinn, we handed over 79 apartments, of which 72 are located at Manufaktuuri 7, four in Lilleküla Kodud, and three in Ojakalda Kodud. During the same period, more than 17 apartments were handed over in Riga, of which 16 were in the Nameja Rezidence project and one apartment at Strēlnieku 4B.

As of 30 September 2024, the Group has completed and is selling five residential development projects, three of which in Tallinn (Manufaktuuri 7, Ojakalda Kodud, and Lilleküla Kodud) and two in Riga (Nameja Rezidence and Strēlnieku 4B development projects).

Development projects under construction and available for sale

In 2024, we launched the construction of the StokOfiss U34 commercial building in Riga. StokOfiss U34 is a multifunctional commercial building with a leasable area of 8,740 m², where it is possible to rent storage, retail, and office space.

In Tallinn, we started the construction and sale of Hepsor’s largest development project to date, the construction and sale of the former main building of the Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory located at Manufaktuuri 5. The project is being developed in two phases. In the first phase, it is planned to establish 149 new apartments and 1,515 m² of commercial space.

In Riga, construction continued in the Annenhof House development project with 40 apartments, the completion of which is planned for the beginning of 2025.

Completed development projects

In the commercial building Office 113, owned by Hepsor P113 OÜ, which was recognised as an associate, the conclusion of new lease agreements continued, and at the end of Q3, as much as 52% of the leasable area of the building was covered by agreements. By the end of the year, we forecast that at least 75% of the leasable area will be covered by lease agreements in the Office 113 building.

Hepsor in Canada

The Group’s activities in Canada are related to increasing the construction volume of properties. Plans are underway for approximately 3,000 new rental apartments.

In 2024, Hepsor in cooperation with partner Elysium Investments Inc., has made three investments in Canada:

- in June, 7 properties were acquired on Glenavy Avenue in the Leaside area of ​​downtown Toronto;

- in September, a development project of 11 properties was acquired in High Park in downtown Toronto and

- a 17-property development project on Brownville Avenue in Toronto.

Change in forecasts

Due to the continuing low level of the real estate market in both Estonia and Latvia, the Group’s management is adjusting the financial forecast for 2024. In the forecast published in 2023, we assumed that we would be able to maintain a similar sales rate to 2023 in development projects for sale during 2024. We also assumed that the profitability of the projects would not change significantly. We expected to sell 225 apartments in 2024, which would have resulted in revenue of 43.1 million euros in 2024. Currently, we forecast that in 2024, the Group’s revenue will be realised from the sale of 189 apartments with a turnover volume of approximately 37.3 million euros.

The Group’s net profit for 2024 is estimated at 2.2 million euros (forecast for 2023 was 4.5 million euros), of which the net profit of the owners of the parent company is 0.2 million euros (forecast for 2023 was 2.5 million euros). The net profit is primarily affected by the smaller than forecast number of apartments sold and the reduced profitability of development projects for sale. Profitability has declined due to extended periods of sale as well as write-downs made.

We assume that volatile and hard-to-predict times in the real estate markets will continue in 2025. Therefore, we have decided that starting from the beginning of 2025, the Group will not regularly publish financial performance forecasts. The decision may be subject to review after the market has stabilised and reliable forecasting is possible again.

The full consolidated unaudited interim report for the third quarter and nine months of 2024 can be found on the Hepsor website:

https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30 September 2024 31 December 2023 30 September 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,830 7,604 7,083 Trade and other receivables 2,054 1,544 5,578 Current loan receivables 511 311 311 Inventories 77,000 77,439 68,807 Total current assets 86,395 86,898 81,779 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 138 162 193 Intangible assets 3 4 5 Financial investments 4,293 2,005 1,504 Investments in associates 0 0 384 Non-current loan receivables 2,302 1,729 1,766 Other non-current receivables 311 203 166 Total non-current assets 7,047 4,103 4,018 Total assets 93,442 91,001 85,797 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 24,726 40,600 2,270 Current lease liabilities 35 40 26 Prepayments from customers 940 2,620 2,227 Trade and other payables 8,715 7,188 8,683 Total current liabilities 34,416 50,448 13,206 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 32,571 16,305 46,696 Non-current lease liabilities 29 29 68 Other non-current liabilities 4,340 2,058 2,633 Total non-current liabilities 36,940 18,392 49,397 Total liabilities 71,356 68,840 62,603 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 385 385 Retained earnings 8,929 9,004 10,037 Total equity 22,086 22,161 23,194 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 20,664 20,993 22,150 incl. non-controlling interest 1,422 1,168 1,044 Total liabilities and equity 93,442 91,001 85,797

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 9M 2024 9M 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenue 27,855 36,048 20,433 15,458 Cost of sales (-) -23,624 -29,224 -16,579 -13,425 Gross profit 4,231 6,824 3,854 2,033 Marketing expenses (-) -603 -399 -213 -131 Administrative expenses (-) -1,342 -1,110 -453 -323 Other operating income 84 112 14 30 Other operating expenses (-) -36 -116 -12 -24 Operating profit (-loss) of the year 2,334 5,311 3,190 1,585 Financial income 262 1,129 61 83 Financial expenses (-) -1,419 -1,662 -548 -478 Profit before tax 1,177 4,778 2,703 1,190 Net profit (-loss) for the year 1,177 4,778 2,703 1,190 Attributable to owners of the parent -155 2,272 1,371 469 Non-controlling interest 1,332 2,506 1,332 721 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership 76 250 0 182 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -1,203 -2,157 -1,203 -370 Currency translation differences of foreign entities -130 0 -130 0 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -1,257 -1,907 -1,333 -188 Attributable to owners of the parent -174 12 -130 -28 Non-controlling interest -1,083 -1,919 -1,203 -160 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -80 2,871 1,370 1,002 Attributable to owners of the parent -329 2,284 1,241 441 Non-controlling interest 249 587 129 561 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) -0.04 0.59 0.36 0.12 Diluted (euros per share) -0.04 0.59 0.36 0.12

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

